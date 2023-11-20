Strangers è una canzone della cantante britannica Kenya Grace, pubblicata come singolo di debutto per una major il 1 settembre 2023 attraverso la Major Recordings, un’etichetta della Warner Records. È il seguito del suo singolo virale del 2023 “Meteor”. Ha conquistato la vetta della classifica inglese dei singolo più venduti.

Nella canzone “Strangers”, Kenya Grace racconta la sua profonda frustrazione per la natura ripetitiva degli incontri romantici con altri uomini. Iniziano con passione e vicinanza, per poi finire con distanza e allontanamento. Lei si sente vulnerabile e disillusa, poiché inizia a vedere l’amore come qualcosa di temporaneo, fugace e non duraturo.

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh

It always ends the same

When it was me and you

But every time I meet somebody new

It’s like déjà vu (Déjà vu)

I swear they sound the same

It’s like they know my skin

Every word they say sounds just like him

And it goes like this

We’ll get in your car and you’ll lean to kiss me

We’ll talk for hours and lie on the backseat

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh

And then one random night when everything changes

You won’t reply and we’ll go back to strangers

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh

It’s something that I hate

How evеryone’s disposable

Every timе I date somebody new

I feel vulnerable (Vulnerable)

That it’ll never change

And it will just stay like this

Never endin’ datin’, breakin’ up

And it goes like this

We’ll get in your car and you’ll lean to kiss me

We’ll talk for hours and lie on the backseat

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh

And then one random night when everything changes

You won’t reply and we’ll go back to strangers

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh

It always ends the same

When it was me and you

But every time I meet somebody new

It’s like déjà vu (It’s like déjà vu)

And when we spoke for months

Well, did you ever mean it? (Did you ever mean it?)

How can we say that this is love

When it goes like this?

We’ll get in your car and you’ll lean to kiss me

We’ll talk for hours and lie on the backseat

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh

And then one random night when everything changes

You won’t reply and we’ll go back to strangers

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh (Go back to strangers)

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh (Go back to strangers)

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Uh-huh, uh-huh (Go back to strangers)

Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh

Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh

Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh

Uh-eh, eh-eh

Finisce sempre allo stesso modo

Quando eravamo io e te

Ma ogni volta che incontro qualcuno di nuovo

È come un déjà vu (Déjà vu)

Giuro che suonano uguali

È come se conoscessero la mia pelle

Ogni parola che dicono suona proprio come lui

E va così

Entreremo nella tua macchina e ti chinerai per baciarmi

Parleremo per ore e staremo sdraiati sul sedile posteriore

Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh

Uh-eh, eh-eh

E poi una notte casuale in cui tutto cambia

Non risponderai e torneremo da sconosciuti

Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh

Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh

Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh

Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh

Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh

Uh-eh, eh-eh

E’ qualcosa che odio

Come tutti sono usa e getta

Ogni volta che esco con qualcuno di nuovo

Mi sento vulnerabile (vulnerabile)

Che non cambierà mai

E resterà così

Non si finisce mai di uscire con qualcuno, di lasciarsi

E va così

Entreremo nella tua macchina e ti chinerai per baciarmi

Parleremo per ore e staremo sdraiati sul sedile posteriore

Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh

Uh-eh, eh-eh

E poi una notte casuale in cui tutto cambia

Non risponderai e torneremo da sconosciuti

Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh

Uh-eh, eh-eh

Finisce sempre allo stesso modo

Quando eravamo io e te

Ma ogni volta che incontro qualcuno di nuovo

È come un déjà vu (È come un déjà vu)

E quando abbiamo parlato per mesi

Beh, l’hai mai detto sul serio? (L’hai mai detto sul serio?)

Come possiamo dire che questo è amore

Quando va così?

Entreremo nella tua macchina e ti chinerai per baciarmi

Parleremo per ore e staremo sdraiati sul sedile posteriore

Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh

Uh-eh, eh-eh

E poi una notte casuale in cui tutto cambia

Non risponderai e torneremo da sconosciuti

Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh (Torna dagli sconosciuti)

Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh

Uh-huh, uh-huh, uh (Torna dagli sconosciuti)

Uh-eh, eh-eh, eh

Uh-huh, uh-huh (Torna dagli sconosciuti)