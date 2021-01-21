Il primo singolo dall’album di Weezer del 2021, “OK Human“, è stato pubblicato il 21 gennaio. La canzone condivide i conflitti di vita dell’oratore, le sue volontà sono contraddittorie ed esprime la sua confusione e il senso di direzione perso.

Questo album e il titolo dello stesso disco sono un ovvio riferimento all’album di riferimento dei Radiohead “OK Computer” che sembrava predire questi pensieri sui computer che prendevano il sopravvento e ci controllavano.

Qui potete vedere il video ufficiale della canzone, a seguire testo e traduzione del brano:

Weezer, All my favorite songs, Lyrics

[Chorus]

All my favorite songs are slow and sad

All my favorite people make me mad

Everything that feels so good is bad, bad, bad (Hey, hey)

All my favorite songs are slow and sad

I don’t know what’s wrong with me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

I don’t know what’s wrong with me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

[Verse 1]

I love parties, but I don’t go

Then I feel bad when I stay home

‘Cause I need a friend when I take a walk

I like spacin’ out when somebody talks

I wanna be rich, but I feel guilty

I fall in love with everyone who hates me

[Chorus]

All my favorite songs are slow and sad

All my favorite people make me mad (So mad)

Everything that feels so good is bad, bad, bad (Hey, hey)

All my favorite songs are slow and sad (All my favorite songs)

I don’t know what’s wrong with me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

I don’t know what’s wrong with me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

[Verse 2]

Dreamy morning, walkin’ alone by myself

Thinkin’ about life, and tryin’ to find my way through hell

Sometimes I wish I was on an island (Ah, ah, ah)

But then I’d miss the sound of sirens (Ah, ah, ah)

[Chorus]

All my favorite songs are slow and sad

All my favorite people make me mad (So mad)

Everything that feels so good is bad, bad, bad

All my favorite songs are slow and sad

I don’t know what’s wrong with me

I don’t know what’s wrong with me

[Outro]

I don’t know what’s wrong with me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Woah, oh, oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh

Woah, oh, oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh

Weezer, All my favorite songs, Traduzione

Tutte le mie canzoni preferite sono lente e tristi

Tutte le mie persone preferite mi fanno impazzire

Tutto ciò che sembra così bello è cattivo, cattivo, cattivo (Hey, hey)

Tutte le mie canzoni preferite sono lente e tristi

Non so cosa c’è di sbagliato in me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Non so cosa c’è di sbagliato in me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Amo le feste, ma non ci vado

Poi mi sento male quando rimango a casa

Perché ho bisogno di un amico quando faccio una passeggiata

Mi piace fare le pause quando qualcuno parla

Voglio essere ricco, ma mi sento in colpa

Mi innamoro di tutti quelli che mi odiano

Tutte le mie canzoni preferite sono lente e tristi

Tutte le mie persone preferite mi fanno impazzire (così arrabbiato)

Tutto ciò che sembra così bello è cattivo, cattivo, cattivo (Hey, hey)

Tutte le mie canzoni preferite sono lente e tristi (Tutte le mie canzoni preferite)

Non so cosa c’è di sbagliato in me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Non so cosa c’è di sbagliato in me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Mattina da sogno, camminando da solo da solo

Pensando alla vita e cercando di trovare la mia strada attraverso l’inferno

A volte vorrei essere su un’isola (Ah, ah, ah)

Ma poi mi mancherebbe il suono delle sirene (Ah, ah, ah)

Tutte le mie canzoni preferite sono lente e tristi

Tutte le mie persone preferite mi fanno impazzire (così arrabbiato)

Tutto ciò che ti fa sentire così bene è cattivo, cattivo, cattivo

Tutte le mie canzoni preferite sono lente e tristi

Non so cosa c’è di sbagliato in me

Non so cosa c’è di sbagliato in me

Non so cosa c’è di sbagliato in me (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

Woah, oh, oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh

Woah, oh, oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh