Sono stati assegnati questa notte -ora italiana- i People’s Choice Awards 2021. Diversi settori e categorie, come sempre, dalla musica alla televisione, passando per il cinema. Tra i premiati, anche Christina Aguilera con un premio speciale, l’Icon Award. La cantante -tornata da poco con un progetto in spagnolo che anticipa l’Ep- ha eseguito sul palco un medley dei suoi successi (“Beautiful”, “Genie in a Bottle”, “Ain’t No Other Man” e il suo più recente singolo spagnolo “Somos Nada”). Circa a metà della performance, ha esclamato che

“Questa performance non è solo per le donne e i combattenti, ma per tutti coloro che hanno una voce da ascoltare”

Durante il suo discorso di ringraziamento, Aguilera ha ricordato il potere della sua musica, dicendo che “Credere in se stessi è spesso il più grande ostacolo di tutti”, ringraziando i fan per il loro sostegno per aver condiviso le loro “storie sull’impatto di canzoni come ‘Beautiful’, ‘Fighter’, ‘Can’t Hold Us Down’ e sì, anche ‘Dirrty’”. (Qui il video della performance)

Qui sotto, invece, tutti i vincitori nella categoria “Musica”. Benissimo i BTS che hanno trionfato come gruppo e canzone dell’anno. Artista maschile, invece, Lil Nas X mentre quello femminile è risultato Adele.

The Male Artist of 2021

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

WINNER: Lil Nas X

Luke Combs

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

The Female Artist of 2021

WINNER: Adele

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Halsey

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

The Group of 2021

WINNER: BTS

Coldplay

Dan + Shay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

Twenty One Pilots

The Song of 2021

WINNER: “Butter” (BTS)

“Bad Habits” (Ed Sheeran)

“Easy on Me” (Adele)

“Good 4 U” (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches” (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

“Stay” (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber)

“Up” (Cardi B)

The Album of 2021

Certified Lover Boy (Drake)

Culture III (Migos)

Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish)

Justice (Justine Bieber)

Montero (Lil Nas X)

Planet Her (Doja Cat)

WINNER: Sour (Olivia Rodrigo)

Star-crossed (Kacey Musgraves)

The Country Artist of 2021

WINNER: Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

The Latin Artist of 2021

Anuel AA

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Natti Natasha

The New Artist of 2021

24kGoldn

Bella Poarch

Giveon

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Tate McRae

The Kid Laroi

Tomorrow X Together

The Music Video of 2021

WINNER: “Butter” (BTS)

“Easy on Me” (Adele)

“Good 4 U” (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Location” (Karol G, Anuel AA, J Balvin)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” (Lil Nas X)

“My Universe” (Coldplay X BTS)

“Peaches” (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

“Stay” (The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber)

The Collaboration Song of 2021

“Best Friend” (Saweetie feat. Doja Cat)

“Industry Baby”(Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow)

“Kiss Me More” (Doja Cat feat. SZA)

“Leave the Door Open” (Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak))

“Peaches” (Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

WINNER: “Stay” (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber)

“Way 2 Sexy” (Drake feat. Future & Young Thug)

“You Right” (Doja Cat, The Weeknd)

The Social Star of 2021

Addison Rae

WINNER: Britney Spears

Charli D’Amelio

Dwayne Johnson

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lil Nas X

The Pop Special of 2021

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil

WINNER: Friends: The Reunion

Justin Bieber: Our World

Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg

Oprah with Meghan and Harry

Pink: All I Know So Far

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3