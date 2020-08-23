Tenet, Travis Scott con "The Plan" per la colonna sonora del film di Christopher Nolan

"The Plan" è la prima traccia di Travis Scott realizzata appositamente per un film, Tenet del 2020.

Tenet ha riscontrato molti problemi e ritardi prima del suo rilascio (alla fine è stato ritardato indefinitamente a causa della pandemia di coronavirus del 2020), ma il regista Christopher Nolan ha detto a GQ che il contributo di Scott è stato "... l'ultimo pezzo di un puzzle di un anno". La pellicola è finalmente uscita il 21 agosto a livello internazionale e il 3 settembre negli Stati Uniti.

A seguire testo e traduzione della canzone, in apertura post l'audio del brano.

Travis Scott, The Plan, Lyrics

[Chorus1]

You don't know where we stand

It's true

Know the plan

[Verse 1]

Last time I wrecked it, last time I whipped around

Last time I did the whippets (Yeah), last time I live reverse (Yeah, yeah, ooh)

Pour the brown, hit the reverend (Yeah), last time I hit your crib (Yeah)

Last time there was no tenants (Ooh, ooh)

I done went back in myself, felt like Hell

Fuck, I risked it, patience sеll (Yeah)

Found you livin', know you thrillin', not for sinnin' (Yeah)

How I got my stripes and pеndants, backin' out in the street (Yeah)

What is wild, let it be, ragers out, gotta eat (Yeah)

Not a vibe (Yeah) but a wave, with the sound by the way

Count it down, by the days (Ooh)

To myself, know they wicked, with the moves (Ooh, ooh)

I'm drinkin', off the juice, know I'm drinkin'

I be smooth, then I lose it, yeah, yeah now

[Chorus1]

You don't know where we stand (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

It's true (Yeah, yeah)

Know the plan

[Verse 2]

Close the opera

Hear the red and blue outside, I think our option's up

I recrossed it 'round the map, I had to line it up

I be swervin' on the waves, it's like a line of us (Yeah, yeah)

Move in 'verse on my turf, I'm outta line, I put in work

I draw the line and cross it first

I need the time, I need to search

It's just like wine, it make it worse

Skrrt, skrrt in the 'Vert, skrrt, skrrt

Ride on land, Boeing jet, make it land

In slow motion when I dance

In your eyes I see your trance

I run away and then you prance (Yeah)

If I show the hideaway would you hide out and let it blam? (Yeah, yeah)

Ain't no time, I'm facin' scams, nah, nah (Yeah)

[Chorus1]

You don't know where we stand (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

It's true (Yeah, yeah, ooh-ooh, ooh)

Ooh

Travis Scott, The Plan, Traduzione

Non sai a che punto siamo

È vero

Conosci il piano

L'ultima volta che l'ho distrutto, l'ultima volta che sono andato in giro

L'ultima volta che ho fatto i whippet (Sì), l'ultima volta che vivo al contrario (Sì, sì, ooh)

Versa il marrone, colpisci il reverendo (Sì), l'ultima volta che ho colpito la tua casa(Sì)

L'ultima volta non c'erano inquilini (Ooh, ooh)

Sono tornato in me stesso, mi sono sentito come l'inferno

Cazzo, ho rischiato, la pazienza vende (Sì)

Ti ho trovato a vivere, so che sei eccitante, non per aver peccato (Sì)

Come ho ottenuto le mie strisce e pеndant, facendo marcia indietro per strada (Sì)

Ciò che è selvaggio, lascia che sia, si arrabbia, devi mangiare (Sì)

Non una vibrazione (Sì) ma un'onda, con il suono comunque

Conto alla rovescia, di giorno in giorno (Ooh)

A me stesso, so che sono malvagi, con le mosse (Ooh, ooh)

Sto bevendo, niente succo, so che sto bevendo

Sono tranquillo, poi lo perdo, sì, sì ora

Non sai dove siamo (Sì, sì, sì, sì)

È vero (Sì, sì)

Conosci il piano

Chiudi l'opera

Ascolta il rosso e il blu fuori, penso che la nostra opzione sia all'altezza

L'ho riattraversato intorno alla mappa, ho dovuto allinearlo

Sterzo sulle onde, è come una linea di noi (Sì, sì)

Muoviti in versi sul mio terreno, sono fuori linea, mi metto al lavoro

Traccio la linea e la attraverso per prima

Ho bisogno di tempo, ho bisogno di cercare

È proprio come il vino, peggiora le cose

Skrrt, skrrt nel 'Vert, skrrt, skrrt

Corri, Boeing jet, cammina

Al rallentatore quando ballo

Nei tuoi occhi ti vedo in trance

Io corro via e poi ti muovi (Sì)

Se mostro il nascondiglio, ti nasconderesti e lasceresti che biasimasse? (Si si)

Non c'è tempo, sto affrontando truffe, nah, nah (Sì)

[Coro4]

Non sai dove siamo (Sì, sì, sì, sì)

È vero (Sì, sì, ooh-ooh, ooh)

Ooh