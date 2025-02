Lost your faith è il nuovo singolo di Ava Max pubblicato il 7 febbraio 2025. A seguire potete ascoltare il brano, leggere testo, traduzione in italiano e significato della canzone.

Leggi il testo di Lost your faith di Ava Max.

It’s gettin’ darker on the road we’re on, I know, I know

It’s gettin’ harder to believe in us, I know, I know

But we just left the car and I’m walkin’ all alone, alone

I thought forever meant we’d die together, I don’t know, don’t know

Now you’re just letting go

I used to have you on your knees all night

But now, you never pray (Now, you never pray)

And when you looked at me, you saw the light

But now, you’ve turned away (Now, you’ve turned away)

Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah

You used to hold me in a holy place

But now, you’ve lost your faith

I know it’s hard to stay in when you wanna walk away, away

And I forgive you every time you’re leavin’ me in vain, in vain

And I’m the one who’s always fightin’ for us, that’s okay, okay

But I’m afraid we’re at the point there’s nothin’ left to save, to save

And I can’t find a way

I used to have you on your knees all night

But now, you never pray (Now, you never pray)

And when you looked at me, you saw the light

But now, you’ve turned away (Now, you’ve turned away)

Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah

You used to hold me in a holy place

But now, you’ve lost your faith

I used to have you on your knees all night

But now, you never pray

And when you looked at me, you saw the light

But now, you’ve turned away (Now, you’ve turned away)

Hallelujah, hallelujah, hallelujah

You used to hold me in a holy place

But now, you’ve lost your faith