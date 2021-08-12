MTV Video Music Award 2021, nomination: Justin Bieber guida con 7 candidature
MTV Video Music Award 2021, ecco tutte le nomination: benissimo Justin Bieber e Megan Thee Stallion, ecco le news e quando andrà in onda
Sono state rese note le nomination degli Mtv Video Music Award 2021 e a guardare tutti dall’alto delle sue 7 nomination è Justin Bieber. Un trionfo per il cantante canadese.
MTV Video Music Award 2021, i cantanti più nominati
Justin Bieber è candidato come Video of the Year, Artist of the Year e Best Pop. Figura anche insieme a DJ Khaled e Drake nella traccia ‘Popstar’ mentre il singolo ‘Peaches’ – con Daniel Caesar e Giveon – gareggia per Best Collaboration, Best Pop e Best Editing. Infine, anche in Best Cinematography ha ottenuto una nomination grazie a “Holy” accanto a Chance The Rapper.
Bene anche Megan Thee Stallion, seconda a livello di candidature. Per lei 6 possibili premi, molti dei quali provengono dalla sua hit “WAP” di Cardi B, che è in lizza per Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration e Best Hip-Hop. Ma può anche vantare la presenza in Best Hip-Hop e Artist of the year.
A quota cinque nomination troviamo Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo e il gruppo K-Pop BTS.
MTV Video Music Award 2021, quando si terranno?
Gli MTV VMA 2021 torneranno al Barclays Center di Brooklyn per la prima volta dal 2013 e andranno in onda in diretta domenica 12 settembre.
MTV Video Music Award 2021, tutte le nomination
A seguire le categorie e le nomination ufficiali.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’
DJ Khaled ft. Drake – ‘POPSTAR’ (starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat ft. SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’
Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’
Lil Nas X – ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’
The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
SONG OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – ‘Mood’
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – ‘Leave The Door Open’
BTS – ‘Dynamite’
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’
Dua Lipa – ‘Levitating’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘drivers license’
BEST NEW ARTIST
24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid LAROI
Olivia Rodrigo
Polo G
Saweetie
BEST COLLABORATION
24kGoldn ft. iann dior – ‘Mood’
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’
Doja Cat ft. SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’
Drake ft. Lil Durk – ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – ‘Prisoner’
BEST POP
Ariana Grande – ‘positions’
Billie Eilish – ‘Therefore I Am’
BTS – ‘Butter’
Harry Styles – ‘Treat People With Kindness’
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘good 4 u’
Shawn Mendes – ‘Wonder’
Taylor Swift – ‘willow’
BEST HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’
Drake ft. Lil Durk – ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘On Me (remix)’
Moneybagg Yo – ‘Said Sum’
Polo G – ‘RAPSTAR’
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – ‘FRANCHISE’
BEST ROCK
Evanescence – ‘Use My Voice’
Foo Fighters – ‘Shame Shame’
John Mayer – ‘Last Train Home’
The Killers – ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’
Kings Of Leon – ‘The Bandit’
Lenny Kravitz – ‘Raise Vibration”
BEST R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – ‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – ‘Leave The Door Open’
Chris Brown and Young Thug – ‘Go Crazy’
Giveon – ‘HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY’
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – ‘Come Through’
SZA – ‘Good Days’