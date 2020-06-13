Guardia Del Corpo: canzoni e colonna sonora del film con Whitney Houston e Kevin Costner

Di Alberto Graziola sabato 13 giugno 2020

The Bodyguard Guardia del corpo la colonna sonora del film cult

Update: Stasera, su Canale 5, Guardia del corpo, il classico interpretato (e cantato...) da Whitney Houston. Ecco alcune curiosità:

La pellicola ha consacrato ai massimi livelli Whitney Houston, anche grazie al boom della colonna sonora. Se i cugini di Cineblog si sono occupati delle curiosità, noi, dopo il salto, ripercorriamo la celebre soundtrack con alcune curiosità:

La canzone "I will always love you" ha vinto agli MTV Movie Awards 1993 come Miglior canzone

Sempre nel 1993, I Have Nothing e Run to You hanno ottenuto la nomination come miglior musica e canzone agli Oscar

I Will Awalys love you ha venduto più di 16 milioni di copie

Il brano è una cover di Dolly Parton che aveva scritto il pezzo per Porter Wagoner, sua mentore con cui stava tagliando i rapporti di lavoro

Whitney non avrebbe dovuto interpretare, nei piani originali, "I will always love you" bensì "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted” di Jimmy Ruffin. Ma la canzone era già stata utilizzata per il film “Pomodori Verdi Fritti”

Il singolo è stato alla numero uno della Billboard Hot 100 per ben 14 settimane

The Bodyguard Soundtrack è uscita il 17 novembre 1992

Ha venduto un milione di copie in una sola settimana

Poco tempo fa, i dati superavano i 45 milioni di copie

Alcuni premi vinti dalla colonna sonora The 19th People's Choice Awards Favorite New Music Video[66] Won

The 7th Soul Train Music Awards Best R&B/Soul Single, Female[67] Won

The 7th Japan Gold Disc Awards Song of the Year (International)[68] Won

The 2nd MTV Movie Awards Best Song From A Movie[69][70] Won

The 4th Billboard Music Awards

#1 Hot 100 Single (Hot 100 Single of the Year)[71][72] Won

#1 Hot R&B Single (R&B Single of the Year)[71][72] Won

Special Award: Single Most Weeks at #1 (14 weeks)[71][72] Won#1 World Single[71][72] Won

#1 Hot 100 Singles Sales[71] Won

#1 Hot R&B Singles Sales[71] Won

The 21st American Music Awards

Favorite Pop/Rock Single[73] Won

Favorite Soul/R&B Single[73] Won

The 36th Grammy Awards

Record of the Year[74] Won

Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female[74] Won

The 8th Soul Train Music Awards

Best R&B Song of the Year[75][76] Won

The 8th Japan Gold Disc Awards

Special Award[68] Won

The Bodyguard -Tracklist

1. "I Will Always Love You" Dolly Parton Whitney Houston

2. "I Have Nothing" David Foster, Linda Thompson Whitney Houston

3. "I'm Every Woman" Nickolas Ashford, Valerie Simpson Whitney Houston

4. "Run to You" Allan Rich, Jud Friedman Whitney Houston

5. "Queen of the Night" Whitney Houston, L.A. Reid, Babyface, Daryl Simmons Whitney Houston

6. "Jesus Loves Me" Anna Bartlett Warner, William Batchelder Bradbury Whitney Houston

7. "Even If My Heart Would Break" Franne Golde, Adrian Gurvitz Kenny G and Aaron Neville

8. "Someday (I'm Coming Back)" Lisa Stansfield, Andy Morris, Ian Devaney Lisa Stansfield

9. "It's Gonna Be a Lovely Day" Bill Withers, Scarborough, Clivilles, Cole, Tommy Never, Michelle Visage The S.O.U.L. S.Y.S.T.E.M.

10. "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding" Nick Lowe Curtis Stigers

11. "Waiting for You" Kenny G Kenny G

12. "Trust in me" Charlie Midnight, Marc Swersky, Francesca Beghe Joe Cocker featuring Sass Jordan

13. "Theme from The Bodyguard" Alan Silvestri —