“GBP” è il nuovo singolo di Central Cee con la star del rap 21 Savage, di Atlanta ma nata nel Regno Unito. Il video musicale è diretto da Cole Bennett e segna la seconda collaborazione di Central Cee con il rinomato regista, dopo il successo ottenuto con “Doja”. A seguire potete leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato del pezzo.

CLICCA QUI PER VEDERE IL VIDEO UFFICIALE DI GBP DI CENTRAL CEE E 21 SAVAGE.

Leggi il testo di GBP di Central Cee e 21 Savage.

Yo, come on, Mitch, you know I gotta go

Bring your motherfuckin’ ass

If it weren’t the UK, would’ve had a AK-47 with a hundred rounds

Red carpet in my trackie and Air Max, they want a boy with a London style

We ain’t got generational wealth, got a couple of mill’ for my unborn child

If I pay a man a hundred thousand pound, I can get man bun right in front of a crowd, uh

That’s GBP, the price go up if it’s USD

Better watch your words, I’ll get you X’d ‘bout the shit you tweet (On God)

I told lil’ bro if it’s personal, he better jump out and do it on feet

We got somethin’ in common with scuba divers, why? ’Cause the guys in deep

If it weren’t the UK, would’ve had an AK, gang outside with a samurai sword

Nike Tech fleece with the Air Force 1, my ski mask on, but we don’t snowboard

Go on a glide, leave your phone at home, what’s wrong with these guys? They go and record

So distraught, we was broke as hell, well, until we broke the law

If I lived in Harlem, I would’ve been Mitch, them man would’ve been like Ace and snitched

If it was Oakland, I would’ve been a pimp

If it was 1930, North Carolina, I would’ve been Frank with the mink

If the opps got nominated for the BRITs, would’ve went to the ceremony with sticks

And the G-17 would’ve came with a switch

If it weren’t the UK, would’ve had a AK-47 with a hundred rounds

Red carpet in my trackie and Air Max, they want a boy with a London style

We ain’t got generational wealth, got a couple of mill’ for my unborn child

If I pay man a hundred thousand pound, I can get man bun right in front of a crowd, uh (Pussy)

That’s GBP, the price go up if it’s USD (21)

Better watch your words, I’ll get you X’d ‘bout the shit you tweet (On God)

I told lil’ bro if it’s personal, he better jump out and do it on feet (21)

We got somethin’ in common with scuba divers, why? ‘Cause the guys in deep

Latex gloves, I’m on the drill, watch ‘em fall, Jack and Jill

Up on the opps, seven to nil, Premier League, I’m in the field

Two things that you’ll never see is me run from an opp or a bitch in my will

Got day ones, and I’m with ‘em still, fightin’ demons, swallowin’ pills

I still want a deal with Nike (On God)

I can’t get caught on no ring, so I’m inside-outtin’ the shiesty (Straight up)

We go through the front door, ‘cause they gon’ tell when that back door shit get spicy (Rats)

Internet beef, if I catch you in traffic, the fuck you gon’ do, nigga, type me? (Pussy)

I put this on God, I hit the bitch once, she already tryna be wifey (Damn)

I’m from the street and I got opps, I don’t got time to go sightsee (Damn)

Wake me up with head, put this in your purse and shut the fuck up if you like me (21)

I’ll fill up your closet with Birkins, buy you a wagon and make sure you icy (Alright)

Alright, If it weren’t the UK, would’ve had an AK-47 with a hundred rounds

Red carpet in my trackie and Air Max, they want a boy with a London style

We ain’t got generational wealth, got a couple of mill’ for my unborn child

If I pay a man a hundred thousand pound, I can get man bun right in front of a crowd, uh (Pussy)

That’s GBP, the price go up if it’s USD (21)

Better watch your words, I’ll get you X’d ‘bout the shit you tweet (On God)

I told lil’ bro if it’s personal, he better jump out and do it on feet (21)

We got somethin’ in common with scuba divers, why? ‘Cause the guys in deep