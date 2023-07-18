I Thirty Seconds to Mars (formata dai fratelli Jared e Shannon Leto) hanno pubblicato il nuovo brano “Get Up Kid”, accompagnato da un lyric video. Si tratta del terzo estratto dall’atteso sesto album in studio del gruppo, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day, in uscita il 15 settembre in tutto il mondo. It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day esplora nuovi territori musicali per la band, con una produzione vocale emotiva che viene dal cuore. 11 tracce che esplorano i nuovi sentimenti e i colori e che si basano su concetti basilari: l’amore, il catturare il momento, le delusioni d’amore e la trascendenza. Qui sotto potete leggere testo, traduzione e significato del nuovo singolo, Get Up Kid.

Get up Kid, Significato, ascolta la canzone

“Get Up Kid” è un inno emozionante di resilienza e trasformazione. Nella canzone, Jared Leto canta: “Don’t give in, Waited your whole life for this, Get up kid, Swing and a miss, But life’s around the bend, When the lights are on, But your heart ain’t home, Get up kid”. Un invito a reagire, ad alzarsi, ad affrontare la vita e non esserne scalfiti.

Thirty Seconds To Mars, Get up Kid, Testo della canzone

Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh

You had to see it, had to be there, couldn’t call

I spent the new year, oh, just thinkin’ ‘bout the fall

God broke my heart, but life ain’t got any laws

Reached the border, now I’m climbin’ up the walls

And, baby, it’s bittersweet to love someone but to watch them leave

You took the wind out of me and knocked me off my feet

Get up, kid, don’t give in

Waited your whole life for this

Get up, kid, swing and a miss

But life’s around the bend

When the lights are on, but your heart ain’t home

Get up, kid

Gеt up, kid

You won’t believe it, but takе a good look in my eyes

We spent the summer makin’ love and gettin’ high

God broke my heart, but life ain’t got any laws

Reached the border, now I’m climbin’ up the walls

And, baby, it’s bittersweet to love someone but to watch them leave

You took the wind out of me and knocked me off my feet

Get up, kid, don’t give in

Waited your whole life for this

Get up, kid, swing and a miss

But life’s around the bend

When the lights are on, but your heart ain’t home

Get up, kid

Get up, kid

Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh (Get up, kid)

Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh (Get up, kid)

Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh (Get up, kid)

Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh

Some nights, I don’t ever wanna live like this

But every day, in a way, I imagine

I have to die for you

Some nights, I don’t ever wanna live like this

But every day, in a way, I imagine

I ought to die

When the lights are on, but your heart ain’t home

Get up, kid, get up, kid

Thirty Seconds To Mars, Get up Kid, Traduzione della canzone

Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh

Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh

Dovevi vederlo, dovevi essere lì, senza poter chiamare

Ho passato il nuovo anno, oh, solo pensando all’autunno

Dio mi ha spezzato il cuore, ma la vita non ha leggi

Raggiunto il confine, ora mi arrampico sui muri

E, baby, è agrodolce amare qualcuno ma guardarlo andarsene

Mi hai tolto il fiato e mi hai fatto cadere a terra

Alzati, ragazzo, non arrenderti

Ho aspettato tutta la vita per questo

Alzati, ragazzo, oscilla e fallisci

Ma la vita è dietro l’angolo

Quando le luci sono accese, ma il tuo cuore non è a casa

Alzati, ragazzo

Alzati, ragazzo

Non ci crederai, ma guardami bene negli occhi

Abbiamo passato l’estate a fare l’amore e ad ubriacarci

Dio mi ha spezzato il cuore, ma la vita non ha leggi

Raggiunto il confine, ora mi arrampico sui muri

E, baby, è agrodolce amare qualcuno ma guardarlo andarsene

Mi hai tolto il fiato e mi hai fatto cadere a terra

Alzati, ragazzo, non arrenderti

Ho aspettato tutta la vita per questo

Alzati, ragazzo, oscilla e fallisci

Ma la vita è dietro l’angolo

Quando le luci sono accese, ma il tuo cuore non è a casa

Alzati, ragazzo

Alzati, ragazzo

Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh (Alzati, ragazzo)

Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh (Alzati, ragazzo)

Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh (Alzati, ragazzo)

Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh

Certe notti, non voglio mai vivere così

Ma ogni giorno, in un certo senso, immagino

Devo morire per te

Certe notti, non voglio mai vivere così

Ma ogni giorno, in un certo senso, immagino

dovrei morire

Quando le luci sono accese, ma il tuo cuore non è a casa

Alzati, ragazzo, alzati, ragazzo