Nella notte degli MTV VMA a New York Lady Gaga è la vera protagonista della serata, ma il premio più ambito, quello del miglior video, è andato ad Ariana Grande. Riconoscimenti anche per Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, Coldplay e Alex Warren come miglior esordiente, applauditissimo dopo la sua esibizione live.

MTV VMA 2025: Lady Gaga trionfa, Ariana Grande conquista il Video of the Year

Gli MTV Video Music Awards 2025 vanno in archivio con LL Cool J alla conduzione sul palco e una carrellata di star sul palco.

MTV VMA, da Lady Gaga ad Ariana Grande

Ma è stata Lady Gaga, la dominatrice assoluta della serata che con 12 candidature, ha portato a casa quattro statuette, confermandosi protagonista dell’anno. A rubarle però il premio più prestigioso, il Video of the Year, è stata Ariana Grande con Brighter Days Ahead, brano che le ha consegnato anche altri due riconoscimenti.

Accanto a loro, Sabrina Carpenter si è confermata come astro nascente con tre premi, mentre Rosé e Bruno Mars hanno conquistato il riconoscimento per la canzone dell’anno con Apt.

Sul palco con una bella esibizione anche Mariah Carey, insignita del Video Vanguard Award e del premio per il miglior singolo RnB. Grande emozione anche per l’omaggio a Ozzy Osbourne di Yungblud e Steven Tyler che hanno cantato il medley più lungo della serata con tre classici del Prince of Darkness.

Lady Gaga regina, ma premi distribuiti

Se Lady Gaga ha ribadito la sua centralità nella scena pop attuale, i VMAs 2025 hanno distribuito riconoscimenti in modo equilibrato, esaltando generi e artisti molto diversi. Dai Coldplay, assenti ma premiati come Best Rock, a Doechii che ha fatto suo il titolo di Best Hip-Hop, fino al trionfo di Tyla per l’Afrobeats e Shakira per il Latin.

Tutti i vincitori degli MTV VMAs 2025

Video of the Year – Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Artist of the Year – Lady Gaga

Song of the Year – Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

Best New Artist – Alex Warren

Best Pop Artist – Sabrina Carpenter

MTV Push Performance of the Year – Katseye – Touch

Best Collaboration – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Best Pop – Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Best Hip-Hop – Doechii – Anxiety

Best R&B – Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous

Best Alternative – Sombr – Back to Friends

Best Rock – Coldplay – All My Love

Best Latin – Shakira – Soltera

Best Afrobeats – Tyla – Push 2 Start

Best K-Pop – Lisa feat. Doja Cat & Raye – Born Again

Best Country – Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?

Best Album – Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Best Long Form Video – Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead

Video for Good – Charli XCX – Guess feat. Billie Eilish

Best Direction – Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Best Cinematography – Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Best Editing – Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)

Best Choreography – Doechii – Anxiety

Best Visual Effects – Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Best Art Direction – Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Best Group – Blackpink

Song of the Summer – Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)

Video Vanguard Award – Mariah Carey

MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award – Busta Rhymes

Latin Icon Award – Ricky Martin