Back to you è una canzone di Benjamin Ingrosso disponibile dal 25 ottobre 2024 e tratta dall’album “Pink Velvet Theatre”. Si tratta della 12esima traccia del disco di inediti. A seguire potete ascoltare il pezzo, leggere testo, traduzione e significato.

CLICCA QUI PER ASCOLTARE “BACK TO YOU” DI BENJAMIN INGROSSO SU YOUTUBE.

Ecco il testo di “Back to you” di Benjamin Ingrosso.

Hey, can’t deny what I’m feeling

I kept on believing that I could hide from the truth

Hey, see the reason I’m calling

It was you all along, yeah

But I didn’t know what to do

Somebody told me that I’ll never see

That we belong and we were always meant to be

Seeing all the stars, they lead me back to you

To you

Seeing all the stars, they lead me back to you

Hey, paid my dues, done my sentence

Declare my independence

But havеn’t committed no crime

You, you’re thе world that got me spinning

You’re my end, my beginning

And I won’t give up this time, no

Somebody told me that I’ll never see you

That we belong and we were always meant to be

God knows I tried to fill that empty void (To fill that empty void)

But deep inside of me my heart already knows

Seeing all the stars, they lead me back to you (You)

To you (You)

Seeing all the stars, they lead me back to you

To you (You)

To you (You)

Seeing all the stars, they lead me back—

They lead me back to you

To you

All this time, I was searching for something

But couldn’t see that it was always you

And in my mind, I did my best to keep running

Until you came and made me see the truth

Seeing all the stars, they lead me back to you

To you

Seeing all the stars, they lead me back

They lead me back to you

All this time, I was searching for something

Seeing all the stars, they lead me back to you

To you

In my mind, I did my best to keep running

Seeing all the stars, they lead me back to you

They lead me back to you