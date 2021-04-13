“Starstruck” è il singolo principale del prossimo terzo album di Years & Years.

Questo segna il primo singolo da quando Years & Years è diventato ufficialmente solista. La band ha annunciato la loro separazione il 18 marzo 2021, con Emre Turkmen e Mikey Goldsworthy che hanno lasciato il gruppo e Olly Alexander che è rimasto come cantante e autore per il progetto.

Il 19 marzo 2021, Years & Years ha pubblicato un breve video sui suoi account sui social media, stuzzicando con l’arrivo di nuova musica.

Qui potete vedere il video di Starstruck, a seguire testo e traduzione della canzone di Years & Years che racconta dell’effetto che una persona provoca in chi canta e racconta quelle sensazioni, come si fosse travolti da una stella, sognando l’amore dell’altro.

Years & Years, Starstruck, Lyrics

[Intro]

I can’t help it

I get starstruck around you

[Verse 1]

I feel like all these people in this room

Don’t shine like you

If I could bottle you up

I would sip ya like cosmic juice

[Pre-Chorus]

So gimme that good love

Good good love all night

Don’t need your cash

I got my own to spend it on ya if I like

If you wanna dance

Baby let’s dance

We can dream until the sunrise

[Chorus]

I can’t help it

I get starstruck around you

What can I do baby

I can’t help it

I get starstruck around you

What can I do

[Verse 2]

There ain’t no reason why

I can’t speak, think or stop staring at your glow

I wanna tell ya everything that’s on my mind baby

Even if I choke

Ooh, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

So gimme that good love

Good good love all night

Don’t need your cash

I got my own to spend it on ya if I likе

If you wanna dance

Baby let’s dance

Wе can dream until the sunrise

[Chorus]

I can’t help it

I get starstruck around you

What can I do baby

I can’t help it

I get starstruck around you

What can I do (when I got my hands on you)

[Post-Chorus]

I’m not giving, not giving you up

I’m not giving, not giving you up

I’m not giving, not giving you up

I’m not giving, not giving you up, up, up, no

I can’t help it

I get starstruck around you

What can I do baby

[Breakdown]

Starstruck

Not giving you up

Starstruck

Not giving you up

[Chorus]

I can’t help it

I can’t help it

I can’t help it

I can’t help it

I get starstruck around you

What can I do baby

I can’t help it

I get starstruck around you

What can I do (oh what can I do)

[Post-Chorus]

I’m not giving, not giving you up

I’m not giving, not giving you up

I’m not giving, not giving you up

I’m not giving, not giving you up, up, up, no

[Outro]

I can’t help it

I get starstruck around you

What can I do

Starstruck

Not giving you up

Years & Years, Starstruck, Traduzione

Non posso farci niente

Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te

Mi sento come tutte queste persone in questa stanza

Non brillassero come te

Se potessi imbottigliarti

Ti sorseggerei come un succo cosmico

Quindi dammi quel buon amore

Buon buon amore tutta la notte

Non ho bisogno dei tuoi soldi

Ho il mio da spendere per te se mi va

Se vuoi ballare

Baby balliamo

Possiamo sognare fino all’alba

Non posso farci niente

Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te

Cosa posso fare baby

Non posso farci niente

Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te

Cosa posso fare

Non c’è motivo per cui

Non posso parlare, pensare o smettere di fissare il tuo bagliore

Voglio dirti tutto quello che ho in mente baby

Anche se soffoco

Quindi dammi quel buon amore

Buon buon amore tutta la notte

Non ho bisogno dei tuoi soldi

Ho il mio da spendere per te se mi va

Se vuoi ballare

Baby balliamo

Possiamo sognare fino all’alba

Non posso farci niente

Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te

Cosa posso fare baby

Non posso farci niente

Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te

Cosa posso fare

Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo

Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo

Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo

Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo, su, su, no

Non posso farci niente

Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te

Cosa posso farci, baby

Non posso farci niente

Non posso farci niente

Non posso farci niente

Non posso farci niente

Mi stupisco intorno a te

Cosa posso fare baby

Non posso farci niente

Vengo colpito da una stella intorno a te

Cosa posso fare (oh cosa posso fare)

Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo

Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo

Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo

Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo, su, su, no

Non posso farci niente

Mi stupisco intorno a te

Cosa posso fare

Colpito da una stella