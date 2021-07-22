Never going home, Kungs: ascolta la canzone (testo e video)
Kungs lancia la nuova hit “Never going home”: guarda il video di uno dei brani più trasmessi e venduti dell’estate 2021 (testo e traduzione)
Never going home è il titolo del il singolo che segna il ritorno del dj e produttore francese Kungs, già re di qualche estate fa con This Girl, certificato 4 volte Disco di Platino e ormai un classico degli anni ’10. Dopo aver suonato per Festival come Coachella, Lollapalooza e Tomorrowland, ecco il nuovo brano di Kungs, tra i più trasmessi in radio e buon successo di vendite, come certificato dalla classifica settimanale Fimi.
Il brano e il video di Never Going Home prende origine da Club Azur, il progetto che Kungs ha portato avanti durante i mesi di quarantena: ogni sabato sera dalle 22 alle 4 del mattino Kungs e l’amico d’infanzia Victor Soulisse si sono incontrati a “Le Sacré” a Parigi per un dj set in live streaming. Durante questi appuntamenti hanno ospitato DJ di fama mondiale (Martin Solveig, Bob Sinclar, Lost Frequencies e molti altri), YouTuber e comici.
E la musica, le sensazioni che accomunano, sono al centro del significato di questo pezzo, incentrato proprio sul feeling e sull’alchimia che quest’arte trasmette e provoca.
Qui potete vedere il video ufficiale, a seguire testo e traduzione.
[Verse]
Music, we came through it
Where only you and I can feel it
Music, got me healing
Yeah, that’s repeating
Can you feel it?
[Pre-Chorus]
If you wanna ride, come ride with me
Take me by the hand, feel the chemistry
Losing track of time, in the ecstasy
It’s getting out of hand, it’s just you and me
[Chorus]
And we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah
Let’s go dance until the morning, oh-woah, oh-woah
And we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah
Let’s go dance until the morning
[Verse]
Music, we came through it
Where only you and I can feel it
Music, got me healing
Yeah, that’s repeating
Can you feel it?
[Pre-Chorus]
If you wanna fly, come fly with me
We’ll go anywhere that you wanna be
If you feelin’ down, here’s a remedy
It’s getting out of hand, it’s just you and me
[Chorus]
That we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah
Let’s go dance until the morning, oh-woah, oh-woah
And we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah
Let’s go dance until the morning
[Bridge]
Music, and we came through it
Music, and where we knew it
(Never going, never going, never going…)
We can do it
Can you feel it?
We can do it
I can feel it
[Chorus]
That we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah
Let’s go dance until the morning, oh-woah, oh-woah
And we are never going home, oh-woah, oh-woah
Let’s go dance until the morning
[Outro]
Oh-woah, oh-woah
Oh-woah, oh-woah
Oh-woah, oh-woah
Oh-woah, oh-woah
Musica, ce l’abbiamo fatta
Dove solo io e te possiamo sentirlo
La musica, mi ha fatto guarire
Sì, si sta ripetendo
Puoi sentirlo?
Se vuoi cavalcare, vieni a cavalcare con me
Prendimi per mano, senti la chimica
Perdendo la cognizione del tempo, nell’estasi
Sta sfuggendo di mano, siamo solo io e te
E non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah
Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino, oh-woah, oh-woah
E non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah
Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino
Musica, ce l’abbiamo fatta
Dove solo io e te possiamo sentirlo
La musica, mi ha fatto guarire
Sì, si sta ripetendo
Puoi sentirlo?
Se vuoi volare, vieni a volare con me
Andremo ovunque tu voglia andare
Se ti senti giù, ecco un rimedio
Sta sfuggendo di mano, siamo solo io e te
Che non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah
Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino, oh-woah, oh-woah
E non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah
Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino
Musica, e l’abbiamo superata
La musica, e dove la conoscevamo
(Mai andare, mai andare, mai andare…)
Possiamo farlo
Puoi sentirlo?
Possiamo farlo
posso sentirlo
Che non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah
Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino, oh-woah, oh-woah
E non torneremo mai a casa, oh-woah, oh-woah
Andiamo a ballare fino al mattino