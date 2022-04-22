Better days è il nuovo singolo di Liam Gallagher. Il brano è uscito venerdì 22 aprile 2022 e anticipa l’album di inediti “C’mon You know” disponibile dal 27 maggio prossimo.

“Better days” è stata scritta da Liam con i suoi collaboratori di lunga data, il vincitore di Grammy Andrew Wyatt e Michael Tighe. Andrew Wyatt ha prodotto il brano con Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sir Paul McCartney). Alla chitarra c’è Nick Zinner degli Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Better days, Significato canzone

In Better days, Liam Gallagher canta il prendersi cura dell’amata, nei momenti più bui e difficili. E’ una preghiera, una invocazione a credere nelle proprie possibilità e nei giorni di luce che arriveranno dopo i momenti bui di adesso. Ci saranno “giorni migliori”, quando la tristeza sarà ormai un lontano ricordo.

Better days, Ascolta la canzone

Qui sotto potete ascoltare il pezzo in streaming:

Liam Gallagher, Better days, Testo canzone

There’ll be better days when the sun gets into you

And the shadows of your heart

There’ll be better days when my love will find you

Even though we’re miles apart

Like an aeroplane, as the world fades out

And there’s a new world yet to come

And all your pain will release at night

Into the arms of the chosen one

If you’re lost, I’ll find you there

With the sunlights in your hair

And the sadness washed away by the rain

Believe me, yeah

Believe me, yeah

You say you can’t open up you’re eyes ‘cause you’re reelin’

Baby, try to remember, it’s just a feelin’

And there’ll be better waves that begin to wet

Gone through the wasteland of your mind

Through the Milky Way, oh, my love will hold you

Hope it gets you through the night

Don’t believe the little lies

Underneath the darkened skies

Stand up, I’ll meet you there in the rain

Believe me, yeah

Believe me, yeah

Come on, you know

Come on, you know

Come on

If you’re lost, I’ll find you there

With the sunlights in your hair

All the sadness washed away with the rain

Believe me, yeah

Believe me, yeah

Believe me, yeah

Believe me, yeah

Liam Gallagher, Better days, Traduzione canzone

Ci saranno giorni migliori quando il sole entrerà in te

E nele ombre del tuo cuore

Ci saranno giorni migliori nei quali il mio amore ti troverà

Anche se siamo a miglia di distanza

Come un aeroplano, mentre il mondo svanisce

E c’è un nuovo mondo che deve ancora venire

E tutto il tuo dolore si libererà di notte

Tra le braccia del prescelto

Se ti sei perso, ti troverò lì

Con la luce del sole tra i capelli

E la tristezza lavò via dalla pioggia

Credimi, sì

Credimi, sì

Dici che non puoi aprire i tuoi occhi perché stai vacillando

Tesoro, prova a ricordare, è solo una sensazione

E ci saranno onde migliori che inizieranno a bagnarsi

Ho attraversato la terra desolata della tua mente

Attraverso la Via Lattea, oh, il mio amore ti terrà