Starstruck, Years & Years: testo, traduzione e video della canzone
Years & Years, Starstruck: testo e significato della canzone. Ascolta il nuovo singolo e leggi di cosa parla (guarda il video ufficiale)
“Starstruck” è il singolo principale del prossimo terzo album di Years & Years.
Questo segna il primo singolo da quando Years & Years è diventato ufficialmente solista. La band ha annunciato la loro separazione il 18 marzo 2021, con Emre Turkmen e Mikey Goldsworthy che hanno lasciato il gruppo e Olly Alexander che è rimasto come cantante e autore per il progetto.
Il 19 marzo 2021, Years & Years ha pubblicato un breve video sui suoi account sui social media, stuzzicando con l’arrivo di nuova musica.
Qui potete vedere il video di Starstruck, a seguire testo e traduzione della canzone di Years & Years che racconta dell’effetto che una persona provoca in chi canta e racconta quelle sensazioni, come si fosse travolti da una stella, sognando l’amore dell’altro.
Years & Years, Starstruck, Lyrics
[Intro]
I can’t help it
I get starstruck around you
[Verse 1]
I feel like all these people in this room
Don’t shine like you
If I could bottle you up
I would sip ya like cosmic juice
[Pre-Chorus]
So gimme that good love
Good good love all night
Don’t need your cash
I got my own to spend it on ya if I like
If you wanna dance
Baby let’s dance
We can dream until the sunrise
[Chorus]
I can’t help it
I get starstruck around you
What can I do baby
I can’t help it
I get starstruck around you
What can I do
[Verse 2]
There ain’t no reason why
I can’t speak, think or stop staring at your glow
I wanna tell ya everything that’s on my mind baby
Even if I choke
Ooh, yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
So gimme that good love
Good good love all night
Don’t need your cash
I got my own to spend it on ya if I likе
If you wanna dance
Baby let’s dance
Wе can dream until the sunrise
[Chorus]
I can’t help it
I get starstruck around you
What can I do baby
I can’t help it
I get starstruck around you
What can I do (when I got my hands on you)
[Post-Chorus]
I’m not giving, not giving you up
I’m not giving, not giving you up
I’m not giving, not giving you up
I’m not giving, not giving you up, up, up, no
I can’t help it
I get starstruck around you
What can I do baby
[Breakdown]
Starstruck
Not giving you up
Starstruck
Not giving you up
[Chorus]
I can’t help it
I can’t help it
I can’t help it
I can’t help it
I get starstruck around you
What can I do baby
I can’t help it
I get starstruck around you
What can I do (oh what can I do)
[Post-Chorus]
I’m not giving, not giving you up
I’m not giving, not giving you up
I’m not giving, not giving you up
I’m not giving, not giving you up, up, up, no
[Outro]
I can’t help it
I get starstruck around you
What can I do
Starstruck
Not giving you up
Years & Years, Starstruck, Traduzione
Non posso farci niente
Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te
Mi sento come tutte queste persone in questa stanza
Non brillassero come te
Se potessi imbottigliarti
Ti sorseggerei come un succo cosmico
Quindi dammi quel buon amore
Buon buon amore tutta la notte
Non ho bisogno dei tuoi soldi
Ho il mio da spendere per te se mi va
Se vuoi ballare
Baby balliamo
Possiamo sognare fino all’alba
Non posso farci niente
Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te
Cosa posso fare baby
Non posso farci niente
Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te
Cosa posso fare
Non c’è motivo per cui
Non posso parlare, pensare o smettere di fissare il tuo bagliore
Voglio dirti tutto quello che ho in mente baby
Anche se soffoco
Quindi dammi quel buon amore
Buon buon amore tutta la notte
Non ho bisogno dei tuoi soldi
Ho il mio da spendere per te se mi va
Se vuoi ballare
Baby balliamo
Possiamo sognare fino all’alba
Non posso farci niente
Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te
Cosa posso fare baby
Non posso farci niente
Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te
Cosa posso fare
Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo
Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo
Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo
Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo, su, su, no
Non posso farci niente
Vengo colpito da una stella quando sono intorno a te
Cosa posso farci, baby
Non posso farci niente
Non posso farci niente
Non posso farci niente
Non posso farci niente
Mi stupisco intorno a te
Cosa posso fare baby
Non posso farci niente
Vengo colpito da una stella intorno a te
Cosa posso fare (oh cosa posso fare)
Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo
Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo
Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo
Non mi arrendo, non ti arrendo, su, su, no
Non posso farci niente
Mi stupisco intorno a te
Cosa posso fare
Colpito da una stella