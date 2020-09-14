Taylor Swift ha rivelato la canzone che interpreterà dal vivo agli ACM Awards 2020

Di Alberto Graziola lunedì 14 settembre 2020

Taylor Swift sarà presente agli American Country Music Awards 2020 e si esibirà dal vivo al Grand Ole Opry House, a Nashville con il brano "Betty", traccia presente nel disco dei record, Folklore. Ad annunciarlo è stato lo spot della serata evento che ha stilato anche i nomi degli altri cantanti ospiti della serata: Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, and Trisha Yearwood.

"Betty" è una sorta di seguito di "august", che descrive un amore estivo condannato fin dall'inizio. Chi ascolta apprende che durante la relazione estiva, l'oratore, James, usciva ancora con la loro compagna di classe, Betty. La canzone ha un approccio più femminista, raccontando di come il narratore di nome James non possa ammettere i propri errori, il tutto mentre Betty prospera da sola e riconosce il suo valore.

Dal punto di vista sonoro, la canzone emana un forte senso di nostalgia, offrendo produzioni e strumentali che ricordano i primi progetti di Taylor come Fearless e Speak Now, entrambi dischi scritti da Taylor nella sua adolescenza.

Qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione del brano.

Taylor Swift, Betty, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Betty, I won't make assumptions

About why you switched your homeroom, but

I think it's 'cause of me

Betty, one time I was riding on my skateboard

When I passed your house

It's like I couldn't breathe

[Pre-Chorus1]

You heard the rumors from Inez

You can't believe a word she says

Most times, but this time it was true

The worst thing that I ever did

Was what I did to you

[Chorus2]

But if I just showed up at your party

Would you have me? Would you want me?

Would you tell me to go fuck myself

Or lead me to the garden?

In the garden, would you trust me

If I told you it was just a summer thing?

I'm only seventeen, I don't know anything

But I know I miss you

[Verse 2]

Betty, I know where it all went wrong

Your favorite song was playing

From the far side of the gym

I was nowhere to be found

I hate the crowds, you know that

Plus, I saw you dance with him

[Pre-Chorus1]

You heard the rumors from Inez

You can't believe a word she says

Most times, but this time it was true

The worst thing that I ever did

Was what I did to you

[Chorus2]

But if I just showed up at your party

Would you have me? Would you want me?

Would you tell me to go fuck myself

Or lead me to the garden?

In the garden, would you trust me

If I told you it was just a summer thing?

I'm only seventeen, I don't know anything

But I know I miss you

[Bridge5]

I was walking home on broken cobblestones

Just thinking of you when she pulled up like

A figment of my worst intentions

She said "James, get in, let's drive"

Those days turned into nights

Slept next to her, but

I dreamt of you all summer long

[Verse 3]

Betty, I'm here on your doorstep

And I planned it out for weeks now

But it's finally sinkin' in

Betty, right now is the last time

I can dream about what happens when

You see my face again

[Pre-Chorus1]

The only thing I wanna do

Is make it up to you

So I showed up at your party

Yeah, I showed up at your party

[Chorus2]

Yeah, I showed up at your party

Will you have me? Will you love me?

Will you kiss me on the porch

In front of all your stupid friends?

If you kiss me, will it be just like I dreamed it?

Will it patch your broken wings?

I'm only seventeen, I don't know anything

But I know I miss you

[Outro8]

Standing in your cardigan

Kissin' in my car again

Stopped at a streetlight

You know I miss you

Taylor Swift, Betty, Traduzione

Betty, non farò supposizioni

Sul perché hai cambiato casa, ma

Penso che sia colpa mia

Betty, una volta stavo andando sul mio skateboard

Quando sono passato davanti a casa tua

È come se non potessi respirare

Hai sentito le voci da Inez

Non puoi credere a una parola che dice

La maggior parte delle volte, ma questa volta era vero

La cosa peggiore che abbia mai fatto

È quello che ti ho fatto

Ma se mi fossi presentato alla tua festa

Mi avresti voluto? Mi avresti voluto?

Mi avresti detto di andare a farmi fottere

O mi avresti portato in giardino?

In giardino, ti saresti fidata di me

Se ti dicessi che era solo una cosa estiva?

Ho solo diciassette anni, non so niente

Ma so che mi manchi

Betty, so dove è andato tutto storto

La tua canzone preferita stava suonando

Dall'altra parte della palestra

Non mi trovavo da nessuna parte

Odio la folla, lo sai

Inoltre, ti ho vista ballare con lui

Hai sentito le voci da Inez

Non puoi credere a una parola che dice

La maggior parte delle volte, ma questa volta era vero

La cosa peggiore che abbia mai fatto

È quello che ti ho fatto

Ma se mi fossi presentato alla tua festa

Mi avresti voluto? Mi avresti voluto?

Mi avresti detto di andare a farmi fottere

O mi avresti portato in giardino?

In giardino, ti saresti fidata di me

Se ti dicessi che era solo una cosa estiva?

Ho solo diciassette anni, non so niente

Ma so che mi manchi

Stavo tornando a casa su ciottoli rotti

Stavo solo pensando a te quando si è fermata tipo

Un frutto delle mie peggiori intenzioni

Ha detto "James, sali, guidiamo"

Quei giorni si trasformarono in notti

Ho dormito accanto a lei, ma

Ti ho sognato per tutta l'estate

Betty, sono qui a portata di mano

E l'ho pianificato per settimane ormai

Ma finalmente sta affondando

Betty, adesso è l'ultima volta

Posso sognare cosa succede quando

Vedi di nuovo la mia faccia

L'unica cosa che voglio fare

È per te

Quindi mi sono presentato alla tua festa

Sì, mi sono presentato alla tua festa

Sì, mi sono presentato alla tua festa

Mi avrai? Mi amerai?

Mi bacerai sotto il portico

Di fronte a tutti i tuoi stupidi amici?

Se mi baci, sarà proprio come l'ho sognato?

Rattopperà le tue ali spezzate?

Ho solo diciassette anni, non so niente

Ma so che mi manchi

In piedi nel tuo cardigan

Baciandoti ancora nella mia macchina

Mi sono fermato sotto a un lampione

Lo sai che mi manchi