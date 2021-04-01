Leave the Door Open è un brano dei Silk Sonic, formato dal cantante Bruno Mars e dal rapper Anderson Paak, rilasciato a marzo 2021 come primo estratto dal primo album in studio An Evening with Silk Sonic e accompagnato dal video ufficiale che potete vedere qui.

Il brano, in America, ha debuttato al 4° posto della classifica americana per poi salire di due gradini nella settimana successiva.

Nella canzone, i due professano il loro amore per le rispettive metà, dicendo che la porta, per loro, sarà lasciata spalancata per consentirle di entrare e tornare in qualsiasi momento.

Qui sotto potete leggere testo e traduzione del pezzo che è stato presentato, in anteprima live, ai Grammy Awards 2021.

Silk, Sonic, Leave the door open, Lyrics

[Intro: Bruno Mars]

Said baby, said baby, said baby

[Verse 1: Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars]

What you doin’? (What you doin’?)

Where you at? (Where you at?)

Oh, you got plans? (You got plans)

Don’t say that (Shut your trap)

I’m sippin’ wine (Sip, sip) in a robe (Drip, drip)

I look too good (Look too good)

To be alone (Woo, woo)

My house clean (House clean), my pool warm (Pool warm)

Just shaved, smooth like a newborn

We should be dancin’, romancin’

In the east wing and the west wing

Of this mansion, what’s happenin’?

[Pre-Chorus: Bruno Mars]

I ain’t playin’ no games

Every word that I say is coming straight from the heart

So if you tryna lay in these arms

[Chorus: Bruno Mars]

I’ma leave the door open

(I’ma leave the door open)

I’ma leave the door open, girl

(I’ma leave the door open, hopin’)

That you feel the way I feel

And you want me like I want you tonight, baby

Tell me that you’re comin’ through

[Verse 2: Anderson .Paak]

Ooh, you’re so sweet (So sweet), so tight (So tight)

I won’t bite (Ah-ah), unless you like (Unless you like)

If you smoke (What you smoke?), I got the haze (Purple haze)

And if you’re hungry, girl, I got filets (Woo)

Ooh, baby, don’t keep me waitin’

There’s so much love we could be making (Shamone!)

I’m talking kissing, cuddling

Rose petals in the bathtub

Girl, let’s jump in, it’s bubblin’

[Pre-Chorus: Bruno Mars]

I ain’t playin’ no games

Every word that I say is coming straight from the heart

So if you tryna lay in these arms (If you tryna lay in)

[Chorus: Bruno Mars]

I’ma leave the door open

(I’ma leave the door open)

I’ma leave the door open, girl

(I’ma leave the door open, hopin’)

That you feel the way I feel

And you want me like I want you tonight, baby

Tell me that you’re comin’ through (Come on, girl)

[Bridge: Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak]

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (I need you, baby)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (I gotta see you, baby)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (Girl, I’m tryna give you this, ah)

[Chorus: Bruno Mars]

Hey, hey, I’ma leave my door open, baby

(I’ma leave the door open)

I’ma leave, I’ma leave my door open, girl

(I’ma leave the door open, hopin’)

And I’m hopin’, hopin’

That you feel the way I feel

And you want me like I want you tonight, baby

Tell me that you’re comin’ through (Woo!)

[Outro: Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak]

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (Tell me)

Tell me that you’re coming through

(Woo-woo-woo-woo, woo-woo-woo, woo-woo-woo)

(Woo-woo-woo-woo, woo-woo-woo, woo-woo)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (La-la-la-la-la)

Tell me that you’re coming through

Girl, I’m here just waiting for you (Oh!)

Come on over, I’ll adore you (I gotta know!)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (I’m waiting, waiting, waiting)

Tell me that you’re coming through (For you)

Girl, I’m here just waiting for you

Come on over, I’ll adore you

La-la-la-la-la-la-la

Silk, Sonic, Leave the door open, Traduzione

Ho detto baby, Ho detto baby, Ho detto baby

Cosa stai facendo’? (Cosa stai facendo’?)

Dove sei? (Dove sei?)

Oh, hai dei piani? (Hai dei piani)

Non dirlo (chiudi la tua trappola)

Sto sorseggiando vino (Sip, sip) (Drip, drip)

Sembro troppo bello (sembro troppo bello)

Essere solo (Woo, woo)

La mia casa è pulita (Casa pulita), la mia piscina calda (Piscina calda)

Appena rasato, liscio come un neonato

Dovremmo ballare, fare l’amore

Nell’ala est e nell’ala ovest

Di questa villa, cosa sta succedendo?

Non sto giocando a nessun gioco

Ogni parola che dico viene direttamente dal cuore

Quindi se provi a sdraiarti tra queste braccia

Lascerò la porta aperta

(Lascerò la porta aperta)

Lascerò la porta aperta, ragazza

(Lascerò la porta aperta, sperando)

Che ti senti come mi sento io

E tu mi vuoi come io voglio te stasera, piccola

Dimmi che stai arrivando

Ooh, sei così dolce (così dolce), così stretto (così stretto)

Non morderò (Ah-ah), a meno che non ti piaccia (A meno che non ti piaccia)

Se fumi (cosa fumi?), Ho la foschia (foschia viola)

E se hai fame, ragazza, ho i filetti (Woo)

Ooh, baby, non farmi aspettare

C’è così tanto amore che potremmo fare (Shamone!)

Sto parlando di baci, coccole

Petali di rosa nella vasca da bagno

Ragazza, saltiamo dentro, sta ribollendo

Non sto giocando a nessun gioco

Ogni parola che dico viene direttamente dal cuore

Quindi se provi a sdraiarti tra queste braccia (Se provi a sdraiarti)

Lascerò la porta aperta

(Lascerò la porta aperta)

Lascerò la porta aperta, ragazza

(Lascerò la porta aperta, sperando)

Che ti senti come mi sento io

E tu mi vuoi come io voglio te stasera, piccola

Dimmi che stai arrivando (dai, ragazza)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (ho bisogno di te, piccola)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (devo vederti, piccola)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (Ragazza, sto cercando di darti questo, ah)

Ehi, ehi, lascio la porta aperta, piccola

(Lascerò la porta aperta)

Me ne vado, lascio la porta aperta, ragazza

(Lascerò la porta aperta, sperando)

E sto sperando, sperando

Che ti senti come mi sento io

E tu mi vuoi come io voglio te stasera, piccola

Dimmi che stai arrivando (Woo!)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (Dimmi)

Dimmi che stai arrivando

(Woo-woo-woo-woo, woo-woo-woo, woo-woo-woo)

(Woo-woo-woo-woo, woo-woo-woo, woo-woo)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (La-la-la-la-la)

Dimmi che stai arrivando

Ragazza, sono qui solo ad aspettarti (Oh!)

Vieni, ti adorerò (devo saperlo!)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (sto aspettando, aspettando, aspettando)

Dimmi che stai arrivando (per te)

Ragazza, sono qui solo ad aspettarti

Vieni, ti adoro

La-la-la-la-la-la-la