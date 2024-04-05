I Dont’ Wanna Wait è la canzone che vede David Guetta collaborare con i OneRepublic. Il brano è disponibile in streaming e download digitale da venerdì 5 aprile 2024. La produzione è di David Guetta, Brent Kutzle, T.I Jakke, Tyler Spry e Timofey Reznikov. Qui sotto potete ascoltare il brano, a seguire leggere traduzione, testo e significato del pezzo.

Qui l’audio della canzone “I Don’t Wanna Wait” su YouTube.

Ecco il testo di I Don’t Wanna Wait di David Guetta e dei OneRepublic:

Let’s make tonight the weekend

I don’t wanna wai-ait

I don’t wanna wai-ait

I don’t wanna wait

Got no reason not to celebra-ate

Baby, I just don’t wanna wait

Swimming in the deep blue

Got me thinking ‘bout you

I’m just trying to dive right in

Wanna spend tonight like

The last night of our lives

Chasing all the love we can

And I know, I’m in a sea of lights

And all that I can see is you

And now I’m dyin’ to feel alive

So baby, let’s try something new

Let’s make tonight the weekend

I don’t wanna wai-ait

I don’t wanna wai-ait

I don’t wanna wait

Got no reason not to celebra-ate

Baby, I just don’t wanna wait

Tonight’s the weekend

I don’t wanna wai-ait

I don’t wanna wai-ait

I don’t wanna wait

Got no reason not to celebra-ate

Baby, I just don’t wanna wait

I’ve been chasing so long

Every right that feels wrong

Rather be with you instеad

There’s something about it right hеre

Got me seeing so clear

Rainbow-coloured skies ahead

And I know, I’m in a sea of lights

And all that I can see is you

And now I’m dyin’ to feel alive

So baby, let’s try something new

Let’s make tonight the weekend

I don’t wanna wai-ait

I don’t wanna wai-ait

I don’t wanna wait

Got no reason not to celebra-ate

Baby, I just don’t wanna wait

Tonight’s the weekend

I don’t wanna wai-ait

I don’t wanna wai-ait

I don’t wanna wait

Got no reason not to celebra-ate

Baby, I just don’t wanna wait

Let’s make tonight the weekend

I don’t wanna wai-ait

I don’t wanna wai-ait

I don’t wanna wait

Got no reason not to celebra-ate

Baby, I just don’t wanna wait