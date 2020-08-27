Katy Perry mamma: è nata Daisy Love
E' nata Daisy Love, figlia di Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom sono diventati genitori della piccola Daisy Love. L'annuncio è stato fatto dalla cantante, via Instagram, con un tenero scatto che potete vedere qui sotto.
Sappiamo di essere fortunati e non tutti possono vivere un'esperienza di parto serena come la nostra. Le comunità di tutto il mondo registrano ancora una carenza di operatori sanitari e ogni undici secondi una donna incinta o un neonato muore, principalmente per cause prevenibili. Dal momento che COVID-19 molte più vite dei neonati sono a rischio a causa della maggiore mancanza di accesso ad acqua, sapone, vaccini e medicinali che prevengono le malattie. Come genitori di un neonato, questo ci spezza il cuore, poiché ora più che mai entriamo in empatia con i genitori in difficoltà. In qualità di ambasciatori dell'UNICEF, sappiamo che l'UNICEF è lì, sul campo, a fare tutto il necessario per garantire che ogni donna incinta abbia accesso a un operatore sanitario qualificato e a un'assistenza sanitaria di qualità. Per celebrare il cuore che sappiamo già che nostra figlia ha, abbiamo creato una pagina per le donazioni per celebrare l'arrivo di DDB. Supportandoli, stai sostenendo un inizio sicuro della vita e reinventando un mondo più sano per ogni bambino. Speriamo che il tuo ♥ ️ possa fiorire con generosità. Con gratitudine-
Questo l'appello dei neo genitori, per sensibilizzare sul tema della maternità, supportando il loro ruolo come ambasciatori Unicef.
