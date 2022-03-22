In the dark, Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and the Giants: ascolta la canzone (traduzione, testo e video)
Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and the Giants, In the dark: testo e significato della canzone. Di cosa parla il brano (traduzione e video)
“In the Dark” è un singolo del produttore tedesco di musica disco e house e Purple Disco Machine e del gruppo musicale inglese Sophie and the Giants, pubblicato da Sweat It Out Records il 21 gennaio 2022. Un remix del DJ olandese Oliver Heldens è stato pubblicato il 18 febbraio 2022 e, col passare delle settimane, il brano ha ottenuto sempre una maggiore attenzione, conquistando i piani alti dei pezzi più trasmessi dalle radio italiane.
Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and the Giants, In the dark, Significato canzone
Il brano racconta il momento in cui si comprende chiaramente di aver vissuto un amore tossico e ci si rende conto di come tutto sia ormai qualcosa di distante da noi. Un risveglio e una comprensione di quello che pensavamo sano e reale e, invece, è solamente stato mistificato.
In the dark, video ufficiale
Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and the Giants, In the dark, Testo canzone
I got lost in the wilderness
I thought I was surely fallin’ apart
The pain you caused cut so deep
Truly was a work of art
I don’t care what they say
I’m gonna do it anyway (Ooh-ooh)
It’s the only thing I see
Always staring back at me (Ooh)
I’ve been left in the dark
Standing cold in the night
Memories of your taste, I’ve been holding on tight
Falling apart and I’m living a lie
All of this time
I’ve been loving a lie
Pulled me in with your words so sweet
Every time I ignored the sign
Redemption’s mine on the day I leave
Fallin’ for you was my only crime
I don’t care what they say
I’m gonna do it anyway (Ooh-ooh)
Yeah, it’s the only thing I see
Always staring back at me (Ooh)
I’ve been left in the dark
Standing cold in the night
Memories of your taste, I’ve been holding on tight
Falling apart and I’m living a lie
All of this time
I’ve been loving a lie
Ooh-ooh
Am I going under?
Ooh-ooh
Should my heart surrender?
Ooh-ooh (Ooh)
Am I going under?
Ooh-ooh
Should my heart surrender?
Am I going under?
Should this heart surrender?
Ooh-ooh
Am I going under?
Ooh-ooh
I’ve been left in the dark
Standing cold in the night
Memories of your taste, I’ve been holding on tight
Falling apart and I’m living a lie
All of this time
I’ve been loving a lie
Ooh-ooh
Am I going under?
Ooh-ooh
Should my heart surrender?
Ooh-ooh (Ooh)
Am I going under?
Ooh-ooh
Should my heart surrender?
Purple Disco Machine & Sophie and the Giants, In the dark, Traduzione canzone
Mi sono perso nel deserto
Ho pensato che stavo sicuramente cadendo a pezzi
Il dolore che hai causato ha provocato un taglio così profondo
Veramente era un’opera d’arte
Non mi interessa cosa dicono
Lo farò comunque (Ooh-ooh)
È l’unica cosa che vedo
Sempre guardandomi indietro (Ooh)
Sono stato lasciata all’oscuro
Restando al freddo nella notte
Ricordi del tuo gusto, mi sono tenuta stretto
Sto cadendo a pezzi e sto vivendo una bugia
Tutto questo tempo
Ho amato una bugia
Mi hai attirato con le tue parole così dolci
Ogni volta ho ignorato il segno
La redenzione è mia il giorno in cui me ne vado
Innamorarsi di te è stato il mio unico crimine
Non mi interessa cosa dicono
Lo farò comunque (Ooh-ooh)
È l’unica cosa che vedo
Sempre guardandomi indietro (Ooh)
Sono stato lasciata all’oscuro
Restando al freddo nella notte
Ricordi del tuo gusto, mi sono tenuta stretto
Sto cadendo a pezzi e sto vivendo una bugia
Tutto questo tempo
Ho amato una bugia
Il mio cuore dovrebbe arrendersi?
Sto andando sotto?
Questo cuore dovrebbe arrendersi?
Ooh ooh
Sto andando sotto?
Ooh ooh
Sono stato lasciata all’oscuro
Restando al freddo nella notte
Ricordi del tuo gusto, mi sono tenuta stretto
Sto cadendo a pezzi e sto vivendo una bugia
Tutto questo tempo
Ho amato una bugia
Ooh ooh
Sto andando sotto?
Ooh ooh
Il mio cuore dovrebbe arrendersi?
Ooh-ooh (Ooh)
Sto andando sotto?
Ooh ooh
Il mio cuore dovrebbe arrendersi?