Good Feelings è la quinta traccia dall’album “Moon Music” dei Coldplay, uscito il 4 ottobre 2024. La canzone vede la collaborazione di Ayra Starr, cantautrice nigeriana che, ad oggi, ha pubblicato due album: “19 & Dangerous” nel 2021 e “The Year I Turned 21” uscito a maggio del 2024. Originariamente era una collaborazione tra The Chainsmokers e Coldplay, in sviluppo da molti anni, destinata a essere pubblicata tramite l’album dei Coldplay “Music of the Spheres”.Invece ora fa parte dell’album dei Coldplay del 2024 “Moon Music” ed è diventata un featuring con la Starr, modificandosi rispetto all’originale.

All those good, good, good, good

All those good, good, good, good

All those good, good, good, good

All those good, good, good, good

Good, good, good, good

All those good, good, good, good

All those good, good, good, good

All those good, good, good, good

We fell in love in the summer

I remember, baby, we saw the sun shine too

And we were born for each other

Just remember, baby, whatever we go through

All the good feelings for one another

As we danced to the radio

All the good, good feelings we have for each other

Don’t ever, еver let them go

All thе good, good feelings

Don’t ever let, don’t ever let them

Don’t ever let them go

Don’t ever let, don’t ever let them

All those good, good feelings

Don’t ever let, don’t ever let them

Don’t ever forget those good feelings

Don’t ever let them go (All those good, good)

We fell in love in the summer

I remember, baby, we fell under the moon, oh

We were born for each other

I remember when I’m millions of miles from you

All the good feelings for one another (Uh)

As we danced to the radio (Oh)

All the good, good feelings we have for each other

Don’t ever, ever let them go (Don’t ever, ever let them go)

All the good, good feelings

Don’t ever let, don’t ever let them

Don’t ever let them go (Oh)

Don’t ever let, don’t ever let

All those good, good feelings

Don’t ever let, don’t ever let (Oh)

Don’t ever forget those good feelings (Oh)

Don’t ever let them go (Oh)

All the good, good feelings

La-la, la-la

La-la, la-la, la-la-la

La-la, la-la (Hey, the kids want to sing for you)

La-la, la-la, la-la-la

La-la, la-la

La-la, la-la, la-la-la

La-la, la-la

La-la, la-la, la-la-la

La-la, la-la (Oh, we’re gonna make it through)

La-la, la-la, la-la-la

La-la, la-la

La-la, la-la, la-la-la

All the good, good feelings

Don’t ever let, don’t ever let them (Oh)

Don’t ever let them go

Don’t ever let, don’t ever let them

All those good, good feelings

Don’t ever let, don’t ever let them

Don’t ever forget those good feelings

Don’t ever let them go

All the good, good feelings

La-la, la-la

La-la, la-la, la-la-la

La-la, la-la

La-la, la-la, la-la-la

La-la, la-la

La-la, la-la, la-la-la

La-la, la-la

La-la, la-la, la-la-la