La Disney ha rilasciato il suo spot di Natale 2020, un cortometraggio animato di tre minuti che racconta la commovente storia di una nonna, di sua nipote e delle tradizioni familiari che li collegano nel corso degli anni . Nel video, c’è una canzone che accompagna tutte le scene, intitolata “Love is a compass” e che riesce a illuminare tutta la storia con una intensità assoluta.



Nell’ambito della festosa campagna di vendita al dettaglio di Disney, “From Our Family To Yours”, l’annuncio segna la partnership di 40 anni con l’ente di beneficenza per bambini, Make-A-Wish, e sarà trasmesso su TV e canali digitali e Disney in 26 paesi in EMEA , così come Australia, Nuova Zelanda, Nord America e parti dell’Asia.

La storia è semplice me commuove, proprio per quello e grazie al brano di cui vi abbiamo parlato poco fa. Ci sono due personaggi – una nonna, Lola e sua nipote – insieme al peluche Topolino che si presenta come un giocattolo molto amato, regalato a Lola da bambina da suo padre nel 1940. Ogni anno che passa, Mickey arriva a simboleggiare l’infanzia di Lola e un legame attuale con sua nipote, ispirando infine una festosa sorpresa la mattina di Natale. Non vi diciamo altro…

Moments, they’ve been everything

And just like magic, can make the whole world sing

That look in your eyes, oh, the joy it brings

When I hold you and you hold me

I know we’re not, not what we used to be

But we carry so much history

Put up my sails and I rode the wind

That led me here to you, I’d do it all again

I know it won’t always be the same

Feelings don’t change, they never fade away

When you’re far from home, it’s hard to know the way

But it’s right there inside

When you need direction

Look to the stars

If you don’t know where you’re heading

Follow your heart

When you’re lost I will guide you

I’m right there beside you

Like a map of your memories

And just like a compass

That leads the way

We may take the long road

But I’ll never fade

When you’re lost I will guide you

Oh, tell me you’ll try to

Remember on the darker days

Love is a compass

I see you there when I’m in my dreams

And just like a child full of possibilities

I can’t help but smile at the wonders of the world

‘Cause I know I’ve been there before

I know it won’t always be the same

Feelings don’t change, they never fade away

When you’re far from home, it’s hard to know the way

But it’s right there inside

When you need direction

Try close your eyes

If you don’t know where you’re heading

Just hold on tight

When you’re lost I will guide you

‘Cause I’m right here beside you

In every memory

And just like a compass

That leads the way

We may take the long road

But I’ll never fade

When you’re lost I will guide you

Oh, tell me you’ll try to

Remember on the darker days

Love is a compass