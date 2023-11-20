Significato e testo di ‘Strangers’ di Kenya Grace: ascolta la canzone
Kenya Grace, Strangers: il significato, traduzione in italiano, testo della canzone. Ascolta il brano, ecco di cosa parla
Strangers è una canzone della cantante britannica Kenya Grace, pubblicata come singolo di debutto per una major il 1 settembre 2023 attraverso la Major Recordings, un’etichetta della Warner Records. È il seguito del suo singolo virale del 2023 “Meteor”. Ha conquistato la vetta della classifica inglese dei singolo più venduti.
Nella canzone “Strangers”, Kenya Grace racconta la sua profonda frustrazione per la natura ripetitiva degli incontri romantici con altri uomini. Iniziano con passione e vicinanza, per poi finire con distanza e allontanamento. Lei si sente vulnerabile e disillusa, poiché inizia a vedere l’amore come qualcosa di temporaneo, fugace e non duraturo.
Kenya Grace, Strangers, Testo della canzone
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh
It always ends the same
When it was me and you
But every time I meet somebody new
It’s like déjà vu (Déjà vu)
I swear they sound the same
It’s like they know my skin
Every word they say sounds just like him
And it goes like this
We’ll get in your car and you’ll lean to kiss me
We’ll talk for hours and lie on the backseat
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh
And then one random night when everything changes
You won’t reply and we’ll go back to strangers
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh
It’s something that I hate
How evеryone’s disposable
Every timе I date somebody new
I feel vulnerable (Vulnerable)
That it’ll never change
And it will just stay like this
Never endin’ datin’, breakin’ up
And it goes like this
We’ll get in your car and you’ll lean to kiss me
We’ll talk for hours and lie on the backseat
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh
And then one random night when everything changes
You won’t reply and we’ll go back to strangers
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh
It always ends the same
When it was me and you
But every time I meet somebody new
It’s like déjà vu (It’s like déjà vu)
And when we spoke for months
Well, did you ever mean it? (Did you ever mean it?)
How can we say that this is love
When it goes like this?
We’ll get in your car and you’ll lean to kiss me
We’ll talk for hours and lie on the backseat
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh
And then one random night when everything changes
You won’t reply and we’ll go back to strangers
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh (Go back to strangers)
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh (Go back to strangers)
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh
Uh-huh, uh-huh (Go back to strangers)
Kenya Grace, Strangers, Traduzione della canzone
Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh
Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh
Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh
Uh-eh, eh-eh
Finisce sempre allo stesso modo
Quando eravamo io e te
Ma ogni volta che incontro qualcuno di nuovo
È come un déjà vu (Déjà vu)
Giuro che suonano uguali
È come se conoscessero la mia pelle
Ogni parola che dicono suona proprio come lui
E va così
Entreremo nella tua macchina e ti chinerai per baciarmi
Parleremo per ore e staremo sdraiati sul sedile posteriore
Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh
Uh-eh, eh-eh
E poi una notte casuale in cui tutto cambia
Non risponderai e torneremo da sconosciuti
Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh
Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh
Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh
Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh
Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh
Uh-eh, eh-eh
E’ qualcosa che odio
Come tutti sono usa e getta
Ogni volta che esco con qualcuno di nuovo
Mi sento vulnerabile (vulnerabile)
Che non cambierà mai
E resterà così
Non si finisce mai di uscire con qualcuno, di lasciarsi
E va così
Entreremo nella tua macchina e ti chinerai per baciarmi
Parleremo per ore e staremo sdraiati sul sedile posteriore
Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh
Uh-eh, eh-eh
E poi una notte casuale in cui tutto cambia
Non risponderai e torneremo da sconosciuti
Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh
Uh-eh, eh-eh
Finisce sempre allo stesso modo
Quando eravamo io e te
Ma ogni volta che incontro qualcuno di nuovo
È come un déjà vu (È come un déjà vu)
E quando abbiamo parlato per mesi
Beh, l’hai mai detto sul serio? (L’hai mai detto sul serio?)
Come possiamo dire che questo è amore
Quando va così?
Entreremo nella tua macchina e ti chinerai per baciarmi
Parleremo per ore e staremo sdraiati sul sedile posteriore
Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh
Uh-eh, eh-eh
E poi una notte casuale in cui tutto cambia
Non risponderai e torneremo da sconosciuti
Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh (Torna dagli sconosciuti)
Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh
Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh (Torna dagli sconosciuti)
Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh
Uh-huh, uh-huh (Torna dagli sconosciuti)