“Shy Away” è il primo singolo del sesto album in studio di Twenty One Pilots, Scaled and Icy. La canzone è basata su una conversazione che il frontman Tyler Joseph ha avuto con suo fratello minore, Jay Joseph, nella quale lo ha guidava attraverso il suo processo creativo per scrivere una canzone. Alla fine si è trasformato in una lettera di consigli a Jay, incoraggiandolo a perseguire i suoi sogni nell’industria musicale.

Qui potete vedere il video ufficiale della canzone, a seguire testo e traduzione.

Twenty One Pilots, Shy away, Lyrics

When I get home

You better not be there

We’re placin’ bets you won’t

[Pre-Chorus]

Shed your modesty

And the only thing to leave behind

Is your own skin on the floor

[Chorus]

Don’t you shy away (Ah-ah-ah)

Manifest a ceiling

When you shy away (Ah-ah-ah)

Searchin’ for that feelin’

Just like an “I love you” (Ooh, ooh)

That isn’t words (Ooh, ooh)

Like a song he wrote, that’s never heard (Ah-ah-ah)

Don’t you (Ssh)

[Verse 2]

When you get home

You barely recognize the pictures

They put in a frame

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause you shed your modеsty

Don’t circle the track

Take what you havе

And leave your skin on the floor

[Chorus]

Don’t you shy away (Ah-ah-ah)

Manifest a ceiling

When you shy away (Ah-ah-ah)

Searchin’ for that feelin’

Just like an “I love you” (Ooh, ooh)

That isn’t words (Ooh, ooh)

Like a song he wrote (Ah-ah-ah)

That’s never heard

[Verse 3]

When I get home

Boy, you better not be there

You’re long gone

[Pre-Chorus]

You shed your modesty

Don’t circle the track

Just break the cycle in half

And leave your skin on the floor

[Chorus]

Don’t you shy away (Ah-ah-ah)

Manifest a ceiling

When you shy away (Ah-ah-ah)

Searchin’ for that feelin’

Just like an “I love you” (Ooh, ooh)

That isn’t words (Ooh, ooh)

Like a song he wrote (Ah-ah-ah)

That’s never heard

That’s never heard (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah)

[Outro]

An “I love you”

That isn’t words

Like a song he wrote

That’s never heard

Don’t you shy away

Twenty One Pilots, Shy away, Traduzione

Quando torno a casa

È meglio che tu non ci sia

Stiamo piazzando scommesse che non lo farai

Liberati della tua modestia

E l’unica cosa da lasciarsi alle spalle

È la tua stessa pelle sul pavimento

Non restare in disparte(Ah-ah-ah)

Manifesti un limite

Quando ti allontani (Ah-ah-ah)

Cercando quel sentimento

Proprio come un “ti amo” (Ooh, ooh)

Non sono parole (Ooh, ooh)

Come una canzone che ha scritto, che non è mai stata ascoltata (Ah-ah-ah)

Non tu (SSH)

Quando arrivi a casa

Riconosci a malapena le immagini

Hanno messo una cornice Perché hai perso la tua modestia

Non fare il giro della pista

Prendi quello che hai

E lascia la tua pelle sul pavimento

Non restare in disparte(Ah-ah-ah)

Manifesti un limite

Quando ti allontani (Ah-ah-ah)

Cercando quel sentimento

Proprio come un “ti amo” (Ooh, ooh)

Non sono parole (Ooh, ooh)

Come una canzone che ha scritto, che non è mai stata ascoltata (Ah-ah-ah)

Non tu (SSH)

Quando torno a casa

Ragazzo, è meglio che tu non ci sia

Te ne sei andato da tempo

Hai perso la tua modestia

Non fare il giro della pista

Rompi il ciclo a metà

E lascia la tua pelle sul pavimento

Non restare in disparte(Ah-ah-ah)

Manifesti un limite

Quando ti allontani (Ah-ah-ah)

Cercando quel sentimento

Proprio come un “ti amo” (Ooh, ooh)

Non sono parole (Ooh, ooh)

Come una canzone che ha scritto, che non è mai stata ascoltata (Ah-ah-ah)

Non tu (SSH)

Un “ti amo”

Non sono parole

Come una canzone che ha scritto

Non si è mai sentito

Non restare in disparte