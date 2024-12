“Peggy” è una canzone della rapper inglese Ceechynaa, pubblicata indipendentemente il 5 dicembre 2024. Il brano hip-hop e il suo video musicale hanno attirato l’attenzione online grazie alle sue immagini provocatorie e ai testi espliciti. “Peggy” è diventata la prima traccia di Ceechynaa nella UK Singles Chart e pubblicata tramite Universal Music Group. In questi giorni la canzone il brano è diventato virale anche da noi, in Italia, conquistando il primo posto dei pezzi più condivisi e ascoltati via social.

Ecco il testo di Peggy, canzone di Ceechynaa.

I told you men I was gonna quit, and you tried to get rid of me?

Hahahaha

Ah-hahahaha

Oi, mate

I’m peggin’ that man at the back of the bus

Feelin’ like Three 6 Mafia, I’m gonna fill up his nose with dust

These niggas are always talkin’, tell them niggas I don’t give a fuck

I got an Asian yute from West tryna pick me up in a Lambo truck

I told that man that I love short men ‘cause I wanted to use him

I’m puttin’ these niggas in debt, if I get his wallet, I’m gonna abuse it

Just got a triangle strip last week, now I’m out here lookin’ like Phineas

I left that nigga on read, he ain’t gonna fuck me and that’s on period

I’m in the back of the car with your daddy and hе’s twerkin’ and poppin’ a Perc’

I got him bendin’ his bum likе Spice in the back of the van when they stop and search

These men wanna act like a beast, so I put these men in a cage

I made a call, now two days later, my niggas are bustin’ all over his face (Bitch)

“Chyna, please have mercy, I ain’t gettin’ paid till the end of the week”

I don’t give a fuck, shut the fuck up, get on your knees and grease my feet (Pussy)

He want a break, I’ve been ridin’ his face six hours

He told me to squirt in his mouth, so I gave him a golden shower

Just got the whole bed creakin’, the way my ass clap, you’d think it’s a choir

I got him six feet deep like Kevin, and I ain’t leavin’ that bitch no flowers

These fathers are always complainin’, sayin’ that my music is bad for the kids

Someone tell their pappy that Chyna said that she don’t give a shit

I’ll walk these men like a dog, it’s only gonna work if I make him my bitch

And I’m puttin’ him back in the cage if his dick ain’t long like Natalie’s chin (Ew)

He said that he’s got a big dick, but he’s scoopin’ it up in his hands (Aw)

I told him to put that shrimp back in his fuckin’ pants (Pathetic)

And he said it was big, this is the shit that gets me mad

They said I’m a masculine bitch ‘cause these little niggas ain’t really a man

Your community don’t even like you, all of these bitches wanna meet Cee

They see that I done front cover, now all of these bitches wanna be me (Bitch)

Your fans are allergic to streaming, I checked those streams and they went down four

One thousand monthly listeners, bitch, put that shit on the floor

I’m peggin’ that man at the back of the bus

Feelin’ like Three 6 Mafia, I’m gonna fill up his nose with dust

These niggas are always talkin’, tell them niggas I don’t give a fuck

I got an Asian yute from West tryna pick me up in a Lambo truck

I told that man that I love short men ‘cause I wanted to use him

I’m puttin’ these niggas in debt, if I get his wallet, I’m gonna abuse it

Just got a triangle strip last week, now I’m out here lookin’ like Phineas

I left that nigga on read, he ain’t gonna fuck me and that’s on period