Groove Armada, Edge of the horizon: il nuovo album esce il 2 ottobre (a dieci anni di distanza dall'ultimo disco)

Groove Armada, Edge of the horizon: ecco la tracklist del nuovo album in uscita il 2 ottobre 2020
Edge of the horizon è il titolo del nuovo album dei Groove Armada e verrà pubblicato il 2 ottobre 2020. Si tratta del loro primo lavoro in studio dai tempi di "Black Light" e "White Light" del 2010. Ecco le parole di Andy Cato nell'annunciare il progetto:
"Durante quei giorni in studio, il resto del mondo si spegne. C'è un'intensità, chiunque guardi potrebbe dire follia, che entra in gioco quando siamo completamente persi tra gli strumenti, i sintetizzatori e le registrazioni giorno e notte. Ma quella sensazione condivisa e inespressa che arriva quando sappiamo entrambi di aver capito bene si fa strada più chiara che mai"
Il loro nuovo singolo è "Lover 4 Now", con il featuring di Todd Edwards.
Andy ora gestisce una fattoria in Francia mentre Tom ha trascorso il suo tempo a seguire corsi per diventare un terapista.
Ecco, a seguire, la tracklist del nuovo album, Edge of the horizon:
1. 'Get Out On The Dancefloor' (feat. Nick Littlemore)
2. 'Holding Strong'
3. 'Tripwire' (feat. Nick Littlemore)
4. 'Don't Give Up'
5. 'We're Free'
6. 'Edge Of The Horizon'
7. 'Lover 4 Now' (feat. Todd Edwards)
8. 'I Can Only Miss You'
9. 'What Cha Gonna Do With Your Love'
10. 'Talk Talk'
11. 'Dance Our Hurt Away'
The artwork for Edge of the Horizon was created by the amazing team at Peagreen Agency Here's a little from them on how the process came together. (Fun fact, the design process was lead by @jamesalexanderbright who also features on vocals on the album. Swipe for full tracklist 👉) ⠀ ⠀ "The design for the GA - Edge Of The Horizon album was an organic process. The design team @hellopeagreen created the art using traditional techniques (painting / hand drawing / sketching / lino printing / screen printing / ink drawing). ⠀ ⠀ You can hear a hand carved / human touch & feel to the album. When a sound or piece of art is made with love. You can hear / see it. So the aim was to recreate the sound as the visual. ⠀ ⠀ The team spent a lot of time mark making / hand painted textures / and selecting a very specific colour palette at the beginning of the process. It led us to the final artwork and its surrounding identity. We believe the artwork is a perfect representation of the album and its sound. We hope you enjoy it." ⠀ ⠀ Edge of the Horizon is available to pre order on the link in bio. ⠀ ⠀ #GrooveArmada #EdgeoftheHorizon #Peagreen #Design #traditionaldesign