“All In My Head” è il nuovo singolo dei Blink-182 che anticipa l’album “One More Time, pt 2” in uscita il 6 settembre.

Il primo volume di “One More Time” era uscito a ottobre 2023 e segnava il rientro in squadra di Tom DeLonge. Il disco include 8 brani inediti ed è la versione deluxe dell’album, disponibile in digitale il 6 settembre 2024 su Columbia Records/Sony Music. A seguire potete ascoltare “All in my head”, leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato della canzone.

Clicca qui per l’official lyrics video del brano “All in my head”.

Ecco il testo di “All in my head” dei Blink 182.

I’m a tiny speck of nothing and I’m the entire universe writ large

This tour is starting to kill me

I wake up ready to fight, I shouldn’t talk about it

I got a sickening feeling

We do this night after night but now I start to doubt it

Lonely hotel rooms (Hotel rooms)

Cum stains on the couch (On the couch)

I’m moving on

But I’m still not giving up

I’m better now

But I’m still not good enough

I sleep alone

And it still hurts getting up

I’m freaking out, is it all in my head?

Have we been here before?

A ship far from the shore

Did you burn me in my bed?

Or is this all inside my head?

Never sleeping the night through

It was the end of the tour, I couldn’t talk about it

I’ve been drinking a lot too

That’s when I think that we’re good and when I start to vomit

Change the ending scene (Ending scene)

Watch some porn and sleep (Porn and sleep)

Go

I’m moving on

But I’m still not giving up

I’m better now

But I’m still not good enough

I sleep alone

And it still hurts getting up

I’m freaking out, is it all in my head?

Have we been here before?

A ship far from the shore

Did you burn me in my bed?

Or is this all inside my head?

All in my head

All in my head

All in my head (All on my head)

All in my head (All on my head)

All in my head (All on my head)

All in my head (All on my head)

All in my head (All on my head)

All in my head (All on my head)

I’m moving on

But I’m still not giving up

I’m better now

But I’m still not good enough

I sleep alone

And it still hurts getting up

I’m freaking out, is it all in my head?

Have we been here before?

A ship far from the shore

Did you burn me in my bed?

Or is this all inside my head?