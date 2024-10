JUPiTER è una canzone dei Coldplay tratta dall’album “Moon Music” disponibile da venerdì 4 ottobre 2024. Qui sotto potete ascoltare il brano – prodotto da Max Martin, Daniel Green, Bill Rahko, Michael Ilbert & ILYA – insieme a testo, traduzione in italiano e significato del pezzo.

CLICCA QUI PER ASCOLTARE “JUPiTER” DEI COLDPLAY.

Jupiter named for a planet wasn’t free to be

To be exactly who she ought to be

She saw in colours others couldn’t see

Jupiter named for a planet would pretend to be

Somebody way less extraordinary

“Sometimes I wonder what is wrong with me?”

“Am I bad? Am I wrong? Am I weird in the head?

The only one awake, and everyone’s in bed”

Still she followed the river where the river led

Right up to heaven where the billboard read:

“I love who I love

Oh yeah, I love who I love

I love who I love’

The message from above is ‘Never give up!’

Love who you love”

Jupiter longed to be herself or die

“I want to burst into a butterfly

Am I bad? Am I wrong? Am I not okay?

Speaking only words that a girl can’t say”

Still she followed the rain to where the rainbow lay

All of the angels singing, “Come and say:

‘I love who I love

Oh yeah, I love who I love

I love who I love’

The message from above is ‘Never give up!’

Love who you love”

And it’s a battle for your song

You had to hide away for so long

When they say, ‘Your self is wrong.’

The orchestra of rainbows play

I love who I love

Oh yeah, I love who I love

I love who I love

I struggle with this stuff

Now all I want to say

Is la la la la la ey

La la la la la ey

La la la la la ey

Oh, l’m okay

Oh, I’m okay

Hey, hey, hey!!!