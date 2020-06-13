Guardia Del Corpo: canzoni e colonna sonora del film con Whitney Houston e Kevin Costner
Update: Stasera, su Canale 5, Guardia del corpo, il classico interpretato (e cantato...) da Whitney Houston. Ecco alcune curiosità:
La pellicola ha consacrato ai massimi livelli Whitney Houston, anche grazie al boom della colonna sonora. Se i cugini di Cineblog si sono occupati delle curiosità, noi, dopo il salto, ripercorriamo la celebre soundtrack con alcune curiosità:
Alcuni premi vinti dalla colonna sonora
The 19th People's Choice Awards Favorite New Music Video[66] Won
The 7th Soul Train Music Awards Best R&B/Soul Single, Female[67] Won
The 7th Japan Gold Disc Awards Song of the Year (International)[68] Won
The 2nd MTV Movie Awards Best Song From A Movie[69][70] Won
The 4th Billboard Music Awards
#1 Hot 100 Single (Hot 100 Single of the Year)[71][72] Won
#1 Hot R&B Single (R&B Single of the Year)[71][72] Won
Special Award: Single Most Weeks at #1 (14 weeks)[71][72] Won#1 World Single[71][72] Won
#1 Hot 100 Singles Sales[71] Won
#1 Hot R&B Singles Sales[71] Won
The 21st American Music Awards
Favorite Pop/Rock Single[73] Won
Favorite Soul/R&B Single[73] Won
The 36th Grammy Awards
Record of the Year[74] Won
Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female[74] Won
The 8th Soul Train Music Awards
Best R&B Song of the Year[75][76] Won
The 8th Japan Gold Disc Awards
Special Award[68] Won
The Bodyguard -Tracklist
1. "I Will Always Love You" Dolly Parton Whitney Houston
2. "I Have Nothing" David Foster, Linda Thompson Whitney Houston
3. "I'm Every Woman" Nickolas Ashford, Valerie Simpson Whitney Houston
4. "Run to You" Allan Rich, Jud Friedman Whitney Houston
5. "Queen of the Night" Whitney Houston, L.A. Reid, Babyface, Daryl Simmons Whitney Houston
6. "Jesus Loves Me" Anna Bartlett Warner, William Batchelder Bradbury Whitney Houston
7. "Even If My Heart Would Break" Franne Golde, Adrian Gurvitz Kenny G and Aaron Neville
8. "Someday (I'm Coming Back)" Lisa Stansfield, Andy Morris, Ian Devaney Lisa Stansfield
9. "It's Gonna Be a Lovely Day" Bill Withers, Scarborough, Clivilles, Cole, Tommy Never, Michelle Visage The S.O.U.L. S.Y.S.T.E.M.
10. "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding" Nick Lowe Curtis Stigers
11. "Waiting for You" Kenny G Kenny G
12. "Trust in me" Charlie Midnight, Marc Swersky, Francesca Beghe Joe Cocker featuring Sass Jordan
13. "Theme from The Bodyguard" Alan Silvestri —