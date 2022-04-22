Better days, Liam Gallagher: testo, traduzione e significato, ascolta la canzone

Liam Gallagher, Better days: testo e significato della canzone, ascolta il nuovo singolo, ecco di cosa parla il brano

di Alberto Graziola

Better days, Liam Gallagher: testo, traduzione e significato, ascolta la canzone

Better days è il nuovo singolo di Liam Gallagher. Il brano è uscito venerdì 22 aprile 2022 e anticipa l’album di inediti “C’mon You know” disponibile dal 27 maggio prossimo.

“Better days” è stata scritta da Liam con i suoi collaboratori di lunga data, il vincitore di Grammy Andrew Wyatt e Michael Tighe. Andrew Wyatt ha prodotto il brano con Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sir Paul McCartney). Alla chitarra c’è Nick Zinner degli Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Indice
  1. Better days, Significato canzone
  2. Better days, Ascolta la canzone
  3. Liam Gallagher, Better days, Testo canzone
  4. Liam Gallagher, Better days, Traduzione canzone

Better days, Significato canzone

In Better days, Liam Gallagher canta il prendersi cura dell’amata, nei momenti più bui e difficili. E’ una preghiera, una invocazione a credere nelle proprie possibilità e nei giorni di luce che arriveranno dopo i momenti bui di adesso. Ci saranno “giorni migliori”, quando la tristeza sarà ormai un lontano ricordo.

Better days, Ascolta la canzone

Qui sotto potete ascoltare il pezzo in streaming:

Liam Gallagher, Better days, Testo canzone

There’ll be better days when the sun gets into you
And the shadows of your heart
There’ll be better days when my love will find you
Even though we’re miles apart
Like an aeroplane, as the world fades out
And there’s a new world yet to come
And all your pain will release at night
Into the arms of the chosen one

If you’re lost, I’ll find you there
With the sunlights in your hair
And the sadness washed away by the rain

Believe me, yeah
Believe me, yeah

You say you can’t open up you’re eyes ‘cause you’re reelin’
Baby, try to remember, it’s just a feelin’
And there’ll be better waves that begin to wet
Gone through the wasteland of your mind
Through the Milky Way, oh, my love will hold you
Hope it gets you through the night

Don’t believe the little lies
Underneath the darkened skies
Stand up, I’ll meet you there in the rain

Believe me, yeah
Believe me, yeah

Come on, you know
Come on, you know
Come on

If you’re lost, I’ll find you there
With the sunlights in your hair
All the sadness washed away with the rain

Believe me, yeah
Believe me, yeah
Believe me, yeah
Believe me, yeah

Liam Gallagher, Better days, Traduzione canzone

Ci saranno giorni migliori quando il sole entrerà in te
E nele ombre del tuo cuore
Ci saranno giorni migliori nei quali il mio amore ti troverà
Anche se siamo a miglia di distanza
Come un aeroplano, mentre il mondo svanisce
E c’è un nuovo mondo che deve ancora venire
E tutto il tuo dolore si libererà di notte
Tra le braccia del prescelto

Se ti sei perso, ti troverò lì
Con la luce del sole tra i capelli
E la tristezza lavò via dalla pioggia

Credimi, sì
Credimi, sì
Dici che non puoi aprire i tuoi occhi perché stai vacillando
Tesoro, prova a ricordare, è solo una sensazione
E ci saranno onde migliori che inizieranno a bagnarsi
Ho attraversato la terra desolata della tua mente
Attraverso la Via Lattea, oh, il mio amore ti terrà

Spero che ti porti attraverso la notte

Non credere alle piccole bugie
Sotto i cieli oscurati
Alzati, ci vediamo lì sotto la pioggia

Credimi, sì
Credimi, sì

Dai, lo sai
Dai, lo sai
Dai

Se ti sei persa, ti troverò lì
Con la luce del sole tra i capelli
Tutta la tristezza lavò via con la pioggia

Credimi, sì
Credimi, sì
Credimi, sì
Credimi, sì

