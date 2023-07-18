Get up kid, Thirty Seconds To Mars: testo, traduzione e significato, ascolta la canzone
Thirty Seconds To Mars, Get up Kid: testo, significato e traduzione del brano tratto da “It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day”
I Thirty Seconds to Mars (formata dai fratelli Jared e Shannon Leto) hanno pubblicato il nuovo brano “Get Up Kid”, accompagnato da un lyric video. Si tratta del terzo estratto dall’atteso sesto album in studio del gruppo, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day, in uscita il 15 settembre in tutto il mondo. It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day esplora nuovi territori musicali per la band, con una produzione vocale emotiva che viene dal cuore. 11 tracce che esplorano i nuovi sentimenti e i colori e che si basano su concetti basilari: l’amore, il catturare il momento, le delusioni d’amore e la trascendenza. Qui sotto potete leggere testo, traduzione e significato del nuovo singolo, Get Up Kid.
Get up Kid, Significato, ascolta la canzone
“Get Up Kid” è un inno emozionante di resilienza e trasformazione. Nella canzone, Jared Leto canta: “Don’t give in, Waited your whole life for this, Get up kid, Swing and a miss, But life’s around the bend, When the lights are on, But your heart ain’t home, Get up kid”. Un invito a reagire, ad alzarsi, ad affrontare la vita e non esserne scalfiti.
CLICCA QUI PER ASCOLTARE ‘GET UP KID’ E VEDERE IL LYRICS VIDEO.
Thirty Seconds To Mars, Get up Kid, Testo della canzone
Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh
You had to see it, had to be there, couldn’t call
I spent the new year, oh, just thinkin’ ‘bout the fall
God broke my heart, but life ain’t got any laws
Reached the border, now I’m climbin’ up the walls
And, baby, it’s bittersweet to love someone but to watch them leave
You took the wind out of me and knocked me off my feet
Get up, kid, don’t give in
Waited your whole life for this
Get up, kid, swing and a miss
But life’s around the bend
When the lights are on, but your heart ain’t home
Get up, kid
Gеt up, kid
You won’t believe it, but takе a good look in my eyes
We spent the summer makin’ love and gettin’ high
God broke my heart, but life ain’t got any laws
Reached the border, now I’m climbin’ up the walls
And, baby, it’s bittersweet to love someone but to watch them leave
You took the wind out of me and knocked me off my feet
Get up, kid, don’t give in
Waited your whole life for this
Get up, kid, swing and a miss
But life’s around the bend
When the lights are on, but your heart ain’t home
Get up, kid
Get up, kid
Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh (Get up, kid)
Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh (Get up, kid)
Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh (Get up, kid)
Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh
Some nights, I don’t ever wanna live like this
But every day, in a way, I imagine
I have to die for you
Some nights, I don’t ever wanna live like this
But every day, in a way, I imagine
I ought to die
When the lights are on, but your heart ain’t home
Get up, kid, get up, kid
Thirty Seconds To Mars, Get up Kid, Traduzione della canzone
Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh
Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh
Dovevi vederlo, dovevi essere lì, senza poter chiamare
Ho passato il nuovo anno, oh, solo pensando all’autunno
Dio mi ha spezzato il cuore, ma la vita non ha leggi
Raggiunto il confine, ora mi arrampico sui muri
E, baby, è agrodolce amare qualcuno ma guardarlo andarsene
Mi hai tolto il fiato e mi hai fatto cadere a terra
Alzati, ragazzo, non arrenderti
Ho aspettato tutta la vita per questo
Alzati, ragazzo, oscilla e fallisci
Ma la vita è dietro l’angolo
Quando le luci sono accese, ma il tuo cuore non è a casa
Alzati, ragazzo
Alzati, ragazzo
Non ci crederai, ma guardami bene negli occhi
Abbiamo passato l’estate a fare l’amore e ad ubriacarci
Dio mi ha spezzato il cuore, ma la vita non ha leggi
Raggiunto il confine, ora mi arrampico sui muri
E, baby, è agrodolce amare qualcuno ma guardarlo andarsene
Mi hai tolto il fiato e mi hai fatto cadere a terra
Alzati, ragazzo, non arrenderti
Ho aspettato tutta la vita per questo
Alzati, ragazzo, oscilla e fallisci
Ma la vita è dietro l’angolo
Quando le luci sono accese, ma il tuo cuore non è a casa
Alzati, ragazzo
Alzati, ragazzo
Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh (Alzati, ragazzo)
Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh (Alzati, ragazzo)
Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh (Alzati, ragazzo)
Woah-oh-oh, woah-oh-oh
Certe notti, non voglio mai vivere così
Ma ogni giorno, in un certo senso, immagino
Devo morire per te
Certe notti, non voglio mai vivere così
Ma ogni giorno, in un certo senso, immagino
dovrei morire
Quando le luci sono accese, ma il tuo cuore non è a casa
Alzati, ragazzo, alzati, ragazzo