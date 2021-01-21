All my favorite songs, Weezer: ecco il nuovo singolo (video)
All my favorite songs, il nuovo singolo di Weezer: lyrics, testo, traduzione e significato della canzone. Guarda il video ufficiale.
Il primo singolo dall’album di Weezer del 2021, “OK Human“, è stato pubblicato il 21 gennaio. La canzone condivide i conflitti di vita dell’oratore, le sue volontà sono contraddittorie ed esprime la sua confusione e il senso di direzione perso.
Questo album e il titolo dello stesso disco sono un ovvio riferimento all’album di riferimento dei Radiohead “OK Computer” che sembrava predire questi pensieri sui computer che prendevano il sopravvento e ci controllavano.
Qui potete vedere il video ufficiale della canzone, a seguire testo e traduzione del brano:
Weezer, All my favorite songs, Lyrics
[Chorus]
All my favorite songs are slow and sad
All my favorite people make me mad
Everything that feels so good is bad, bad, bad (Hey, hey)
All my favorite songs are slow and sad
I don’t know what’s wrong with me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
I don’t know what’s wrong with me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
[Verse 1]
I love parties, but I don’t go
Then I feel bad when I stay home
‘Cause I need a friend when I take a walk
I like spacin’ out when somebody talks
I wanna be rich, but I feel guilty
I fall in love with everyone who hates me
[Chorus]
All my favorite songs are slow and sad
All my favorite people make me mad (So mad)
Everything that feels so good is bad, bad, bad (Hey, hey)
All my favorite songs are slow and sad (All my favorite songs)
I don’t know what’s wrong with me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
I don’t know what’s wrong with me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
[Verse 2]
Dreamy morning, walkin’ alone by myself
Thinkin’ about life, and tryin’ to find my way through hell
Sometimes I wish I was on an island (Ah, ah, ah)
But then I’d miss the sound of sirens (Ah, ah, ah)
[Chorus]
All my favorite songs are slow and sad
All my favorite people make me mad (So mad)
Everything that feels so good is bad, bad, bad
All my favorite songs are slow and sad
I don’t know what’s wrong with me
I don’t know what’s wrong with me
[Outro]
I don’t know what’s wrong with me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Woah, oh, oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh
Woah, oh, oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh
Weezer, All my favorite songs, Traduzione
Tutte le mie canzoni preferite sono lente e tristi
Tutte le mie persone preferite mi fanno impazzire
Tutto ciò che sembra così bello è cattivo, cattivo, cattivo (Hey, hey)
Tutte le mie canzoni preferite sono lente e tristi
Non so cosa c’è di sbagliato in me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Non so cosa c’è di sbagliato in me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Amo le feste, ma non ci vado
Poi mi sento male quando rimango a casa
Perché ho bisogno di un amico quando faccio una passeggiata
Mi piace fare le pause quando qualcuno parla
Voglio essere ricco, ma mi sento in colpa
Mi innamoro di tutti quelli che mi odiano
Tutte le mie canzoni preferite sono lente e tristi
Tutte le mie persone preferite mi fanno impazzire (così arrabbiato)
Tutto ciò che sembra così bello è cattivo, cattivo, cattivo (Hey, hey)
Tutte le mie canzoni preferite sono lente e tristi (Tutte le mie canzoni preferite)
Non so cosa c’è di sbagliato in me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Non so cosa c’è di sbagliato in me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Mattina da sogno, camminando da solo da solo
Pensando alla vita e cercando di trovare la mia strada attraverso l’inferno
A volte vorrei essere su un’isola (Ah, ah, ah)
Ma poi mi mancherebbe il suono delle sirene (Ah, ah, ah)
Tutte le mie canzoni preferite sono lente e tristi
Tutte le mie persone preferite mi fanno impazzire (così arrabbiato)
Tutto ciò che ti fa sentire così bene è cattivo, cattivo, cattivo
Tutte le mie canzoni preferite sono lente e tristi
Non so cosa c’è di sbagliato in me
Non so cosa c’è di sbagliato in me
Non so cosa c’è di sbagliato in me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
Woah, oh, oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh
Woah, oh, oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh