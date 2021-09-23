E’ stato pubblicato il video ufficiale che accompagna “Living In The Heart Of Love“, il nuovo singolo dei Rolling Stones. La clip è dedicata a Charlie Watts, membro della storica band scomparso a fine agosto, improvvisamente, dopo aver annunciato -nelle settimane precedenti- la sua futura assenza al tour del gruppo. Poi, la notizia improvvisa della sua scomparsa.

Rolling Stones, Living In The Heart Of Love, Significato canzone

Il brano è un inno all’amore, alla spensieratezza, al vivere al massimo delle emozioni, incuranti di quello che sarà ma cogliendo l’attimo. Non ha importante quello che pensano gli altri, l’amore deve essere un ingrediente che non può mancare mai.

Rolling Stones, Living In The Heart Of Love, Video

Cliccando qui potete vedere il video ufficiale della canzone. La clip è dedicata al compagno di band scomparso, Charlie Watts.

Rolling Stones, Living In The Heart Of Love, Testo

[Chorus]

I’m living in the heart of love

Living in the heart of love

We’re living in the heart of love

We’re living in the heart of love

[Verse 1]

Friend gonna laugh, well my friend’s gonna tease me

Said I’m out to get her, oh God this is easy

I may suffer, ooh I’ll sigh

Plus I’ll never get to sleep at night

[Chorus]

I’m living in the heart of love

Living in the heart of love

Well living is the power to love

Loving is the power to live

[Refrain]

I’m trying so hard to bе your baby

I’m trying so hard to be your love

I’m trying so hard to be your baby

I’m trying so hard

[Chorus]

I’m living, yеah

Living, yeah

I’m giving as a part of love

And living in a pot of love

[Verse 2]

You can keep your gold, yeah, keep your treasure

I was only born just to give you pleasure

Loving is a living of much more fun, yeah

You’re wasting your time boy piling up your money

I’ve got patience to joke little girl

But I ain’t waiting for the sky to fall

Well I’ve played dirty, I’ve played clean

But I’ll be down, yeah I’ll be mean, oh yeah

[Refrain]

I’m working so hard to be your baby

I’m working so hard to be your love

I’m working so hard to be your baby

I work so hard, yeah

I work so hard

[Chorus]

Living in the heart of love

Living in the heart of love

Living is a harder love

Loving you is life enough

Living

Living, yeah

Living, oh

Living, yeah

[Guitar Solo]

[Chorus]

I’m living in the heart of love

Living in the heart of love

We’re living in the heart of love

We’re living in the heart of love

We’re living, yeah

We’re living, yeah

Well living is the power to love

Loving is the power to live

Living is the power to love

Loving is the power to live

Living is the power to love

Loving is the power to live

Rolling Stones, Living In The Heart Of Love, Traduzione

Sto vivendo nel cuore dell’amore

Vivendo nel cuore dell’amore

Viviamo nel cuore dell’amore

Viviamo nel cuore dell’amore

L’amicò riderà, beh il mio amico mi prenderà in giro

Ho detto che sono fuori per prenderla, oh Dio, questo è facile

potrei soffrire, ooh sospirerò

Inoltre non riuscirò mai a dormire la notte

Sto vivendo nel cuore dell’amore

Vivere nel cuore dell’amore

Ebbene vivere è il potere di amare

Amare è il potere di vivere

Sto provando così tanto ad essere il tuo bambino

Sto provando così tanto ad essere il tuo amore

Sto provando così tanto ad essere il tuo bambino

ci sto provando così tanto

Sto vivendo, sì

Vivere, sì

Sto dando come parte dell’amore

E vivere in un vaso d’amore

Puoi tenere il tuo oro, sì, tieni il tuo tesoro

Sono nato solo per darti piacere

Amare è vivere con molto più divertimento, sì

Stai sprecando il tuo tempo ragazzo accumulando i tuoi soldi

Ho la pazienza di scherzare ragazzina

Ma non sto aspettando che il cielo cada

Beh, ho giocato sporco, ho giocato pulito

Ma sarò giù, sì sarò cattivo, oh sì

Sto lavorando così duramente per essere il tuo bambino

Sto lavorando così duramente per essere il tuo amore

Sto lavorando così duramente per essere il tuo bambino

Lavoro così duramente, sì

lavoro così tanto

Vivere nel cuore dell’amore

Vivere nel cuore dell’amore

Vivere è un amore più duro

Amarti è abbastanza vita

Vita

Vivere, sì

Vivere, oh

Vivere, sì

Sto vivendo nel cuore dell’amore

Vivere nel cuore dell’amore

Viviamo nel cuore dell’amore

Viviamo nel cuore dell’amore

Stiamo vivendo, sì

Stiamo vivendo, sì

Ebbene vivere è il potere di amare

Amare è il potere di vivere

Vivere è il potere di amare

Amare è il potere di vivere

Vivere è il potere di amare

Amare è il potere di vivere