GBP, Central Cee & 21 Savage: testo, traduzione in italiano e significato della canzone
Traduzione in italiano, testo e significato di GBP di Central Cee & 21 Savage, la realtà dura della vita di strada, tra violenza e lusso
“GBP” è il nuovo singolo di Central Cee con la star del rap 21 Savage, di Atlanta ma nata nel Regno Unito. Il video musicale è diretto da Cole Bennett e segna la seconda collaborazione di Central Cee con il rinomato regista, dopo il successo ottenuto con “Doja”. A seguire potete leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato del pezzo.
CLICCA QUI PER VEDERE IL VIDEO UFFICIALE DI GBP DI CENTRAL CEE E 21 SAVAGE.
Il testo di GBP di Central Cee & 21 Savage
Leggi il testo di GBP di Central Cee e 21 Savage.
Yo, come on, Mitch, you know I gotta go
Bring your motherfuckin’ ass
If it weren’t the UK, would’ve had a AK-47 with a hundred rounds
Red carpet in my trackie and Air Max, they want a boy with a London style
We ain’t got generational wealth, got a couple of mill’ for my unborn child
If I pay a man a hundred thousand pound, I can get man bun right in front of a crowd, uh
That’s GBP, the price go up if it’s USD
Better watch your words, I’ll get you X’d ‘bout the shit you tweet (On God)
I told lil’ bro if it’s personal, he better jump out and do it on feet
We got somethin’ in common with scuba divers, why? ’Cause the guys in deep
If it weren’t the UK, would’ve had an AK, gang outside with a samurai sword
Nike Tech fleece with the Air Force 1, my ski mask on, but we don’t snowboard
Go on a glide, leave your phone at home, what’s wrong with these guys? They go and record
So distraught, we was broke as hell, well, until we broke the law
If I lived in Harlem, I would’ve been Mitch, them man would’ve been like Ace and snitched
If it was Oakland, I would’ve been a pimp
If it was 1930, North Carolina, I would’ve been Frank with the mink
If the opps got nominated for the BRITs, would’ve went to the ceremony with sticks
And the G-17 would’ve came with a switch
If it weren’t the UK, would’ve had a AK-47 with a hundred rounds
Red carpet in my trackie and Air Max, they want a boy with a London style
We ain’t got generational wealth, got a couple of mill’ for my unborn child
If I pay man a hundred thousand pound, I can get man bun right in front of a crowd, uh (Pussy)
That’s GBP, the price go up if it’s USD (21)
Better watch your words, I’ll get you X’d ‘bout the shit you tweet (On God)
I told lil’ bro if it’s personal, he better jump out and do it on feet (21)
We got somethin’ in common with scuba divers, why? ‘Cause the guys in deep
Latex gloves, I’m on the drill, watch ‘em fall, Jack and Jill
Up on the opps, seven to nil, Premier League, I’m in the field
Two things that you’ll never see is me run from an opp or a bitch in my will
Got day ones, and I’m with ‘em still, fightin’ demons, swallowin’ pills
I still want a deal with Nike (On God)
I can’t get caught on no ring, so I’m inside-outtin’ the shiesty (Straight up)
We go through the front door, ‘cause they gon’ tell when that back door shit get spicy (Rats)
Internet beef, if I catch you in traffic, the fuck you gon’ do, nigga, type me? (Pussy)
I put this on God, I hit the bitch once, she already tryna be wifey (Damn)
I’m from the street and I got opps, I don’t got time to go sightsee (Damn)
Wake me up with head, put this in your purse and shut the fuck up if you like me (21)
I’ll fill up your closet with Birkins, buy you a wagon and make sure you icy (Alright)
Alright, If it weren’t the UK, would’ve had an AK-47 with a hundred rounds
Red carpet in my trackie and Air Max, they want a boy with a London style
We ain’t got generational wealth, got a couple of mill’ for my unborn child
If I pay a man a hundred thousand pound, I can get man bun right in front of a crowd, uh (Pussy)
That’s GBP, the price go up if it’s USD (21)
Better watch your words, I’ll get you X’d ‘bout the shit you tweet (On God)
I told lil’ bro if it’s personal, he better jump out and do it on feet (21)
We got somethin’ in common with scuba divers, why? ‘Cause the guys in deep
GBP di Central Cee & 21 Savage, la traduzione in italiano
Leggi la traduzione in italiano di GBP di Central Cee e 21 Savage.
Dai, forza Mitch, lo sai che devo andare
Porta il tuo c*o di sedere qua**
Se non fossimo nel Regno Unito, avrei avuto un AK-47 con cento proiettili
Sul tappeto rosso con la tuta da ginnastica e le Air Max, vogliono un ragazzo con lo stile di Londra
Non abbiamo ricchezze generazionali, ho messo da parte qualche milione per mio figlio non ancora nato
Se pago un uomo centomila sterline, posso farlo eliminare davanti a una folla
Quello è GBP (sterline britanniche), il prezzo sale se è in USD (dollari americani)
Stai attento alle parole, potrei “farti fuori” per quello che scrivi su Twitter (Sul serio)
Ho detto al mio fratellino: se è una questione personale, fallo a piedi, senza mezzi
Abbiamo qualcosa in comune con i subacquei, sai perché? Perché i ragazzi vanno in profondità
Se non fossimo nel Regno Unito, avrei avuto un AK, la gang fuori con una spada da samurai
Con la Nike Tech Fleece e le Air Force 1, passamontagna indossato, ma non facciamo snowboard
Esci in missione, lascia il telefono a casa, che problemi hanno questi? Vanno a registrare tutto
Eravamo disperati, senza soldi, fino a quando non abbiamo infranto la legge
Se avessi vissuto a Harlem, sarei stato come Mitch, e loro sarebbero stati come Ace e avrebbero fatto la spia
Se fossi stato a Oakland, sarei stato un protettore (pimp)
Se fosse stato il 1930, nella Carolina del Nord, sarei stato Frank con il cappotto di visone
Se i nemici fossero stati nominati ai BRITs, sarei andato alla cerimonia armato
E la G-17 (pistola Glock) sarebbe arrivata con un selettore automatico
Se non fossimo nel Regno Unito, avrei avuto un AK-47 con cento proiettili
Sul tappeto rosso con la tuta da ginnastica e le Air Max, vogliono un ragazzo con lo stile di Londra
Non abbiamo ricchezze generazionali, ho messo da parte qualche milione per mio figlio non ancora nato
Se pago un uomo centomila sterline, posso farlo eliminare davanti a una folla (Codardo)
Quello è GBP (sterline britanniche), il prezzo sale se è in USD (21)
Stai attento alle parole, potrei “farti fuori” per quello che scrivi su Twitter (Sul serio)
Ho detto al mio fratellino: se è una questione personale, fallo a piedi (21)
Abbiamo qualcosa in comune con i subacquei, sai perché? Perché i ragazzi vanno in profondità
Con guanti di lattice, sono pronto per l’azione, li guardo cadere come Jack e Jill
Attacchiamo i nemici, sette a zero, Premier League, sono sul campo
Due cose che non vedrai mai: io scappare da un nemico o una ragazza nel mio testamento
Sono ancora con i miei amici di sempre, combattendo demoni e prendendo pillole
Voglio ancora un contratto con la Nike (Sul serio)
Non posso farmi beccare con prove, quindi nascondo tutto nel passamontagna (dritto al punto)
Entriamo dalla porta principale, perché quando usi la porta sul retro, le cose diventano pericolose (Spie)
Se c’è un litigio online e ti becco per strada, cosa farai, mi scriverai? (Codardo)
Lo giuro su Dio, l’ho fatto una volta con lei e vuole già essere mia moglie (Accidenti)
Vengo dalla strada e ho nemici, non ho tempo per fare il turista (Accidenti)
Svegliami con un po’ di piacere, metti questo nella borsa e chiudi la bocca se mi vuoi bene (21)
Riempirò il tuo armadio di Birkins (borse di lusso), ti comprerò un’auto e ti farò splendere (Va bene)
Il significato della canzone GBP di Central Cee & 21 Savage
La canzone esplora la realtà dura della vita di strada, alternando riflessioni sulla violenza e l’identità culturale con ambizioni di lusso e successo. Sottolinea come, se fosse stato in un altro contesto, la violenza sarebbe stata ancora più evidente: “If it weren’t the UK, would’ve had an AK-47 with a hundred rounds“. Questa frase evidenzia una mentalità legata alla sopravvivenza e al dominio nel proprio ambiente.
La cultura urbana emerge attraverso simboli come le scarpe Air Max e le tute Nike: “Red carpet in my trackie and Air Max, they want a boy with a London style“, che rappresentano lo stile e l’identità di Londra. Tuttavia, c’è un rifiuto verso le nuove abitudini digitali, con una critica a chi rompe il codice di strada registrando e pubblicando tutto online: “What’s wrong with these guys? They go and record“.
L’ambizione personale è chiara quando parla dei milioni messi da parte per suo figlio non ancora nato: “We ain’t got generational wealth, got a couple of mill’ for my unborn child“. Allo stesso tempo, immagina versioni di sé in contesti storici e geografici diversi, come Mitch di Paid in Full: “If I lived in Harlem, I would’ve been Mitch, them man would’ve been like Ace and snitched”.
Infine, la dualità tra violenza e lusso emerge chiaramente: mentre ostenta ricchezza e successo, rimane consapevole delle sfide e delle regole del mondo in cui vive.