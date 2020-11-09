Disney, il cortometraggio per Natale 2020 -con la canzone Love is a compass- che vi farà commuovere (video)
Moments, they’ve been everything
And just like magic, can make the whole world sing
That look in your eyes, oh, the joy it brings
When I hold you and you hold me
I know we’re not, not what we used to be
But we carry so much history
Put up my sails and I rode the wind
That led me here to you, I’d do it all again
I know it won’t always be the same
Feelings don’t change, they never fade away
When you’re far from home, it’s hard to know the way
But it’s right there inside
When you need direction
Look to the stars
If you don’t know where you’re heading
Follow your heart
When you’re lost I will guide you
I’m right there beside you
Like a map of your memories
And just like a compass
That leads the way
We may take the long road
But I’ll never fade
When you’re lost I will guide you
Oh, tell me you’ll try to
Remember on the darker days
Love is a compass
I see you there when I’m in my dreams
And just like a child full of possibilities
I can’t help but smile at the wonders of the world
‘Cause I know I’ve been there before
I know it won’t always be the same
Feelings don’t change, they never fade away
When you’re far from home, it’s hard to know the way
But it’s right there inside
When you need direction
Try close your eyes
If you don’t know where you’re heading
Just hold on tight
When you’re lost I will guide you
‘Cause I’m right here beside you
In every memory
And just like a compass
That leads the way
We may take the long road
But I’ll never fade
When you’re lost I will guide you
Oh, tell me you’ll try to
Remember on the darker days
Love is a compass
i Momenti, sono stati tutto
E proprio come per magia,
può far cantare il mondo intero
Quello sguardo nei tuoi occhi, oh, la gioia che porta
Quando ti tengo e tu mi tieni
So che non lo siamo, non quello che eravamo
Ma abbiamo tanta storia
Alzo le vele e ho cavalcato il vento
Questo mi ha portato qui da te, rifarei tutto di nuovo
So che non sarà sempre lo stesso
I sentimenti non cambiano, non svaniscono mai
Quando sei lontano da casa, è difficile conoscere la strada
Ma è proprio lì dentro
Quando hai bisogno di una direzione
Guarda le stelle
Se non sai dove stai andando
Segui il tuo cuore
Quando ti perderai io ti guiderò
Sono proprio lì accanto a te
Come una mappa dei tuoi ricordi
E proprio come una bussola
Quello apre la strada
Potremmo prendere la strada lunga
Ma non svanirò mai
Quando ti perderai io ti guiderò
Oh, dimmi che ci proverai
Ricorda nei giorni più bui
L’amore è una bussola
Ti vedo lì quando sono nei miei sogni
E proprio come un bambino pieno di possibilità
Non posso fare a meno di sorridere alle meraviglie del mondo
Perché so di esserci già stato prima
So che non sarà sempre lo stesso
I sentimenti non cambiano, non svaniscono mai
Quando sei lontano da casa, è difficile conoscere la strada
Ma è proprio lì dentro
Quando hai bisogno di una direzione
Prova a chiudere gli occhi
Se non sai dove stai andando
Tieni duro
Quando ti perderai io ti guiderò
Perché sono proprio qui accanto a te
In ogni ricordo
E proprio come una bussola
Quello apre la strada
Potremmo prendere la strada lunga
Ma non svanirò mai
Quando ti perderai io ti guiderò
Oh, dimmi che ci proverai
Ricorda nei giorni più bui
L’amore è una bussola