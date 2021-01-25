MOD SUN è un rapper e musicista americano che ha collaborato, in passato, con i Machine Gun Kelly. In questi giorni, invece, è uscita una traccia che lo vede affiancata da Avril Lavigne. Flames è il titolo del singolo, accompagnato da un video ufficiale che potete recuperare cliccando qui.

Come è nata la traccia? Dalla stima reciproca che hanno l’uno per l’altra.

“Avril Lavigne è una delle mie voci preferite nella musica. È così forte e sicura di sé, pieno di emozioni e inflessioni uniche che solo la sua voce può fare. Questa canzone ha molto più peso di quanto sembri. C’è un messaggio molto profondo al suo interno. “

Avril è ugualmente innamorata del suo collaboratore.

“Mod e io abbiamo avuto una connessione immediata sin dal primo giorno in studio. È un artista e produttore incredibile. Questo è il primo di molti. Orgoglioso di quello che abbiamo fatto con “Flames” “.

A seguire potete leggere testo e traduzione del pezzo che racconta di una passione che arde, quasi pericolosa, verso la quale siamo attratti ma sappiamo che porterà solo a incenerire tutto.

MOD SUN featuring Avril Lavigne, Flames, Lyrics

[Chorus: Avril Lavigne]

I still burn for you, like the sun burns in the sky

I still burn for you, ooh-ooh

I still burn for you, my whole life I’ve been on fire

I still burn for you, ooh-ooh

[Post-Chorus: MODSUN]

Up in flames, up in flames

Light a match and put it to my name

Up in flames, I still burn for you, ooh-ooh

[Verse 1: MODSUN]

Every time I think I had enough of this (Hey)

I get more addicted, yeah, I’m so obsessed (Ooh, yeah)

Talk about you all the time, I am your narcissist

Well if we burn it down, you’ll be my arsonist

[Chorus: Avril Lavigne, MODSUN, Avril Lavigne & MODSUN]

I still burn for you, like the sun burns in the sky

I still burn for you, ooh-ooh (Burn for you, burn for you)

I still burn for you, my whole life I’ve been on fire

I still burn for you, ooh-ooh

[Verse 2: MODSUN, Avril Lavigne, MODSUN & Avril Lavigne]

I’m so strung out on you, I might relapse (I might relapse)

I’m dyin’ for a taste, please God don’t let this last (Plеase God don’t let this last)

And you’ve been burnin’ all of thе leaves on palm trees

I’m left with nothing more than ashes

Fallin’ to the ground like snowflakes

I almost wish we never happened

[Chorus: MODSUN & Avril Lavigne, MODSUN]

I still burn for you, like the sun burns in the sky

I still burn for you, ooh-ooh (Burn for you)

I still burn for you (Burn for you, burn for you), my whole life I’ve been on fire

I still burn for you, ooh-ooh (Burn for you)

[Post-Chorus: MODSUN & Avril Lavigne, MODSUN]

Up in flames, up in flames

Light a match and put it to my name

Up in flames, I still burn for you, ooh-ooh

Up in flames, up in flames

Light a match and put it to my name

Up in flames, I still burn for you, ooh-ooh

[Outro: Avril Lavigne]

Up in flames, up in flames

Light a match and put it to my name

Up in flames, I still burn for you, ooh-ooh

MOD SUN featuring Avril Lavigne, Flames, Traduzione

Brucio ancora per te, come il sole brucia nel cielo

Brucia ancora per te, ooh-ooh

Brucia ancora per te, per tutta la mia vita sono stato in fiamme

Brucia ancora per te, ooh-ooh

In fiamme, in fiamme

Accendi un fiammifero e mettici il mio nome

In fiamme, continuo a bruciare per te, ooh-ooh

Ogni volta che penso di averne avuto abbastanza (Hey)

Divento più dipendente, sì, sono così ossessionato (Ooh, sì)

Parlo di te tutto il tempo, sono il tuo narcisista

Beh, se bruciamo tutto, sarai la mia piromane

Brucio ancora per te, come il sole brucia nel cielo

Brucia ancora per te, ooh-ooh (Brucia per te, brucia per te)

Brucia ancora per te, per tutta la mia vita sono stato in fiamme

Brucia ancora per te, ooh-ooh

Sono così teso con te, potrei ricadere (potrei ricadere)

Muoio dalla voglia di un assaggio, per favore Dio, non lasciare che duri (Per favore, Dio non lasciare che duri)

E hai bruciato tutte le foglie delle palme

Non resta altro che cenere

Cadendo a terra come fiocchi di neve

Vorrei quasi che non fossimo mai capitati

Brucio ancora per te, come il sole brucia nel cielo

Brucia ancora per te, ooh-ooh (Brucia per te)

Brucia ancora per te (brucia per te, brucia per te), per tutta la mia vita sono stato in fiamme

Brucia ancora per te, ooh-ooh (Brucia per te)

In fiamme, in fiamme

Accendi un fiammifero e mettici il mio nome

In fiamme, continuo a bruciare per te, ooh-ooh

In fiamme, in fiamme

Accendi un fiammifero e mettilo a mio nome

In fiamme, continuo a bruciare per te, ooh-ooh

In fiamme, in fiamme

Accendi un fiammifero e mettici il mio nome

In fiamme, continuo a bruciare per te, ooh-ooh