È disponibile nelle radio italiane “Pink Pony Club”, il singolo di Chappell Roan estratto dal suo album di debutto “The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess”, con il quale l’artista si è esibita ai Grammy Awards 2025, portando a casa l’ambito premio di “Best New Artist”.

Leggi il testo di Pink Pony Club di Chappell Roan.

I know you wanted me to stay

But I can’t ignore the crazy visions of me in L.A.

And I heard that there’s a special place

Where boys and girls can all be queens every single day

I’m having wicked dreams of leaving Tennessee

Hear Santa Monica, I swear it’s calling me

Won’t make my mama proud, it’s gonna cause a scene

She sees her baby girl, I know she’s gonna scream

“God, what have you done?

You’re a pink pony girl, and you dance at the club,” oh mama

I’m just having fun

On the stage in my heels, it’s where I belong, down at the

Pink Pony Club, I’m gonna keep on dancing at the

Pink Pony Club, I’m gonna keep on dancing down in

West Hollywood, I’m gonna keep on dancing at the

Pink Pony Club, Pink Pony Club

I’m up and jaws are on the floor

Lovers in the bathroom and a line outside the door

Black lights and a mirrored disco ball

Every night’s another reason why I left it all

I thank my wicked dreams, a year from Tennessee

Oh, Santa Monica, you’ve been too good to me

Won’t make my mama proud, it’s gonna cause a scene

She sees her baby girl, I know she’s gonna scream

“God, what have you done?

You’re a pink pony girl, and you dance at the club,” oh mama

I’m just having fun

On the stage in my heels, it’s where I belong, down at the

Pink Pony Club, I’m gonna keep on dancing at the

Pink Pony Club, I’m gonna keep on dancing down in

West Hollywood, I’m gonna keep on dancing at the

Pink Pony Club, Pink Pony Club

Don’t think I’ve left you all behind

Still love you and Tennessee, you’re always on my mind

And mama, every Saturday

I can hear your Southern drawl a thousand miles away, saying

“God, what have you done?

You’re a pink pony girl, and you dance at the club,” oh mama

I’m just having fun

On the stage in my heels, it’s where I belong, down at the

Pink Pony Club, I’m gonna keep on dancing at the

Pink Pony Club, I’m gonna keep on dancing down in

West Hollywood, I’m gonna keep on dancing at the

Pink Pony Club, Pink Pony Club

I’m gonna keep on dancing

I’m gonna keep on dancing