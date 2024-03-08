Intro (end od the world) è una canzone di Ariana Grande presente nell’album “Eternal sunshine” uscito l’8 marzo 2024. Il brano è la prima traccia d’apertura del disco ed è una riflessione della cantante sull’amore e sulle relazioni. A seguire potete ascoltare il brano, leggere traduzione, testo e significato.

Potete ascoltare anche Intro (End of the world” su YouTube, cliccando qui.

Ecco il testo di “Intro (End od the world)” di Ariana Grande.

Uh

How can I tell if I’m in the right relationship?

Aren’t you really s’posed to know that shit?

Feel it in your bones and own that shit? I don’t know

Then I had this interaction I’ve been thinkin’ ‘bout for like five weeks

Wonder if he’s thinkin’ ‘bout it too and smiling

Wonder if he knows that that’s been what’s inspirin’ me

Wonder if he’s judgin’ me like I am right now

I don’t care

I’d rather tell the truth (Truth)

Than make it worse for you, mm (You)

If the sun refused to shine

Baby, would I still be your lover?

Would you want me there?

If the moon went dark tonight

And if it all ended tomorrow

Would I be the one on your mind, your mind, your mind?

And if it all ended tomorrow

Would you be the one on mine?