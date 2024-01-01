Italia 1 stasera si gioca il grande classico “Forrest Gump” come prima pellicola del 2024. Il film, interpretato da Tom Hanks, è diventato un evergreen della filmografia, riscuotendo un grande successo di pubblico e di critica ai tempi dell’uscita. Insieme alle interpretazioni dei protagonisti della pellicola, un grande apporto è stato dato anche dalla colonna sonora, ricca di musica inedita e di grande brani, dagli anni ’50 agli anni ’80. La colonna sonora, contenente 32 brani del film, è stata pubblicata il 6 luglio 1994.

Oltre alla colonna sonora originale di Alan Silvestri, sono presenti brani di fama internazionale interpretati da Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, Hank Williams, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Aretha Franklin, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Three Dog Night, The Byrds, The Beach Boys, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, The Doors, Canned Heat, Harry Nilsson, The Mamas & the Papas, The Doobie Brothers, Simon & Garfunkel, Bob Seger, Randy Newman, Willie Nelson, Fleetwood Mac, KC & The Sunshine Band e Buffalo Springfield.

Forresti Gump, colonna sonora del film, musica e canzoni

Forrest Gump: The Soundtrack è l’album della colonna sonora basato sul film Forrest Gump, vincitore del premio Oscar, e contiene musica di molti famosi artisti americani. La colonna sonora, composta da Alan Silvestri, è stata pubblicata separatamente (come Forrest Gump – Original Motion Picture Score) lo stesso giorno. L’album è stato ristampato nel 2001 con due brani aggiuntivi.

Ecco la colonna sonora ufficiale, in due dischi, del film:

Disco 1

“Hound Dog” (1956), Elvis Presley

“Rebel Rouser” (1958), Duane Eddy

“(I Don’t Know Why) But I Do” (1961), Clarence “Frogman” Henry –

“Walk Right In” (1963), Rooftop Singers

“Land of 1000 Dances” (1966), Wilson Pickett

“Blowin’ in the Wind” (1976), Joan Baez

“Fortunate Son” (1969), Creedence Clearwater Revival

“I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” (1965), Four Tops

“Respect” (1967), Aretha Franklin

“Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” (1966), Bob Dylan

“Sloop John B” (1966), Beach Boys

“California Dreamin'” (1966), Mamas & the Papas

“For What It’s Worth” (1966), Buffalo Springfield

“What the World Needs Now Is Love” (1965), Jackie DeShannon

“Break on Through (To the Other Side)” (1967) The Doors

“Mrs. Robinson” (1968), Simon & Garfunkel”Volunteers” (1969), Jefferson Airplane

Disco 2

“Get Together” (1966), The Youngbloods

“San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Flowers in Your Hair)” (1967), Scott McKenzie

“Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season)” (1965), The Byrds

“Medley: Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In” (1969), 5th Dimension

“Everybody’s Talkin'” (1968), Harry Nilsson

“Joy to the World” (1970), Three Dog Night

“Stoned Love” (1970), The Supremes

“Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” (1969), B. J. Thomas – 3:00

“Mr. President (Have Pity on the Working Man)” (1974), Randy Newman

“Sweet Home Alabama” (1974), Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Running On Empty” (1978), Jackson Browne

“It Keeps You Runnin'” (1976), The Doobie Brothers

“I’ve Got to Use My Imagination” (1973), Gladys Knight & the Pips

“Go Your Own Way” (1977), Fleetwood Mac

“On the Road Again” (1980), Willie Nelson

“Against the Wind” (1980), Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band

“Forrest Gump Suite” (1994), Alan Silvestri

A seguire, invece, le musiche originali composte da Alan Silvestri, proprio per il film.

“I’m Forrest… Forrest Gump” –

“You’re No Different”

“You Can’t Sit Here”

“Run Forrest Run”

“Pray with Me”

“The Crimson Gump”

“They’re Sending Me to Vietnam”

“I Ran and Ran”

“I Had a Destiny”

“Washington Reunion”

“Jesus on the Main Line”

“That’s My Boat”

“I Never Thanked You”

“Jenny Returns”

“The Crusade”

“Forrest Meets Forrest”

“The Wedding Guest”

“Where Heaven Ends”

“Jenny’s Grave”

“I’ll Be Right Here”

“Suite from Forrest Gump”