What Makes a woman, Katy Perry rilascia un nuovo brano promozionale da "Smile"

Di Alberto Graziola giovedì 20 agosto 2020

Katy Perry, What Makes a woman: ascolta il nuovo singolo promozionale dall'album Smile

A sorpresa, Katy Perry ha rilasciato un nuovo brano, What Makes a Woman.

E' un singolo promozionale, tratto dal suo prossimo disco di inediti, Smile, in uscita il 28 agosto 2020.

Qui sotto l'audio della canzone, a seguire testo e traduzione:

Katy Perry, What Makes a Woman, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Is it the way I talk sweet?

The way my skin is soft?

Or how I can be a bitch?

Make you keep your fingers crossed?

Is it the way that I praise you?

The way that I please you?

Or how fast I change my mind

And get scared that I might leave you?

[Chorus1]

Could spend your whole life, but you couldn't

Describe what makes a woman

She’s always been a perfect mystery

Could spend your whole life, but you couldn't

Describe what makes a woman

And that's what makes a woman to me

[Verse 2]

Is it the way I cut my hair

And put no makeup on?

I feel most beautiful

Doing what the fuck I want

Is it that my intuition

Is never really off?

I need tissues for my issues

And Band-Aids for my heart

[Chorus1]

Could spend your whole life, but you couldn’t

Describe what makes a woman

She's always been a perfect mystery

Could spend your whole life, but you couldn't

Describe what makes a woman

And that's what makes a woman to me

[Post-Chorus3]

Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh

Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh

That's what makes a woman to me

Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh (Oh yeah, yeah-yeah)

Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh

[Outro4]

Is it the way we keep

The whole world turning

In a pair of heels?

Yeah, that's what makes a woman

(There it is, Katheryn)

Katy Perry, What Makes a Woman, Traduzione

[Verse 1]

È il modo in cui parlo dolcemente?

Il modo in cui la mia pelle è morbida?

O come posso essere una str0nza?

Ti faccio tenere le dita incrociate?

È il modo in cui ti lodo?

Il modo in cui ti accontento?

O quanto velocemente cambio idea

E hai paura che io possa lasciarti?

Potresti passare tutta la tua vita, ma non potresti

Descrivi cosa rende una donna

È sempre stata un perfetto mistero

Potresti passare tutta la vita, ma non potresti

Descrivere cosa caratterizza una donna

Ed è questo che rende una donna per me

È il modo in cui mi taglio i capelli

E il non truccarmi?

Mi sento bellissima

Facendo quello che cazz0 voglio

È questa la mia intuizione

Non è mai veramente spento?

Ho bisogno di tessuti per i miei problemi

E cerotti per il mio cuore

Potresti passare tutta la tua vita, ma non potresti

Descrivi cosa rende una donna

È sempre stata un perfetto mistero

Potresti passare tutta la vita, ma non potresti

Descrivere cosa caratterizza una donna

Ed è questo che rende una donna per me

Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh

Oh oh oh oh oh oh

Questo è ciò che fa una donna per me

Oh, oh-oh, oh, oh-oh (Oh yeah, yeah-yeah)

Oh oh oh oh oh oh

È il modo in cui ci conserviamo

Il mondo intero sta girando

In un paio di tacchi?

Sì, questo è ciò che rende una donna

(Eccolo, Katheryn)