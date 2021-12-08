People’s Choice Awards 2021: tutti i vincitori, premio speciale per Christina Aguilera (video)
People’s Choice Awards 2021, ecco tutti i vincitori delle categorie musicali. Bene i BTS, Adele e Lil Nas X personaggi dell’anno
Sono stati assegnati questa notte -ora italiana- i People’s Choice Awards 2021. Diversi settori e categorie, come sempre, dalla musica alla televisione, passando per il cinema. Tra i premiati, anche Christina Aguilera con un premio speciale, l’Icon Award. La cantante -tornata da poco con un progetto in spagnolo che anticipa l’Ep- ha eseguito sul palco un medley dei suoi successi (“Beautiful”, “Genie in a Bottle”, “Ain’t No Other Man” e il suo più recente singolo spagnolo “Somos Nada”). Circa a metà della performance, ha esclamato che
“Questa performance non è solo per le donne e i combattenti, ma per tutti coloro che hanno una voce da ascoltare”
Durante il suo discorso di ringraziamento, Aguilera ha ricordato il potere della sua musica, dicendo che “Credere in se stessi è spesso il più grande ostacolo di tutti”, ringraziando i fan per il loro sostegno per aver condiviso le loro “storie sull’impatto di canzoni come ‘Beautiful’, ‘Fighter’, ‘Can’t Hold Us Down’ e sì, anche ‘Dirrty’”. (Qui il video della performance)
Qui sotto, invece, tutti i vincitori nella categoria “Musica”. Benissimo i BTS che hanno trionfato come gruppo e canzone dell’anno. Artista maschile, invece, Lil Nas X mentre quello femminile è risultato Adele.
The Male Artist of 2021
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
WINNER: Lil Nas X
Luke Combs
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
The Female Artist of 2021
WINNER: Adele
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Halsey
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
The Group of 2021
WINNER: BTS
Coldplay
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
Twenty One Pilots
The Song of 2021
WINNER: “Butter” (BTS)
“Bad Habits” (Ed Sheeran)
“Easy on Me” (Adele)
“Good 4 U” (Olivia Rodrigo)
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” (Lil Nas X)
“Peaches” (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
“Stay” (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber)
“Up” (Cardi B)
The Album of 2021
Certified Lover Boy (Drake)
Culture III (Migos)
Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish)
Justice (Justine Bieber)
Montero (Lil Nas X)
Planet Her (Doja Cat)
WINNER: Sour (Olivia Rodrigo)
Star-crossed (Kacey Musgraves)
The Country Artist of 2021
WINNER: Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
The Latin Artist of 2021
Anuel AA
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Natti Natasha
The New Artist of 2021
24kGoldn
Bella Poarch
Giveon
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Tate McRae
The Kid Laroi
Tomorrow X Together
The Music Video of 2021
WINNER: “Butter” (BTS)
“Easy on Me” (Adele)
“Good 4 U” (Olivia Rodrigo)
“Location” (Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin)
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” (Lil Nas X)
“My Universe” (Coldplay X BTS)
“Peaches” (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
“Stay” (The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber)
The Collaboration Song of 2021
“Best Friend” (Saweetie feat. Doja Cat)
“Industry Baby”(Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow)
“Kiss Me More” (Doja Cat feat. SZA)
“Leave the Door Open” (Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak))
“Peaches” (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
WINNER: “Stay” (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber)
“Way 2 Sexy” (Drake feat. Future & Young Thug)
“You Right” (Doja Cat, The Weeknd)
The Social Star of 2021
Addison Rae
WINNER: Britney Spears
Charli D’Amelio
Dwayne Johnson
Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Lil Nas X
The Pop Special of 2021
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil
WINNER: Friends: The Reunion
Justin Bieber: Our World
Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg
Oprah with Meghan and Harry
Pink: All I Know So Far
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3