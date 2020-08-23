Tenet, Travis Scott con "The Plan" per la colonna sonora del film di Christopher Nolan
Travis Scott con "The Plan" per la colonna sonora del film "Tenet"
"The Plan" è la prima traccia di Travis Scott realizzata appositamente per un film, Tenet del 2020.
Tenet ha riscontrato molti problemi e ritardi prima del suo rilascio (alla fine è stato ritardato indefinitamente a causa della pandemia di coronavirus del 2020), ma il regista Christopher Nolan ha detto a GQ che il contributo di Scott è stato "... l'ultimo pezzo di un puzzle di un anno". La pellicola è finalmente uscita il 21 agosto a livello internazionale e il 3 settembre negli Stati Uniti.
A seguire testo e traduzione della canzone, in apertura post l'audio del brano.
Travis Scott, The Plan, Lyrics
[Chorus1]
You don't know where we stand
It's true
Know the plan
[Verse 1]
Last time I wrecked it, last time I whipped around
Last time I did the whippets (Yeah), last time I live reverse (Yeah, yeah, ooh)
Pour the brown, hit the reverend (Yeah), last time I hit your crib (Yeah)
Last time there was no tenants (Ooh, ooh)
I done went back in myself, felt like Hell
Fuck, I risked it, patience sеll (Yeah)
Found you livin', know you thrillin', not for sinnin' (Yeah)
How I got my stripes and pеndants, backin' out in the street (Yeah)
What is wild, let it be, ragers out, gotta eat (Yeah)
Not a vibe (Yeah) but a wave, with the sound by the way
Count it down, by the days (Ooh)
To myself, know they wicked, with the moves (Ooh, ooh)
I'm drinkin', off the juice, know I'm drinkin'
I be smooth, then I lose it, yeah, yeah now
[Chorus1]
You don't know where we stand (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
It's true (Yeah, yeah)
Know the plan
[Verse 2]
Close the opera
Hear the red and blue outside, I think our option's up
I recrossed it 'round the map, I had to line it up
I be swervin' on the waves, it's like a line of us (Yeah, yeah)
Move in 'verse on my turf, I'm outta line, I put in work
I draw the line and cross it first
I need the time, I need to search
It's just like wine, it make it worse
Skrrt, skrrt in the 'Vert, skrrt, skrrt
Ride on land, Boeing jet, make it land
In slow motion when I dance
In your eyes I see your trance
I run away and then you prance (Yeah)
If I show the hideaway would you hide out and let it blam? (Yeah, yeah)
Ain't no time, I'm facin' scams, nah, nah (Yeah)
[Chorus1]
You don't know where we stand (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
It's true (Yeah, yeah, ooh-ooh, ooh)
Ooh
Travis Scott, The Plan, Traduzione
Non sai a che punto siamo
È vero
Conosci il piano
L'ultima volta che l'ho distrutto, l'ultima volta che sono andato in giro
L'ultima volta che ho fatto i whippet (Sì), l'ultima volta che vivo al contrario (Sì, sì, ooh)
Versa il marrone, colpisci il reverendo (Sì), l'ultima volta che ho colpito la tua casa(Sì)
L'ultima volta non c'erano inquilini (Ooh, ooh)
Sono tornato in me stesso, mi sono sentito come l'inferno
Cazzo, ho rischiato, la pazienza vende (Sì)
Ti ho trovato a vivere, so che sei eccitante, non per aver peccato (Sì)
Come ho ottenuto le mie strisce e pеndant, facendo marcia indietro per strada (Sì)
Ciò che è selvaggio, lascia che sia, si arrabbia, devi mangiare (Sì)
Non una vibrazione (Sì) ma un'onda, con il suono comunque
Conto alla rovescia, di giorno in giorno (Ooh)
A me stesso, so che sono malvagi, con le mosse (Ooh, ooh)
Sto bevendo, niente succo, so che sto bevendo
Sono tranquillo, poi lo perdo, sì, sì ora
Non sai dove siamo (Sì, sì, sì, sì)
È vero (Sì, sì)
Conosci il piano
Chiudi l'opera
Ascolta il rosso e il blu fuori, penso che la nostra opzione sia all'altezza
L'ho riattraversato intorno alla mappa, ho dovuto allinearlo
Sterzo sulle onde, è come una linea di noi (Sì, sì)
Muoviti in versi sul mio terreno, sono fuori linea, mi metto al lavoro
Traccio la linea e la attraverso per prima
Ho bisogno di tempo, ho bisogno di cercare
È proprio come il vino, peggiora le cose
Skrrt, skrrt nel 'Vert, skrrt, skrrt
Corri, Boeing jet, cammina
Al rallentatore quando ballo
Nei tuoi occhi ti vedo in trance
Io corro via e poi ti muovi (Sì)
Se mostro il nascondiglio, ti nasconderesti e lasceresti che biasimasse? (Si si)
Non c'è tempo, sto affrontando truffe, nah, nah (Sì)
[Coro4]
Non sai dove siamo (Sì, sì, sì, sì)
È vero (Sì, sì, ooh-ooh, ooh)
Ooh