I Don’t Wanna Wait, David Guetta e OneRepublic: traduzione, testo e significato della canzone
Il testo completo della canzone I Don’t Wanna Wait di David Guetta e OneRepublic. Ascolta il brano e scopri il suo significato, la storia dietro le parole e la traduzione in italiano che ti aiuterà a comprendere appieno la sua essenza musicale.
I Dont’ Wanna Wait è la canzone che vede David Guetta collaborare con i OneRepublic. Il brano è disponibile in streaming e download digitale da venerdì 5 aprile 2024. La produzione è di David Guetta, Brent Kutzle, T.I Jakke, Tyler Spry e Timofey Reznikov. Qui sotto potete ascoltare il brano, a seguire leggere traduzione, testo e significato del pezzo.
Qui l’audio della canzone “I Don’t Wanna Wait” su YouTube.
Il testo di I Don’t Wanna Wait
Ecco il testo di I Don’t Wanna Wait di David Guetta e dei OneRepublic:
Let’s make tonight the weekend
I don’t wanna wai-ait
I don’t wanna wai-ait
I don’t wanna wait
Got no reason not to celebra-ate
Baby, I just don’t wanna wait
Swimming in the deep blue
Got me thinking ‘bout you
I’m just trying to dive right in
Wanna spend tonight like
The last night of our lives
Chasing all the love we can
And I know, I’m in a sea of lights
And all that I can see is you
And now I’m dyin’ to feel alive
So baby, let’s try something new
Let’s make tonight the weekend
I don’t wanna wai-ait
I don’t wanna wai-ait
I don’t wanna wait
Got no reason not to celebra-ate
Baby, I just don’t wanna wait
Tonight’s the weekend
I don’t wanna wai-ait
I don’t wanna wai-ait
I don’t wanna wait
Got no reason not to celebra-ate
Baby, I just don’t wanna wait
I’ve been chasing so long
Every right that feels wrong
Rather be with you instеad
There’s something about it right hеre
Got me seeing so clear
Rainbow-coloured skies ahead
And I know, I’m in a sea of lights
And all that I can see is you
And now I’m dyin’ to feel alive
So baby, let’s try something new
Let’s make tonight the weekend
I don’t wanna wai-ait
I don’t wanna wai-ait
I don’t wanna wait
Got no reason not to celebra-ate
Baby, I just don’t wanna wait
Tonight’s the weekend
I don’t wanna wai-ait
I don’t wanna wai-ait
I don’t wanna wait
Got no reason not to celebra-ate
Baby, I just don’t wanna wait
Let’s make tonight the weekend
I don’t wanna wai-ait
I don’t wanna wai-ait
I don’t wanna wait
Got no reason not to celebra-ate
Baby, I just don’t wanna wait
I Don’t Wanna Wait, la traduzione in italiano
Ecco la traduzione in italiano di I Don’t Wanna Wait di David Guetta e dei OneRepublic:
Facciamo sì che stasera sia il weekend
Non voglio aspettare
Non voglio aspettare
Non voglio aspettare
Non c’è motivo per non celebrare
Amore, proprio non voglio aspettare
Nuotando nel blu profondo
Mi fai pensare a te
Sto solo cercando di tuffarmi
Voglio passare questa notte
Come l’ultima della nostra vita
Inseguendo tutto l’amore che possiamo
E so di essere in un mare di luci
E tutto ciò che riesco a vedere sei tu
E ora sto morendo dalla voglia di sentirmi vivo
Quindi amore, proviamo qualcosa di nuovo
Facciamo sì che stasera sia il weekend
Non voglio aspettare
Non voglio aspettare
Non voglio aspettare
Non c’è motivo per non celebrare
Amore, proprio non voglio aspettare
Questa sera è il weekend
Non voglio aspettare
Non voglio aspettare
Non voglio aspettare
Non c’è motivo per non celebrare
Amore, proprio non voglio aspettare
Ho inseguito così a lungo
Ogni cosa giusta che sembra sbagliata
Preferirei essere con te invece
C’è qualcosa di speciale qui
Mi fa vedere così chiaramente
Ci sono arcobaleni nel cielo
E so di essere in un mare di luci
E tutto ciò che riesco a vedere sei tu
E ora sto morendo dalla voglia di sentirmi vivo
Quindi amore, proviamo qualcosa di nuovo
Facciamo sì che stasera sia il weekend
Non voglio aspettare
Non voglio aspettare
Non voglio aspettare
Non c’è motivo per non celebrare
Amore, proprio non voglio aspettare
Questa sera è il weekend
Non voglio aspettare
Non voglio aspettare
Non voglio aspettare
Non c’è motivo per non festeggiare
Amore, proprio non voglio aspettare
Facciamo sì che stasera sia il weekend
Non voglio aspettare
Non voglio aspettare
Non voglio aspettare
Non c’è motivo per non festeggiare
Amore, proprio non voglio aspettare
Il significato della canzone I Don’t Wanna Wait
Il senso della canzone è legata apertamente alla voglia di festeggiare, di non dover aspettare l’arrivo del weekend per poterlo fare. Se tutte le circostanze sono adatte, allora perché attendere?
Let’s make tonight the weekend
I don’t wanna wai-ait
I don’t wanna wai-ait
I don’t wanna wait
Got no reason not to celebra-ate
Baby, I just don’t wanna wait
Insieme all’altra persona non c’è niente di cui ha ulteriormente bisogno. Si sente felice, soddisfatto, ha raggiunto la serenità assoluta:
I’ve been chasing so long
Every right that feels wrong
Rather be with you instеad
There’s something about it right hеre
Got me seeing so clear
Rainbow-coloured skies ahead