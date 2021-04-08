Shy Away, Twenty one pilots: lyrics, traduzione e significato (video)
Twenty one pilots, Shy away: testo e significato della canzone. Guarda il video, ascolta il brano e leggi di cosa parla il nuovo singolo
“Shy Away” è il primo singolo del sesto album in studio di Twenty One Pilots, Scaled and Icy. La canzone è basata su una conversazione che il frontman Tyler Joseph ha avuto con suo fratello minore, Jay Joseph, nella quale lo ha guidava attraverso il suo processo creativo per scrivere una canzone. Alla fine si è trasformato in una lettera di consigli a Jay, incoraggiandolo a perseguire i suoi sogni nell’industria musicale.
Qui potete vedere il video ufficiale della canzone, a seguire testo e traduzione.
Twenty One Pilots, Shy away, Lyrics
When I get home
You better not be there
We’re placin’ bets you won’t
[Pre-Chorus]
Shed your modesty
And the only thing to leave behind
Is your own skin on the floor
[Chorus]
Don’t you shy away (Ah-ah-ah)
Manifest a ceiling
When you shy away (Ah-ah-ah)
Searchin’ for that feelin’
Just like an “I love you” (Ooh, ooh)
That isn’t words (Ooh, ooh)
Like a song he wrote, that’s never heard (Ah-ah-ah)
Don’t you (Ssh)
[Verse 2]
When you get home
You barely recognize the pictures
They put in a frame
[Pre-Chorus]
‘Cause you shed your modеsty
Don’t circle the track
Take what you havе
And leave your skin on the floor
[Chorus]
Don’t you shy away (Ah-ah-ah)
Manifest a ceiling
When you shy away (Ah-ah-ah)
Searchin’ for that feelin’
Just like an “I love you” (Ooh, ooh)
That isn’t words (Ooh, ooh)
Like a song he wrote (Ah-ah-ah)
That’s never heard
[Verse 3]
When I get home
Boy, you better not be there
You’re long gone
[Pre-Chorus]
You shed your modesty
Don’t circle the track
Just break the cycle in half
And leave your skin on the floor
[Chorus]
Don’t you shy away (Ah-ah-ah)
Manifest a ceiling
When you shy away (Ah-ah-ah)
Searchin’ for that feelin’
Just like an “I love you” (Ooh, ooh)
That isn’t words (Ooh, ooh)
Like a song he wrote (Ah-ah-ah)
That’s never heard
That’s never heard (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah)
[Outro]
An “I love you”
That isn’t words
Like a song he wrote
That’s never heard
Don’t you shy away
Twenty One Pilots, Shy away, Traduzione
Quando torno a casa
È meglio che tu non ci sia
Stiamo piazzando scommesse che non lo farai
Liberati della tua modestia
E l’unica cosa da lasciarsi alle spalle
È la tua stessa pelle sul pavimento
Non restare in disparte(Ah-ah-ah)
Manifesti un limite
Quando ti allontani (Ah-ah-ah)
Cercando quel sentimento
Proprio come un “ti amo” (Ooh, ooh)
Non sono parole (Ooh, ooh)
Come una canzone che ha scritto, che non è mai stata ascoltata (Ah-ah-ah)
Non tu (SSH)
Hanno messo una cornice
Perché hai perso la tua modestia
Non fare il giro della pista
Prendi quello che hai
E lascia la tua pelle sul pavimento
Non restare in disparte(Ah-ah-ah)
Manifesti un limite
Quando ti allontani (Ah-ah-ah)
Cercando quel sentimento
Proprio come un “ti amo” (Ooh, ooh)
Non sono parole (Ooh, ooh)
Come una canzone che ha scritto, che non è mai stata ascoltata (Ah-ah-ah)
Non tu (SSH)
Quando torno a casa
Ragazzo, è meglio che tu non ci sia
Te ne sei andato da tempo
Hai perso la tua modestia
Non fare il giro della pista
Rompi il ciclo a metà
E lascia la tua pelle sul pavimento
Non restare in disparte(Ah-ah-ah)
Manifesti un limite
Quando ti allontani (Ah-ah-ah)
Cercando quel sentimento
Proprio come un “ti amo” (Ooh, ooh)
Non sono parole (Ooh, ooh)
Come una canzone che ha scritto, che non è mai stata ascoltata (Ah-ah-ah)
Non tu (SSH)
Un “ti amo”
Non sono parole
Come una canzone che ha scritto
Non si è mai sentito
Non restare in disparte