di Alberto Graziola
 
Let it Be, Marco Mengoni e The Kingdom Choir: è uscito il brano sulle piattaforme digitali

Marco Mengoni non ha solo trionfato al Festival di Sanremo 2023 vincendo con il brano “Due vite” ma ha fatto doppietta, conquistando anche la serata cover grazie alla sua interpretazione di “Let it be“. Ieri pomeriggio, pubblicando a sorpresa sul suo canale Tik Tok un’anteprima del video realizzato in studio durante la registrazione del brano, Marco Mengoni ha annunciato l’uscita su tutte le piattaforme digitali di Let It Be, inno senza tempo dei Beatles con cui, insieme al coro internazionale The Kingdom Choir, ha trionfato nella serata delle cover al 73° Festival di Sanremo. Il brano esce a distanza di poche settimane dal successo di Due vite, canzone con cui Marco Mengoni ha trionfato sul palco del Teatro Ariston e già certificato disco di platino. Qui sotto potete ascoltare Let It Be, leggere traduzione e testo.

Indice
  1. Let It Be, Significato canzone
  2. Marco Mengoni e The Kingdom Choir, Let It Be, Testo canzone
  3. Marco Mengoni e The Kingdom Choir, Let It Be, Traduzione canzone

Let It Be, Significato canzone

Paul McCartney ha scritto questa canzone dopo aver sognato la madre che gli consigliò di lasciar scorrere le cose nei momenti di difficoltà, perché tutto si sarebbe risolto da sé. L’oscurità assume un doppio significato: quella del sonno, in quanto la madre, come già scritto, gli apparve in sogno, e il buio in senso figurato che descrive i momenti più difficili.

Marco Mengoni e The Kingdom Choir, Let It Be, Testo canzone

When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be
And in my hour of darkness, she is standing right in front of me
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be.

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be.

And when the brokenhearted people living in the world agree
There will be an answer, let it be
For though they may be parted, there is still a chance that they will see
There will be an answer, let it be.

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Yeah, there will be an answer, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be.

Let it be, let it be, let it be, yeah, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be.

And when the night is cloudy, there is still a light that shines on me
Shine on ‘til tomorrow, let it be
I wake up to the sound of music, Mother Mary comes to me
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be.

Let it be, let it be, let it be, yeah, let it be
Oh, there will be an answer, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, yeah, let it be
Oh, there will be an answer, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, yeah, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

Marco Mengoni e The Kingdom Choir, Let It Be, Traduzione canzone

Quando mi trovo nei momenti difficili, madre Mary viene da me
Dicendo parole di saggezza, lascia che sia
E nella mia ora di oscurità, lei è proprio di fronte a me
Dicendo parole di saggezza, lascia che sia.

Lascia che sia, lascia che sia, lascia che sia, lascia che sia
Sussurrare parole di saggezza, lascia che sia.

E quando le persone dal cuore spezzato che vivono nel mondo sono d’accordo
Ci sarà una risposta, lascia che sia
Perché anche se possono essere separati, c’è ancora una possibilità che vedano
che ci sarà una risposta, lascia che sia.

Lascia che sia, lascia che sia, lascia che sia, lascia che sia
Sì, ci sarà una risposta, lascia che sia
Lascia che sia, lascia che sia, lascia che sia, lascia che sia
Sussurrare parole di saggezza, lascia che sia.

Lascia che sia, lascia che sia, lascia che sia, sì, lascia che sia
Sussurrare parole di saggezza, lascia che sia.

E quando la notte è nuvolosa, c’è ancora una luce che brilla su di me
Brilla fino a domani, lascia che sia
Mi sveglio al suono della musica, madre Mary viene da me
Dicendo parole di saggezza, lascia che sia.

Lascia che sia, lascia che sia, lascia che sia, sì, lascia che sia
Oh, ci sarà una risposta, lascia che sia
Lascia che sia, lascia che sia, lascia che sia, sì, lascia che sia
Oh, ci sarà una risposta, lascia che sia
Lascia che sia, lascia che sia, lascia che sia, sì, lascia che sia
Sussurrare parole di saggezza, lascia che sia.

