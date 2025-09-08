MTV VMA 2025: Lady Gaga trionfa, Ariana Grande conquista il Video of the Year
Nella notte degli MTV VMA a New York Lady Gaga è la vera protagonista della serata, ma il premio più ambito, quello del miglior video, è andato ad Ariana Grande. Riconoscimenti anche per Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, Coldplay e Alex Warren come miglior esordiente, applauditissimo dopo la sua esibizione live.
Gli MTV Video Music Awards 2025 vanno in archivio con LL Cool J alla conduzione sul palco e una carrellata di star sul palco.
MTV VMA, da Lady Gaga ad Ariana Grande
Ma è stata Lady Gaga, la dominatrice assoluta della serata che con 12 candidature, ha portato a casa quattro statuette, confermandosi protagonista dell’anno. A rubarle però il premio più prestigioso, il Video of the Year, è stata Ariana Grande con Brighter Days Ahead, brano che le ha consegnato anche altri due riconoscimenti.
Accanto a loro, Sabrina Carpenter si è confermata come astro nascente con tre premi, mentre Rosé e Bruno Mars hanno conquistato il riconoscimento per la canzone dell’anno con Apt.
Sul palco con una bella esibizione anche Mariah Carey, insignita del Video Vanguard Award e del premio per il miglior singolo RnB. Grande emozione anche per l’omaggio a Ozzy Osbourne di Yungblud e Steven Tyler che hanno cantato il medley più lungo della serata con tre classici del Prince of Darkness.
Lady Gaga regina, ma premi distribuiti
Se Lady Gaga ha ribadito la sua centralità nella scena pop attuale, i VMAs 2025 hanno distribuito riconoscimenti in modo equilibrato, esaltando generi e artisti molto diversi. Dai Coldplay, assenti ma premiati come Best Rock, a Doechii che ha fatto suo il titolo di Best Hip-Hop, fino al trionfo di Tyla per l’Afrobeats e Shakira per il Latin.
Tutti i vincitori degli MTV VMAs 2025
Video of the Year – Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Artist of the Year – Lady Gaga
Song of the Year – Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.
Best New Artist – Alex Warren
Best Pop Artist – Sabrina Carpenter
MTV Push Performance of the Year – Katseye – Touch
Best Collaboration – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Best Pop – Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Best Hip-Hop – Doechii – Anxiety
Best R&B – Mariah Carey – Type Dangerous
Best Alternative – Sombr – Back to Friends
Best Rock – Coldplay – All My Love
Best Latin – Shakira – Soltera
Best Afrobeats – Tyla – Push 2 Start
Best K-Pop – Lisa feat. Doja Cat & Raye – Born Again
Best Country – Megan Moroney – Am I Okay?
Best Album – Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Best Long Form Video – Ariana Grande – Brighter Days Ahead
Video for Good – Charli XCX – Guess feat. Billie Eilish
Best Direction – Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Best Cinematography – Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Best Editing – Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)
Best Choreography – Doechii – Anxiety
Best Visual Effects – Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
Best Art Direction – Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
Best Group – Blackpink
Song of the Summer – Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching (From F1® the Movie)
Video Vanguard Award – Mariah Carey
MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award – Busta Rhymes
Latin Icon Award – Ricky Martin