Groove Armada, Edge of the horizon: il nuovo album esce il 2 ottobre (a dieci anni di distanza dall'ultimo disco)

Di Alberto Graziola giovedì 20 agosto 2020

Groove Armada, Edge of the horizon: ecco la tracklist del nuovo album in uscita il 2 ottobre 2020

Edge of the horizon è il titolo del nuovo album dei Groove Armada e verrà pubblicato il 2 ottobre 2020. Si tratta del loro primo lavoro in studio dai tempi di "Black Light" e "White Light" del 2010. Ecco le parole di Andy Cato nell'annunciare il progetto:

"Durante quei giorni in studio, il resto del mondo si spegne. C'è un'intensità, chiunque guardi potrebbe dire follia, che entra in gioco quando siamo completamente persi tra gli strumenti, i sintetizzatori e le registrazioni giorno e notte. Ma quella sensazione condivisa e inespressa che arriva quando sappiamo entrambi di aver capito bene si fa strada più chiara che mai"

Il loro nuovo singolo è "Lover 4 Now", con il featuring di Todd Edwards.

Andy ora gestisce una fattoria in Francia mentre Tom ha trascorso il suo tempo a seguire corsi per diventare un terapista.

Ecco, a seguire, la tracklist del nuovo album, Edge of the horizon:

1. 'Get Out On The Dancefloor' (feat. Nick Littlemore)

2. 'Holding Strong'

3. 'Tripwire' (feat. Nick Littlemore)

4. 'Don't Give Up'

5. 'We're Free'

6. 'Edge Of The Horizon'

7. 'Lover 4 Now' (feat. Todd Edwards)

8. 'I Can Only Miss You'

9. 'What Cha Gonna Do With Your Love'

10. 'Talk Talk'

11. 'Dance Our Hurt Away'