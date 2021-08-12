Sono state rese note le nomination degli Mtv Video Music Award 2021 e a guardare tutti dall’alto delle sue 7 nomination è Justin Bieber. Un trionfo per il cantante canadese.

MTV Video Music Award 2021, i cantanti più nominati

Justin Bieber è candidato come Video of the Year, Artist of the Year e Best Pop. Figura anche insieme a DJ Khaled e Drake nella traccia ‘Popstar’ mentre il singolo ‘Peaches’ – con Daniel Caesar e Giveon – gareggia per Best Collaboration, Best Pop e Best Editing. Infine, anche in Best Cinematography ha ottenuto una nomination grazie a “Holy” accanto a Chance The Rapper.

Bene anche Megan Thee Stallion, seconda a livello di candidature. Per lei 6 possibili premi, molti dei quali provengono dalla sua hit “WAP” di Cardi B, che è in lizza per Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration e Best Hip-Hop. Ma può anche vantare la presenza in Best Hip-Hop e Artist of the year.

A quota cinque nomination troviamo Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo e il gruppo K-Pop BTS.

MTV Video Music Award 2021, quando si terranno?

Gli MTV VMA 2021 torneranno al Barclays Center di Brooklyn per la prima volta dal 2013 e andranno in onda in diretta domenica 12 settembre.

MTV Video Music Award 2021, tutte le nomination

A seguire le categorie e le nomination ufficiali.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – ‘POPSTAR’ (starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

Lil Nas X – ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’

The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – ‘Mood’

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – ‘Leave The Door Open’

BTS – ‘Dynamite’

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

Dua Lipa – ‘Levitating’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘drivers license’

BEST NEW ARTIST

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

BEST COLLABORATION

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – ‘Mood’

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

Doja Cat ft. SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Drake ft. Lil Durk – ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – ‘Prisoner’

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – ‘positions’

Billie Eilish – ‘Therefore I Am’

BTS – ‘Butter’

Harry Styles – ‘Treat People With Kindness’

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘good 4 u’

Shawn Mendes – ‘Wonder’

Taylor Swift – ‘willow’

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

Drake ft. Lil Durk – ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘On Me (remix)’

Moneybagg Yo – ‘Said Sum’

Polo G – ‘RAPSTAR’

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – ‘FRANCHISE’

BEST ROCK

Evanescence – ‘Use My Voice’

Foo Fighters – ‘Shame Shame’

John Mayer – ‘Last Train Home’

The Killers – ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’

Kings Of Leon – ‘The Bandit’

Lenny Kravitz – ‘Raise Vibration”

BEST R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – ‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – ‘Leave The Door Open’

Chris Brown and Young Thug – ‘Go Crazy’

Giveon – ‘HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY’

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – ‘Come Through’

SZA – ‘Good Days’