Happy Now, Pentatonix: lyrics, traduzione e video ufficiale

Di Alberto Graziola domenica 16 agosto 2020

Pentatonix, Happy Now: lyrics, significato canzone, testo e video ufficiale

Prodotto da Ojivolta, Sean Myer e Johan Carlsson, Happy Now è il primo brano inedito dei Pentatonix da cinque anni. La band è diventata celebre grazie alle cover e rivisitazioni di grandi classici (da Halleulujah a Blinding Lights). Il pezzo è accompagnato da un video ufficiale che potete vedere cliccando sull'immagine in apertura post.

Ecco le parole di Scott, in merito alla canzone:

Questa canzone rappresenta speranza, nuovi inizi, unione, eccitazione, sollievo. Penso che chiunque lo ascolti sarà in grado di connettersi con esso in un modo o nell'altro e ... è un'ottima scusa per BALLARE!

A seguire, invece, testo e traduzione del pezzo.

Pentatonix, Happy Now, Lyrics

Is it illegal to move on without you?

Am I allowed to when I'm without you?

Is it illegal to dance like I'm about to?

Am I allowed to when I'm without you?

I wanna be happy now

I wanna be happy now

Is it okay if I laugh until my chest hurts?

Want to remember how to surrender

Is it okay if I drop some of the the pressure?

Have an adventure, give me the keys

I think I wanna be happy now

I think I wanna be happy now

Is it illegal to move on without you?

Am I allowed to when I'm without you?

Is it illegal to dance like I'm about to?

Am I allowed to when I'm without you?

I wanna be happy now

I wanna be happy now

Hey-oh hey-oh

Is it illegal to move on?

Hey-oh hey-oh

Is it illegal to move on?

Am I happy now?

Right now

With or without you

Right now

Am I happy now?

Just me

Me, myself, and I

Am I, am I

Is it illegal to move on without you?

Am I allowed to when I'm without you?

Is it illegal to dance like I'm about to?

Am I allowed to when I'm without you?

I wanna be happy now (I wanna be happy now)

I wanna be happy now (I wanna be happy now)

Hey-oh hey-oh

Is it illegal to move on?

Hey-oh hey-oh

Is it illegal to move on?

Am I happy now?

Right now

With or without you

Right now

Am I happy now?

Just me

Me, myself, and I

Am I, am I

Now, no more holding back

Left that in the past

Grateful for the lessons that I learned

Cuz now, I cry because I'm laughing

Fall from all this dancing

All because I know, I know

Am I happy now?

Right now

With or without you

Right now

Am I happy now?

Just me

Me, myself, and I

Am I, am I

Pentatonix, Happy Now, Traduzione

È illegale andare avanti senza di te?

Posso farlo quando sono senza di te?

È illegale ballare come sto per fare?

Posso farlo quando sono senza di te?

Voglio essere felice adesso

Voglio essere felice adesso

Va bene se rido finché non mi fa male il petto?

Voglio ricordare come arrendersi

Va bene se lascio cadere un po' di pressione?

Avere un'avventura, dammi le chiavi

Penso di voler essere felice adesso

Penso di voler essere felice adesso

È illegale andare avanti senza di te?

Posso farlo quando sono senza di te?

È illegale ballare come sto per fare?

Posso farlo quando sono senza di te?

Voglio essere felice adesso

Voglio essere felice adesso

Ehi-oh ehi-oh

È illegale andare avanti?

Ehi-oh ehi-oh

È illegale andare avanti?

Sono felice adesso?

Proprio adesso

Con o senza di te

Proprio adesso

Sono felice adesso?

Solo io

Me me stesso e io

A Miami

È illegale andare avanti senza di te?

Posso farlo quando sono senza di te?

È illegale ballare come sto per fare?

Posso farlo quando sono senza di te?

Voglio essere felice adesso (voglio essere felice adesso)

Voglio essere felice adesso (voglio essere felice adesso)

Ehi-oh ehi-oh

È illegale andare avanti?

Ehi-oh ehi-oh

È illegale andare avanti?

Sono felice adesso?

Proprio adesso

Con o senza di te

Proprio adesso

Sono felice adesso?

Solo io

Me me stesso e io

A Miami

Ora, niente più trattenersi

L'ho lasciato in passato

Grato per le lezioni che ho imparato

Perché adesso piango perché sto ridendo

Caduta da tutto questo ballo

Tutto perché lo so, lo so

Sono felice adesso?

Proprio adesso

Con o senza di te

Proprio adesso

Sono felice adesso?

Solo io

Me me stesso e io

A Miami