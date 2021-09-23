Living In The Heart Of Love, Rolling Stones: ecco il video della canzone (dedicato a Charlie Watts)
Living In The Heart Of Love, i Rolling Stones dedicano il video ufficiale della canzone al collega e amico Charlie Watts, scomparso ad agosto
E’ stato pubblicato il video ufficiale che accompagna “Living In The Heart Of Love“, il nuovo singolo dei Rolling Stones. La clip è dedicata a Charlie Watts, membro della storica band scomparso a fine agosto, improvvisamente, dopo aver annunciato -nelle settimane precedenti- la sua futura assenza al tour del gruppo. Poi, la notizia improvvisa della sua scomparsa.
Rolling Stones, Living In The Heart Of Love, Significato canzone
Il brano è un inno all’amore, alla spensieratezza, al vivere al massimo delle emozioni, incuranti di quello che sarà ma cogliendo l’attimo. Non ha importante quello che pensano gli altri, l’amore deve essere un ingrediente che non può mancare mai.
Rolling Stones, Living In The Heart Of Love, Video
Cliccando qui potete vedere il video ufficiale della canzone. La clip è dedicata al compagno di band scomparso, Charlie Watts.
Rolling Stones, Living In The Heart Of Love, Testo
[Chorus]
I’m living in the heart of love
Living in the heart of love
We’re living in the heart of love
We’re living in the heart of love
[Verse 1]
Friend gonna laugh, well my friend’s gonna tease me
Said I’m out to get her, oh God this is easy
I may suffer, ooh I’ll sigh
Plus I’ll never get to sleep at night
[Chorus]
I’m living in the heart of love
Living in the heart of love
Well living is the power to love
Loving is the power to live
[Refrain]
I’m trying so hard to bе your baby
I’m trying so hard to be your love
I’m trying so hard to be your baby
I’m trying so hard
[Chorus]
I’m living, yеah
Living, yeah
I’m giving as a part of love
And living in a pot of love
[Verse 2]
You can keep your gold, yeah, keep your treasure
I was only born just to give you pleasure
Loving is a living of much more fun, yeah
You’re wasting your time boy piling up your money
I’ve got patience to joke little girl
But I ain’t waiting for the sky to fall
Well I’ve played dirty, I’ve played clean
But I’ll be down, yeah I’ll be mean, oh yeah
[Refrain]
I’m working so hard to be your baby
I’m working so hard to be your love
I’m working so hard to be your baby
I work so hard, yeah
I work so hard
[Chorus]
Living in the heart of love
Living in the heart of love
Living is a harder love
Loving you is life enough
Living
Living, yeah
Living, oh
Living, yeah
[Guitar Solo]
[Chorus]
I’m living in the heart of love
Living in the heart of love
We’re living in the heart of love
We’re living in the heart of love
We’re living, yeah
We’re living, yeah
Well living is the power to love
Loving is the power to live
Living is the power to love
Loving is the power to live
Living is the power to love
Loving is the power to live
Rolling Stones, Living In The Heart Of Love, Traduzione
Sto vivendo nel cuore dell’amore
Vivendo nel cuore dell’amore
Viviamo nel cuore dell’amore
Viviamo nel cuore dell’amore
L’amicò riderà, beh il mio amico mi prenderà in giro
Ho detto che sono fuori per prenderla, oh Dio, questo è facile
potrei soffrire, ooh sospirerò
Inoltre non riuscirò mai a dormire la notte
Sto vivendo nel cuore dell’amore
Vivere nel cuore dell’amore
Ebbene vivere è il potere di amare
Amare è il potere di vivere
Sto provando così tanto ad essere il tuo bambino
Sto provando così tanto ad essere il tuo amore
Sto provando così tanto ad essere il tuo bambino
ci sto provando così tanto
Sto vivendo, sì
Vivere, sì
Sto dando come parte dell’amore
E vivere in un vaso d’amore
Puoi tenere il tuo oro, sì, tieni il tuo tesoro
Sono nato solo per darti piacere
Amare è vivere con molto più divertimento, sì
Stai sprecando il tuo tempo ragazzo accumulando i tuoi soldi
Ho la pazienza di scherzare ragazzina
Ma non sto aspettando che il cielo cada
Beh, ho giocato sporco, ho giocato pulito
Ma sarò giù, sì sarò cattivo, oh sì
Sto lavorando così duramente per essere il tuo bambino
Sto lavorando così duramente per essere il tuo amore
Sto lavorando così duramente per essere il tuo bambino
Lavoro così duramente, sì
lavoro così tanto
Vivere nel cuore dell’amore
Vivere nel cuore dell’amore
Vivere è un amore più duro
Amarti è abbastanza vita
Vita
Vivere, sì
Vivere, oh
Vivere, sì
Sto vivendo nel cuore dell’amore
Vivere nel cuore dell’amore
Viviamo nel cuore dell’amore
Viviamo nel cuore dell’amore
Stiamo vivendo, sì
Stiamo vivendo, sì
Ebbene vivere è il potere di amare
Amare è il potere di vivere
Vivere è il potere di amare
Amare è il potere di vivere
Vivere è il potere di amare
Amare è il potere di vivere