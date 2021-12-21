Poison è il nuovo brano di Aaliyah feat. The Weekend, a oltre 20 anni dalla sua morte.

“Poison” è il primo singolo dell’imminente album postumo di Aaliyah, Unstoppable, che suo zio ed ex manager Barry Hankerson ha annunciato che uscirà il prossimo anno.

Aaliyah è scomparsa quando aveva 22 anni in un incidente aereo: era il 25 agosto 2001. In onore dell’anniversario della morte di Aaliyah durante l’estate, il suo album del 1996 One In a Million è stato finalmente pubblicato sui servizi di streaming.

Aaliyah e The Weeknd, Poison, significato canzone

Al centro del brano Poison c’è il racconto di una storia d’amore tossica nella quale chi canta si tormenta per un amore ormai finito e forse irraggiungibile. E cerca consolazioni esterne, senza però smettere di farsi domande e quesiti in merito a quello che c’è stato

Poison, ascolta la canzone

Qui sotto potete ascoltare Poison in streaming:

Aaliyah e The Weeknd, Poison, Testo canzone

How can I explain myself to you?

Questions keep lurking through my mind

Is it the lover for the time?

I’ve given my heart, my joy, my soul to you

If it is real, I sure can’t see

Gotta start lookin’ out for me

And in my, my heart won’t take no more

I know it seems that I don’t care

Sometimes my wave of love is there

I feel it’s time for me to take a stand

See, you have given me no choice

I feel I must exercise my voice and say

This feeling, there’s no drug that can compare

You’re so cold, I can see your breath, I swear

They told me not to fall in love

Wondering where it all went wrong

You were my poison all along

At night, I lay awake in tears and pain (Tears and pain)

Searching my heart for what went wrong (Hey)

Askin’ myself “What’s goin’ on?”

Why cannot we seem to see things eye to eye? (Eye to eye)

Sometimes I really feel the danger (Hey)

And now I’m sleeping with a stranger

To see all these years, we flushed ‘em down the drain (Down the drain)

Is that a love that came for us?

Now, it’s too late for both of us

No regrets of what we’ve lost and what we’ve shared

Maybe tomorrow we’ll love again

Or until then we’ll stay as friends, oh, one day

This feeling, there’s no drug that can compare

You’re so cold, I can see your breath, I swear

They told me not to fall in love

Wondering where it all went wrong

You were my poison all along

Yeah

Poison all long, ooh-yeah

Oh-oh-ooh

Baby girl, poison all along

Aaliyah e The Weeknd, Poison, Traduzione canzone

Come posso spiegarmi a te?

Le domande continuano a vagare nella mia mente

È l’amante per il momento?

Ti ho dato il mio cuore, la mia gioia, la mia anima

Se è reale, sono sicuro che non posso vedere

Devo iniziare a cercarmi

E nel mio, il mio cuore non ce la farà più

So che sembra che non mi importi

A volte la mia onda d’amore è lì

Sento che è tempo per me di prendere posizione

Vedi, non mi hai dato scelta

Sento di dover esercitare la mia voce e dire

Questa sensazione, non c’è droga che possa confrontare

Sei così freddo, posso vedere il tuo respiro, lo giuro

Mi hanno detto di non innamorarmi

Mi chiedo dove sia andato tutto storto

Sei sempre stato il mio veleno

Di notte, mi sveglio in lacrime e dolore (Lacrime e dolore)

Cercando nel mio cuore cosa è andato storto (Ehi)

Chiedendomi “Cosa sta succedendo?”

Perché non ci sembra di vedere le cose negli occhi? (Occhio per occhio)

A volte sento davvero il pericolo (Ehi)

E ora vado a letto con uno sconosciuto

Per vedere tutti questi anni, li abbiamo buttati giù per lo scarico (Giù per lo scarico)

È un amore che è venuto per noi?

Ora è troppo tardi per entrambi

Nessun rimpianto per ciò che abbiamo perso e ciò che abbiamo condiviso

Forse domani ci ameremo di nuovo

O fino ad allora rimarremo come amici, oh, un giorno

Questa sensazione, non c’è droga che possa confrontare

Sei così freddo, posso vedere il tuo respiro, lo giuro

Mi hanno detto di non innamorarmi

Mi chiedo dove sia andato tutto storto

Sei sempre stato il mio veleno

Sì

Veleno per tutto il tempo, ooh-sì

Oh-oh-ooh

Bambina, veleno per tutto il tempo