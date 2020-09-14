Taylor Swift ha rivelato la canzone che interpreterà dal vivo agli ACM Awards 2020
Taylor Swift agli ACM Awards 2020: ecco il brano che canterà dal vivo
Taylor Swift sarà presente agli American Country Music Awards 2020 e si esibirà dal vivo al Grand Ole Opry House, a Nashville con il brano "Betty", traccia presente nel disco dei record, Folklore. Ad annunciarlo è stato lo spot della serata evento che ha stilato anche i nomi degli altri cantanti ospiti della serata: Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, and Trisha Yearwood.
"Betty" è una sorta di seguito di "august", che descrive un amore estivo condannato fin dall'inizio. Chi ascolta apprende che durante la relazione estiva, l'oratore, James, usciva ancora con la loro compagna di classe, Betty. La canzone ha un approccio più femminista, raccontando di come il narratore di nome James non possa ammettere i propri errori, il tutto mentre Betty prospera da sola e riconosce il suo valore.
Dal punto di vista sonoro, la canzone emana un forte senso di nostalgia, offrendo produzioni e strumentali che ricordano i primi progetti di Taylor come Fearless e Speak Now, entrambi dischi scritti da Taylor nella sua adolescenza.
Qui sotto audio, testo e traduzione del brano.
Taylor Swift, Betty, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
Betty, I won't make assumptions
About why you switched your homeroom, but
I think it's 'cause of me
Betty, one time I was riding on my skateboard
When I passed your house
It's like I couldn't breathe
[Pre-Chorus1]
You heard the rumors from Inez
You can't believe a word she says
Most times, but this time it was true
The worst thing that I ever did
Was what I did to you
[Chorus2]
But if I just showed up at your party
Would you have me? Would you want me?
Would you tell me to go fuck myself
Or lead me to the garden?
In the garden, would you trust me
If I told you it was just a summer thing?
I'm only seventeen, I don't know anything
But I know I miss you
[Verse 2]
Betty, I know where it all went wrong
Your favorite song was playing
From the far side of the gym
I was nowhere to be found
I hate the crowds, you know that
Plus, I saw you dance with him
[Pre-Chorus1]
You heard the rumors from Inez
You can't believe a word she says
Most times, but this time it was true
The worst thing that I ever did
Was what I did to you
[Chorus2]
But if I just showed up at your party
Would you have me? Would you want me?
Would you tell me to go fuck myself
Or lead me to the garden?
In the garden, would you trust me
If I told you it was just a summer thing?
I'm only seventeen, I don't know anything
But I know I miss you
[Bridge5]
I was walking home on broken cobblestones
Just thinking of you when she pulled up like
A figment of my worst intentions
She said "James, get in, let's drive"
Those days turned into nights
Slept next to her, but
I dreamt of you all summer long
[Verse 3]
Betty, I'm here on your doorstep
And I planned it out for weeks now
But it's finally sinkin' in
Betty, right now is the last time
I can dream about what happens when
You see my face again
[Pre-Chorus1]
The only thing I wanna do
Is make it up to you
So I showed up at your party
Yeah, I showed up at your party
[Chorus2]
Yeah, I showed up at your party
Will you have me? Will you love me?
Will you kiss me on the porch
In front of all your stupid friends?
If you kiss me, will it be just like I dreamed it?
Will it patch your broken wings?
I'm only seventeen, I don't know anything
But I know I miss you
[Outro8]
Standing in your cardigan
Kissin' in my car again
Stopped at a streetlight
You know I miss you
Taylor Swift, Betty, Traduzione
Betty, non farò supposizioni
Sul perché hai cambiato casa, ma
Penso che sia colpa mia
Betty, una volta stavo andando sul mio skateboard
Quando sono passato davanti a casa tua
È come se non potessi respirare
Hai sentito le voci da Inez
Non puoi credere a una parola che dice
La maggior parte delle volte, ma questa volta era vero
La cosa peggiore che abbia mai fatto
È quello che ti ho fatto
Ma se mi fossi presentato alla tua festa
Mi avresti voluto? Mi avresti voluto?
Mi avresti detto di andare a farmi fottere
O mi avresti portato in giardino?
In giardino, ti saresti fidata di me
Se ti dicessi che era solo una cosa estiva?
Ho solo diciassette anni, non so niente
Ma so che mi manchi
Betty, so dove è andato tutto storto
La tua canzone preferita stava suonando
Dall'altra parte della palestra
Non mi trovavo da nessuna parte
Odio la folla, lo sai
Inoltre, ti ho vista ballare con lui
Hai sentito le voci da Inez
Non puoi credere a una parola che dice
La maggior parte delle volte, ma questa volta era vero
La cosa peggiore che abbia mai fatto
È quello che ti ho fatto
Ma se mi fossi presentato alla tua festa
Mi avresti voluto? Mi avresti voluto?
Mi avresti detto di andare a farmi fottere
O mi avresti portato in giardino?
In giardino, ti saresti fidata di me
Se ti dicessi che era solo una cosa estiva?
Ho solo diciassette anni, non so niente
Ma so che mi manchi
Stavo tornando a casa su ciottoli rotti
Stavo solo pensando a te quando si è fermata tipo
Un frutto delle mie peggiori intenzioni
Ha detto "James, sali, guidiamo"
Quei giorni si trasformarono in notti
Ho dormito accanto a lei, ma
Ti ho sognato per tutta l'estate
Betty, sono qui a portata di mano
E l'ho pianificato per settimane ormai
Ma finalmente sta affondando
Betty, adesso è l'ultima volta
Posso sognare cosa succede quando
Vedi di nuovo la mia faccia
L'unica cosa che voglio fare
È per te
Quindi mi sono presentato alla tua festa
Sì, mi sono presentato alla tua festa
Sì, mi sono presentato alla tua festa
Mi avrai? Mi amerai?
Mi bacerai sotto il portico
Di fronte a tutti i tuoi stupidi amici?
Se mi baci, sarà proprio come l'ho sognato?
Rattopperà le tue ali spezzate?
Ho solo diciassette anni, non so niente
Ma so che mi manchi
In piedi nel tuo cardigan
Baciandoti ancora nella mia macchina
Mi sono fermato sotto a un lampione
Lo sai che mi manchi