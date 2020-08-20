What Makes a woman, Katy Perry rilascia un nuovo brano promozionale da "Smile"
Katy Perry, What Makes a woman: ascolta il nuovo singolo promozionale dall'album Smile
A sorpresa, Katy Perry ha rilasciato un nuovo brano, What Makes a Woman.
E' un singolo promozionale, tratto dal suo prossimo disco di inediti, Smile, in uscita il 28 agosto 2020.
Qui sotto l'audio della canzone, a seguire testo e traduzione:
Katy Perry, What Makes a Woman, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
Is it the way I talk sweet?
The way my skin is soft?
Or how I can be a bitch?
Make you keep your fingers crossed?
Is it the way that I praise you?
The way that I please you?
Or how fast I change my mind
And get scared that I might leave you?
[Chorus1]
Could spend your whole life, but you couldn't
Describe what makes a woman
She’s always been a perfect mystery
Could spend your whole life, but you couldn't
Describe what makes a woman
And that's what makes a woman to me
[Verse 2]
Is it the way I cut my hair
And put no makeup on?
I feel most beautiful
Doing what the fuck I want
Is it that my intuition
Is never really off?
I need tissues for my issues
And Band-Aids for my heart
[Chorus1]
Could spend your whole life, but you couldn’t
Describe what makes a woman
She's always been a perfect mystery
Could spend your whole life, but you couldn't
Describe what makes a woman
And that's what makes a woman to me
[Post-Chorus3]
Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh
That's what makes a woman to me
Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh (Oh yeah, yeah-yeah)
Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh
[Outro4]
Is it the way we keep
The whole world turning
In a pair of heels?
Yeah, that's what makes a woman
(There it is, Katheryn)
Katy Perry, What Makes a Woman, Traduzione
[Verse 1]
È il modo in cui parlo dolcemente?
Il modo in cui la mia pelle è morbida?
O come posso essere una str0nza?
Ti faccio tenere le dita incrociate?
È il modo in cui ti lodo?
Il modo in cui ti accontento?
O quanto velocemente cambio idea
E hai paura che io possa lasciarti?
Potresti passare tutta la tua vita, ma non potresti
Descrivi cosa rende una donna
È sempre stata un perfetto mistero
Potresti passare tutta la vita, ma non potresti
Descrivere cosa caratterizza una donna
Ed è questo che rende una donna per me
È il modo in cui mi taglio i capelli
E il non truccarmi?
Mi sento bellissima
Facendo quello che cazz0 voglio
È questa la mia intuizione
Non è mai veramente spento?
Ho bisogno di tessuti per i miei problemi
E cerotti per il mio cuore
Potresti passare tutta la tua vita, ma non potresti
Descrivi cosa rende una donna
È sempre stata un perfetto mistero
Potresti passare tutta la vita, ma non potresti
Descrivere cosa caratterizza una donna
Ed è questo che rende una donna per me
Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh
Oh oh oh oh oh oh
Questo è ciò che fa una donna per me
Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh (Oh yeah, yeah-yeah)
Oh oh oh oh oh oh
È il modo in cui ci conserviamo
Il mondo intero sta girando
In un paio di tacchi?
Sì, questo è ciò che rende una donna
(Eccolo, Katheryn)