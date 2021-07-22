Never going home è il titolo del il singolo che segna il ritorno del dj e produttore francese Kungs, già re di qualche estate fa con This Girl, certificato 4 volte Disco di Platino e ormai un classico degli anni ’10. Dopo aver suonato per Festival come Coachella, Lollapalooza e Tomorrowland, ecco il nuovo brano di Kungs, tra i più trasmessi in radio e buon successo di vendite, come certificato dalla classifica settimanale Fimi.

Il brano e il video di Never Going Home prende origine da Club Azur, il progetto che Kungs ha portato avanti durante i mesi di quarantena: ogni sabato sera dalle 22 alle 4 del mattino Kungs e l’amico d’infanzia Victor Soulisse si sono incontrati a “Le Sacré” a Parigi per un dj set in live streaming. Durante questi appuntamenti hanno ospitato DJ di fama mondiale (Martin Solveig, Bob Sinclar, Lost Frequencies e molti altri), YouTuber e comici.

E la musica, le sensazioni che accomunano, sono al centro del significato di questo pezzo, incentrato proprio sul feeling e sull’alchimia che quest’arte trasmette e provoca.

Qui potete vedere il video ufficiale, a seguire testo e traduzione.

[Verse]

Music, we came through it

Where only you and I can feel it

Music, got me healing

Yeah, that’s repeating

Can you feel it?

[Pre-Chorus]

If you wanna ride, come ride with me

Take me by the hand, feel the chemistry

Losing track of time, in the ecstasy

It’s getting out of hand, it’s just you and me

[Chorus]

And we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah

Let’s go dance until the morning, oh-woah, oh-woah

And we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah

Let’s go dance until the morning

[Verse]

Music, we came through it

Where only you and I can feel it

Music, got me healing

Yeah, that’s repeating

Can you feel it?

[Pre-Chorus]

If you wanna fly, come fly with me

We’ll go anywhere that you wanna be

If you feelin’ down, here’s a remedy

It’s getting out of hand, it’s just you and me

[Chorus]

That we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah

Let’s go dance until the morning, oh-woah, oh-woah

And we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah

Let’s go dance until the morning

[Bridge]

Music, and we came through it

Music, and where we knew it

(Never going, never going, never going…)

We can do it

Can you feel it?

We can do it

I can feel it

[Chorus]

That we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah

Let’s go dance until the morning, oh-woah, oh-woah

And we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah

Let’s go dance until the morning

[Outro]

Oh-woah, oh-woah

Oh-woah, oh-woah

Oh-woah, oh-woah

Oh-woah, oh-woah

Musica, ce l’abbiamo fatta

Dove solo io e te possiamo sentirlo

La musica, mi ha fatto guarire

Sì, si sta ripetendo

Puoi sentirlo?

Se vuoi cavalcare, vieni a cavalcare con me

Prendimi per mano, senti la chimica

Perdendo la cognizione del tempo, nell’estasi

Sta sfuggendo di mano, siamo solo io e te

E non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah

Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino, oh-woah, oh-woah

E non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah

Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino

Musica, ce l’abbiamo fatta

Dove solo io e te possiamo sentirlo

La musica, mi ha fatto guarire

Sì, si sta ripetendo

Puoi sentirlo?

Se vuoi volare, vieni a volare con me

Andremo ovunque tu voglia andare

Se ti senti giù, ecco un rimedio

Sta sfuggendo di mano, siamo solo io e te

Che non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah

Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino, oh-woah, oh-woah

E non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah

Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino

Musica, e l’abbiamo superata

La musica, e dove la conoscevamo

(Mai andare, mai andare, mai andare…)

Possiamo farlo

Puoi sentirlo?

Possiamo farlo

posso sentirlo

Che non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah

Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino, oh-woah, oh-woah

E non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah

Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino