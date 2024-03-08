Intro (end of the world), Ariana Grande: testo, traduzione e significato, ascolta la canzone
Intro (end od the world) è una canzone di Ariana Grande presente nell’album “Eternal sunshine” uscito l’8 marzo 2024. Il brano è la prima traccia d’apertura del disco ed è una riflessione della cantante sull’amore e sulle relazioni. A seguire potete ascoltare il brano, leggere traduzione, testo e significato.
Potete ascoltare anche Intro (End of the world” su YouTube, cliccando qui.
Il testo di Intro (end od the world)
Ecco il testo di “Intro (End od the world)” di Ariana Grande.
Uh
How can I tell if I’m in the right relationship?
Aren’t you really s’posed to know that shit?
Feel it in your bones and own that shit? I don’t know
Then I had this interaction I’ve been thinkin’ ‘bout for like five weeks
Wonder if he’s thinkin’ ‘bout it too and smiling
Wonder if he knows that that’s been what’s inspirin’ me
Wonder if he’s judgin’ me like I am right now
I don’t care
I’d rather tell the truth (Truth)
Than make it worse for you, mm (You)
If the sun refused to shine
Baby, would I still be your lover?
Would you want me there?
If the moon went dark tonight
And if it all ended tomorrow
Would I be the one on your mind, your mind, your mind?
And if it all ended tomorrow
Would you be the one on mine?
Intro (end od the world), la traduzione in italiano
Ecco la traduzione di “Intro (End od the world)” di Ariana Grande.
Uh
Come posso capire se sono nella relazione giusta?
Non dovresti davvero sapere quella roba?
Sentirla nelle ossa e possederla? Non lo so
Poi ho avuto questa interazione di cui ho pensato per cinque settimane
Mi chiedo se anche lui ci sta pensando e sorridendo
Mi chiedo se sa che è ciò che mi ispira
Mi chiedo se mi sta giudicando come sto facendo io adesso
Non mi importa
Preferisco dire la verità (Verità)
Piuttosto che peggiorare le cose per te, mm (Tu)
Se il sole rifiutasse di brillare
Tesoro, sarei ancora la tua amante?
Vorresti che io ci fossi?
Se la luna si spegnesse stanotte
E se tutto finisse domani
Sarei io quello nella tua mente, nella tua mente, nella tua mente?
E se tutto finisse domani
Saresti tu quello nella mia?
Il significato della canzone Intro (end od the world)
Ariana Grande apre il brano con l’interrogativo su come comprendere se sta vivendo in una relazione giusta. Si chiede se lui la conosce bene, se sa le sue aspirazioni
How can I tell if I’m in the right relationship?
Aren’t you really s’posed to know that shit?
Feel it in your bones and own that shit? I don’t know
Then I had this interaction I’ve been thinkin’ ‘bout for like five weeks
Wonder if he’s thinkin’ ‘bout it too and smiling
Wonder if he knows that that’s been what’s inspirin’ me
Vuole arrivare a un punto di chiarezza e inizia a fargli alcune domande, a porre alcuni interrogativi che potrebbero far comprendere, ad entrambi se sono impegnato in un rapporto ideale:
If the sun refused to shine
Baby, would I still be your lover?
Would you want me there?
If the moon went dark tonight
And if it all ended tomorrow
Would I be the one on your mind, your mind, your mind?
And if it all ended tomorrow
Would you be the one on mine?