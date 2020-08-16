Happy Now, Pentatonix: lyrics, traduzione e video ufficiale
Prodotto da Ojivolta, Sean Myer e Johan Carlsson, Happy Now è il primo brano inedito dei Pentatonix da cinque anni. La band è diventata celebre grazie alle cover e rivisitazioni di grandi classici (da Halleulujah a Blinding Lights). Il pezzo è accompagnato da un video ufficiale che potete vedere cliccando sull'immagine in apertura post.
Ecco le parole di Scott, in merito alla canzone:
Questa canzone rappresenta speranza, nuovi inizi, unione, eccitazione, sollievo. Penso che chiunque lo ascolti sarà in grado di connettersi con esso in un modo o nell'altro e ... è un'ottima scusa per BALLARE!
A seguire, invece, testo e traduzione del pezzo.
Pentatonix, Happy Now, Lyrics
Is it illegal to move on without you?
Am I allowed to when I'm without you?
Is it illegal to dance like I'm about to?
Am I allowed to when I'm without you?
I wanna be happy now
I wanna be happy now
Is it okay if I laugh until my chest hurts?
Want to remember how to surrender
Is it okay if I drop some of the the pressure?
Have an adventure, give me the keys
I think I wanna be happy now
I think I wanna be happy now
Is it illegal to move on without you?
Am I allowed to when I'm without you?
Is it illegal to dance like I'm about to?
Am I allowed to when I'm without you?
I wanna be happy now
I wanna be happy now
Hey-oh hey-oh
Is it illegal to move on?
Hey-oh hey-oh
Is it illegal to move on?
Am I happy now?
Right now
With or without you
Right now
Am I happy now?
Just me
Me, myself, and I
Am I, am I
Is it illegal to move on without you?
Am I allowed to when I'm without you?
Is it illegal to dance like I'm about to?
Am I allowed to when I'm without you?
I wanna be happy now (I wanna be happy now)
I wanna be happy now (I wanna be happy now)
Hey-oh hey-oh
Is it illegal to move on?
Hey-oh hey-oh
Is it illegal to move on?
Am I happy now?
Right now
With or without you
Right now
Am I happy now?
Just me
Me, myself, and I
Am I, am I
Now, no more holding back
Left that in the past
Grateful for the lessons that I learned
Cuz now, I cry because I'm laughing
Fall from all this dancing
All because I know, I know
Am I happy now?
Right now
With or without you
Right now
Am I happy now?
Just me
Me, myself, and I
Am I, am I
Pentatonix, Happy Now, Traduzione
È illegale andare avanti senza di te?
Posso farlo quando sono senza di te?
È illegale ballare come sto per fare?
Posso farlo quando sono senza di te?
Voglio essere felice adesso
Voglio essere felice adesso
Va bene se rido finché non mi fa male il petto?
Voglio ricordare come arrendersi
Va bene se lascio cadere un po' di pressione?
Avere un'avventura, dammi le chiavi
Penso di voler essere felice adesso
Penso di voler essere felice adesso
È illegale andare avanti senza di te?
Posso farlo quando sono senza di te?
È illegale ballare come sto per fare?
Posso farlo quando sono senza di te?
Voglio essere felice adesso
Voglio essere felice adesso
Ehi-oh ehi-oh
È illegale andare avanti?
Ehi-oh ehi-oh
È illegale andare avanti?
Sono felice adesso?
Proprio adesso
Con o senza di te
Proprio adesso
Sono felice adesso?
Solo io
Me me stesso e io
A Miami
È illegale andare avanti senza di te?
Posso farlo quando sono senza di te?
È illegale ballare come sto per fare?
Posso farlo quando sono senza di te?
Voglio essere felice adesso (voglio essere felice adesso)
Voglio essere felice adesso (voglio essere felice adesso)
Ehi-oh ehi-oh
È illegale andare avanti?
Ehi-oh ehi-oh
È illegale andare avanti?
Sono felice adesso?
Proprio adesso
Con o senza di te
Proprio adesso
Sono felice adesso?
Solo io
Me me stesso e io
A Miami
Ora, niente più trattenersi
L'ho lasciato in passato
Grato per le lezioni che ho imparato
Perché adesso piango perché sto ridendo
Caduta da tutto questo ballo
Tutto perché lo so, lo so
Sono felice adesso?
Proprio adesso
Con o senza di te
Proprio adesso
Sono felice adesso?
Solo io
Me me stesso e io
A Miami