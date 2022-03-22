“In the Dark” è un singolo del produttore tedesco di musica disco e house e Purple Disco Machine e del gruppo musicale inglese Sophie and the Giants, pubblicato da Sweat It Out Records il 21 gennaio 2022. Un remix del DJ olandese Oliver Heldens è stato pubblicato il 18 febbraio 2022 e, col passare delle settimane, il brano ha ottenuto sempre una maggiore attenzione, conquistando i piani alti dei pezzi più trasmessi dalle radio italiane.

Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and the Giants, In the dark, Significato canzone

Il brano racconta il momento in cui si comprende chiaramente di aver vissuto un amore tossico e ci si rende conto di come tutto sia ormai qualcosa di distante da noi. Un risveglio e una comprensione di quello che pensavamo sano e reale e, invece, è solamente stato mistificato.

In the dark, video ufficiale

Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and the Giants, In the dark, Testo canzone

I got lost in the wilderness

I thought I was surely fallin’ apart

The pain you caused cut so deep

Truly was a work of art

I don’t care what they say

I’m gonna do it anyway (Ooh-ooh)

It’s the only thing I see

Always staring back at me (Ooh)

I’ve been left in the dark

Standing cold in the night

Memories of your taste, I’ve been holding on tight

Falling apart and I’m living a lie

All of this time

I’ve been loving a lie

Pulled me in with your words so sweet

Every time I ignored the sign

Redemption’s mine on the day I leave

Fallin’ for you was my only crime

I don’t care what they say

I’m gonna do it anyway (Ooh-ooh)

Yeah, it’s the only thing I see

Always staring back at me (Ooh)

I’ve been left in the dark

Standing cold in the night

Memories of your taste, I’ve been holding on tight

Falling apart and I’m living a lie

All of this time

I’ve been loving a lie

Ooh-ooh

Am I going under?

Ooh-ooh

Should my heart surrender?

Ooh-ooh (Ooh)

Am I going under?

Ooh-ooh

Should my heart surrender?

Am I going under?

Should this heart surrender?

Ooh-ooh

Am I going under?

Ooh-ooh

I’ve been left in the dark

Standing cold in the night

Memories of your taste, I’ve been holding on tight

Falling apart and I’m living a lie

All of this time

I’ve been loving a lie

Ooh-ooh

Am I going under?

Ooh-ooh

Should my heart surrender?

Ooh-ooh (Ooh)

Am I going under?

Ooh-ooh

Should my heart surrender?

Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and the Giants, In the dark, Traduzione canzone

Mi sono perso nel deserto

Ho pensato che stavo sicuramente cadendo a pezzi

Il dolore che hai causato ha provocato un taglio così profondo

Veramente era un’opera d’arte

Non mi interessa cosa dicono

Lo farò comunque (Ooh-ooh)

È l’unica cosa che vedo

Sempre guardandomi indietro (Ooh)

Sono stato lasciata all’oscuro

Restando al freddo nella notte

Ricordi del tuo gusto, mi sono tenuta stretto

Sto cadendo a pezzi e sto vivendo una bugia

Tutto questo tempo

Ho amato una bugia

Mi hai attirato con le tue parole così dolci

Ogni volta ho ignorato il segno

La redenzione è mia il giorno in cui me ne vado

Innamorarsi di te è stato il mio unico crimine

Non mi interessa cosa dicono

Lo farò comunque (Ooh-ooh)

È l’unica cosa che vedo

Sempre guardandomi indietro (Ooh)

Sono stato lasciata all’oscuro

Restando al freddo nella notte

Ricordi del tuo gusto, mi sono tenuta stretto

Sto cadendo a pezzi e sto vivendo una bugia

Tutto questo tempo

Ho amato una bugia

Ooh ooh

Sto andando sotto?

Ooh ooh

Il mio cuore dovrebbe arrendersi?

Ooh-ooh (Ooh)

Sto andando sotto?

Ooh ooh