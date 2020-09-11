Don't chade the dead, Marilyn Manson: ascolta il nuovo singolo dall'album "We are chaos"

Di Alberto Graziola venerdì 11 settembre 2020

Dopo l'uscita del primo singolo, We are chaos, Marilyn Manson stuzzica il pubblico con un secondo pezzo estratto dal disco. La scelta è ricaduta su Don't chade the dead, che potete ascoltare qui sopra in apertura post.

La canzone è prodotta da Shooter Jennings & Marilyn Manson. Qui sotto testo e traduzione.

Marilyn Manson, Don't chade the dead, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Angels in exile

Here lies the dead

An ice cream truck in your inferno

[Pre-Chorus1]

Don't chase the dead

Or they'll end up chasing you

Don't chase the dead

Or they'll end up chasing you

[Chorus2]

If tonight lasts forever

It won't matter if there's no tomorrow

If tonight lasts forever

It won't matter if there's no tomorrow

No tomorrow

[Verse 2]

I got my tickets to Hell

I know you so well

And I know you wanna be there too

[Chorus2]

If tonight lasts forever

It won't matter if there's no tomorrow

If tonight lasts forever

It won't matter if there's no tomorrow

No tomorrow

[Pre-Chorus1]

Don't chase the dead

Or they'll end up chasing you

Don't chase the dead

Or they'll end up chasing you

Don't chase the dead

Or they'll end up chasing you

[Chorus2]

If tonight lasts forever

It won't matter if there's no tomorrow

If tonight lasts forever

It won't matter if there's no tomorrow

[Outro6]

Don't chase the dead

Or they'll end up chasing you

Don't chase the dead

Or they'll end up chasing you

Marilyn Manson, Don't chade the dead, Traduzione

Angeli in esilio

Qui giacciono i morti

Un camioncino dei gelati nel tuo inferno

Non inseguire i morti

O finiranno per inseguirti

Non inseguire i morti

O finiranno per inseguirti

Se stanotte durerà per sempre

Non importa se non c'è domani

Se stanotte durerà per sempre

Non importa se non c'è domani

Nessun domani

Ho i miei biglietti per l'inferno

ti conosco così bene

E so che vuoi esserci anche tu

Se stanotte durerà per sempre

Non importa se non c'è domani

Se stanotte durerà per sempre

Non importa se non c'è domani

Nessun domani

Non inseguire i morti

O finiranno per inseguirti

Non inseguire i morti

O finiranno per inseguirti

Non inseguire i morti

O finiranno per inseguirti

Se stanotte durerà per sempre

Non importa se non c'è domani

Se stanotte durerà per sempre

Non importa se non c'è domani

Non inseguire i morti

O finiranno per inseguirti

Non inseguire i morti

O finiranno per inseguirti