Aaliyah e The Weeknd, Poison: testo e significato della canzone, ecco di cosa parla il duetto che anticipa il disco postumo “Unstoppable”
Poison è il nuovo brano di Aaliyah feat. The Weekend, a oltre 20 anni dalla sua morte.
“Poison” è il primo singolo dell’imminente album postumo di Aaliyah, Unstoppable, che suo zio ed ex manager Barry Hankerson ha annunciato che uscirà il prossimo anno.
Aaliyah è scomparsa quando aveva 22 anni in un incidente aereo: era il 25 agosto 2001. In onore dell’anniversario della morte di Aaliyah durante l’estate, il suo album del 1996 One In a Million è stato finalmente pubblicato sui servizi di streaming.
Aaliyah e The Weeknd, Poison, significato canzone
Al centro del brano Poison c’è il racconto di una storia d’amore tossica nella quale chi canta si tormenta per un amore ormai finito e forse irraggiungibile. E cerca consolazioni esterne, senza però smettere di farsi domande e quesiti in merito a quello che c’è stato
Aaliyah e The Weeknd, Poison, Testo canzone
How can I explain myself to you?
Questions keep lurking through my mind
Is it the lover for the time?
I’ve given my heart, my joy, my soul to you
If it is real, I sure can’t see
Gotta start lookin’ out for me
And in my, my heart won’t take no more
I know it seems that I don’t care
Sometimes my wave of love is there
I feel it’s time for me to take a stand
See, you have given me no choice
I feel I must exercise my voice and say
This feeling, there’s no drug that can compare
You’re so cold, I can see your breath, I swear
They told me not to fall in love
Wondering where it all went wrong
You were my poison all along
At night, I lay awake in tears and pain (Tears and pain)
Searching my heart for what went wrong (Hey)
Askin’ myself “What’s goin’ on?”
Why cannot we seem to see things eye to eye? (Eye to eye)
Sometimes I really feel the danger (Hey)
And now I’m sleeping with a stranger
To see all these years, we flushed ‘em down the drain (Down the drain)
Is that a love that came for us?
Now, it’s too late for both of us
No regrets of what we’ve lost and what we’ve shared
Maybe tomorrow we’ll love again
Or until then we’ll stay as friends, oh, one day
This feeling, there’s no drug that can compare
You’re so cold, I can see your breath, I swear
They told me not to fall in love
Wondering where it all went wrong
You were my poison all along
Yeah
Poison all long, ooh-yeah
Oh-oh-ooh
Baby girl, poison all along
Aaliyah e The Weeknd, Poison, Traduzione canzone
Come posso spiegarmi a te?
Le domande continuano a vagare nella mia mente
È l’amante per il momento?
Ti ho dato il mio cuore, la mia gioia, la mia anima
Se è reale, sono sicuro che non posso vedere
Devo iniziare a cercarmi
E nel mio, il mio cuore non ce la farà più
So che sembra che non mi importi
A volte la mia onda d’amore è lì
Sento che è tempo per me di prendere posizione
Vedi, non mi hai dato scelta
Sento di dover esercitare la mia voce e dire
Questa sensazione, non c’è droga che possa confrontare
Sei così freddo, posso vedere il tuo respiro, lo giuro
Mi hanno detto di non innamorarmi
Mi chiedo dove sia andato tutto storto
Sei sempre stato il mio veleno
Di notte, mi sveglio in lacrime e dolore (Lacrime e dolore)
Cercando nel mio cuore cosa è andato storto (Ehi)
Chiedendomi “Cosa sta succedendo?”
Perché non ci sembra di vedere le cose negli occhi? (Occhio per occhio)
A volte sento davvero il pericolo (Ehi)
E ora vado a letto con uno sconosciuto
Per vedere tutti questi anni, li abbiamo buttati giù per lo scarico (Giù per lo scarico)
È un amore che è venuto per noi?
Ora è troppo tardi per entrambi
Nessun rimpianto per ciò che abbiamo perso e ciò che abbiamo condiviso
Forse domani ci ameremo di nuovo
O fino ad allora rimarremo come amici, oh, un giorno
Questa sensazione, non c’è droga che possa confrontare
Sei così freddo, posso vedere il tuo respiro, lo giuro
Mi hanno detto di non innamorarmi
Mi chiedo dove sia andato tutto storto
Sei sempre stato il mio veleno
Sì
Veleno per tutto il tempo, ooh-sì
Oh-oh-ooh
Bambina, veleno per tutto il tempo