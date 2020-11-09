Disney, il cortometraggio per Natale 2020 -con la canzone Love is a compass- che vi farà commuovere (video)

di Alberto Graziola

La Disney ha rilasciato il suo spot di Natale 2020, un cortometraggio animato di tre minuti che racconta la commovente storia di una nonna, di sua nipote e delle tradizioni familiari che li collegano nel corso degli anni. Nel video, c’è una canzone che accompagna tutte le scene, intitolata “Love is a compass” e che riesce a illuminare tutta la storia con una intensità assoluta.
Nell’ambito della festosa campagna di vendita al dettaglio di Disney, “From Our Family To Yours”, l’annuncio segna la partnership di 40 anni con l’ente di beneficenza per bambini, Make-A-Wish, e sarà trasmesso su TV e canali digitali e Disney in 26 paesi in EMEA , così come Australia, Nuova Zelanda, Nord America e parti dell’Asia.
La storia è semplice me commuove, proprio per quello e grazie al brano di cui vi abbiamo parlato poco fa. Ci  sono due personaggi – una nonna, Lola e sua nipote – insieme al peluche Topolino che si presenta come un giocattolo molto amato, regalato a Lola da bambina da suo padre nel 1940. Ogni anno che passa, Mickey arriva a simboleggiare l’infanzia di Lola e un legame attuale con sua nipote, ispirando infine una festosa sorpresa la mattina di Natale. Non vi diciamo altro…
La canzone “Love is a compass” è cantato dall’artista Griff. Ascoltatela qui, a seguire testo e traduzione:

Moments, they’ve been everything
And just like magic, can make the whole world sing
That look in your eyes, oh, the joy it brings
When I hold you and you hold me

I know we’re not, not what we used to be
But we carry so much history
Put up my sails and I rode the wind
That led me here to you, I’d do it all again

I know it won’t always be the same
Feelings don’t change, they never fade away
When you’re far from home, it’s hard to know the way
But it’s right there inside

When you need direction
Look to the stars
If you don’t know where you’re heading
Follow your heart
When you’re lost I will guide you
I’m right there beside you
Like a map of your memories

And just like a compass
That leads the way
We may take the long road
But I’ll never fade
When you’re lost I will guide you
Oh, tell me you’ll try to
Remember on the darker days

Love is a compass

I see you there when I’m in my dreams
And just like a child full of possibilities
I can’t help but smile at the wonders of the world
‘Cause I know I’ve been there before

I know it won’t always be the same
Feelings don’t change, they never fade away
When you’re far from home, it’s hard to know the way
But it’s right there inside

When you need direction
Try close your eyes
If you don’t know where you’re heading
Just hold on tight
When you’re lost I will guide you
‘Cause I’m right here beside you
In every memory

And just like a compass
That leads the way
We may take the long road
But I’ll never fade
When you’re lost I will guide you
Oh, tell me you’ll try to
Remember on the darker days

Love is a compass

i Momenti, sono stati tutto

E proprio come per magia,

può far cantare il mondo intero

Quello sguardo nei tuoi occhi, oh, la gioia che porta

Quando ti tengo e tu mi tieni

So che non lo siamo, non quello che eravamo

Ma abbiamo tanta storia

Alzo le vele e ho cavalcato il vento

Questo mi ha portato qui da te, rifarei tutto di nuovo

So che non sarà sempre lo stesso

I sentimenti non cambiano, non svaniscono mai

Quando sei lontano da casa, è difficile conoscere la strada

Ma è proprio lì dentro

Quando hai bisogno di una direzione

Guarda le stelle

Se non sai dove stai andando

Segui il tuo cuore

Quando ti perderai io ti guiderò

Sono proprio lì accanto a te

Come una mappa dei tuoi ricordi

E proprio come una bussola

Quello apre la strada

Potremmo prendere la strada lunga

Ma non svanirò mai

Quando ti perderai io ti guiderò

Oh, dimmi che ci proverai

Ricorda nei giorni più bui

L’amore è una bussola

Ti vedo lì quando sono nei miei sogni

E proprio come un bambino pieno di possibilità

Non posso fare a meno di sorridere alle meraviglie del mondo

Perché so di esserci già stato prima

So che non sarà sempre lo stesso

I sentimenti non cambiano, non svaniscono mai

Quando sei lontano da casa, è difficile conoscere la strada

Ma è proprio lì dentro

Quando hai bisogno di una direzione

Prova a chiudere gli occhi

Se non sai dove stai andando

Tieni duro

Quando ti perderai io ti guiderò

Perché sono proprio qui accanto a te

In ogni ricordo

E proprio come una bussola

Quello apre la strada

Potremmo prendere la strada lunga

Ma non svanirò mai

Quando ti perderai io ti guiderò

Oh, dimmi che ci proverai

Ricorda nei giorni più bui

L’amore è una bussola

