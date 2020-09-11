Don't chade the dead, Marilyn Manson: ascolta il nuovo singolo dall'album "We are chaos"
Marilyn Manson, Don't chade the dead: ascolta la canzone su Soundsblog.it, lyrics, traduzione e testo
Dopo l'uscita del primo singolo, We are chaos, Marilyn Manson stuzzica il pubblico con un secondo pezzo estratto dal disco. La scelta è ricaduta su Don't chade the dead, che potete ascoltare qui sopra in apertura post.
La canzone è prodotta da Shooter Jennings & Marilyn Manson. Qui sotto testo e traduzione.
Marilyn Manson, Don't chade the dead, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
Angels in exile
Here lies the dead
An ice cream truck in your inferno
[Pre-Chorus1]
Don't chase the dead
Or they'll end up chasing you
Don't chase the dead
Or they'll end up chasing you
[Chorus2]
If tonight lasts forever
It won't matter if there's no tomorrow
If tonight lasts forever
It won't matter if there's no tomorrow
No tomorrow
[Verse 2]
I got my tickets to Hell
I know you so well
And I know you wanna be there too
[Chorus2]
If tonight lasts forever
It won't matter if there's no tomorrow
If tonight lasts forever
It won't matter if there's no tomorrow
No tomorrow
[Pre-Chorus1]
Don't chase the dead
Or they'll end up chasing you
Don't chase the dead
Or they'll end up chasing you
Don't chase the dead
Or they'll end up chasing you
[Chorus2]
If tonight lasts forever
It won't matter if there's no tomorrow
If tonight lasts forever
It won't matter if there's no tomorrow
[Outro6]
Don't chase the dead
Or they'll end up chasing you
Don't chase the dead
Or they'll end up chasing you
Marilyn Manson, Don't chade the dead, Traduzione
Angeli in esilio
Qui giacciono i morti
Un camioncino dei gelati nel tuo inferno
Non inseguire i morti
O finiranno per inseguirti
Non inseguire i morti
O finiranno per inseguirti
Se stanotte durerà per sempre
Non importa se non c'è domani
Se stanotte durerà per sempre
Non importa se non c'è domani
Nessun domani
Ho i miei biglietti per l'inferno
ti conosco così bene
E so che vuoi esserci anche tu
Se stanotte durerà per sempre
Non importa se non c'è domani
Se stanotte durerà per sempre
Non importa se non c'è domani
Nessun domani
Non inseguire i morti
O finiranno per inseguirti
Non inseguire i morti
O finiranno per inseguirti
Non inseguire i morti
O finiranno per inseguirti
Se stanotte durerà per sempre
Non importa se non c'è domani
Se stanotte durerà per sempre
Non importa se non c'è domani
Non inseguire i morti
O finiranno per inseguirti
Non inseguire i morti
O finiranno per inseguirti