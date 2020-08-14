Laugh Now Cry Later, Drake e Lil Durk: lyrics, traduzione e video ufficiale
In “Laugh Now Cry Later” Drake e Lil Durk rappano sulla bella vita che vivono e di una relazione, sperando di vivere il momento e affrontando il dolore e i problemi in seguito. È il primo singolo del sesto album di Drake, Certified Lover Boy.
Il video musicale, diretto da Dave Meyers, è stato girato presso la sede della Nike a Beaverton, Oregon. Oltre a presentare Drake e Lil Durk, includeva anche le apparizioni di atleti della Nike come Odell Beckham Jr., Marshawn Lynch e Kevin Durant.
In apertura post il video ufficiale, a seguire testo e traduzione del brano.
Drake e Lil Durk, Laugh Now Cry Later, Lyrics
[Intro: Drake]
Woah, woah
Yeah
[Chorus: Drake]
Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby
I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby
We took a trip, now we on your block and it's like a ghost town, baby
Where do these niggas be at when they say they doin' all this and all that?
[Verse 1: Drake]
Tired of beefin' you bums, you can't even pay me enough to react
Been wakin' up in the crib and sometimes I don't even know where I'm at
Please don't play that nigga songs in this party, I can't even listen to that
Anytime that I ran into somebody, it must be a victory lap, ayy
Shawty come sit on my lap, ayy, they sayin' Drizzy just snapped
Distance between us is not like a store, this isn't a closeable gap, ayy
I seen some niggas attack and don't end up makin' it back
[Pre-Chorus: Drake]
I know that they at the crib goin' crazy, down bad
What they had didn't last, damn, baby
[Chorus: Drake]
Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby
I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby
We took a trip, now we on your block and it's like a ghost town, baby
Where do these niggas be at when they say they doin' all this and all that?
[Verse 2: Lil Durk & Drake]
I'm in the trenches, relax
Can you not play that lil' boy in the club? 'Cause we do not listen to rats
We in Atlanta, I buy her a wig, she tellin' me Tae is the best
Point at the nigga who act like a killer, but you only one for the 'net
I'm like DaBaby, I'm not just a rapper, you play with me, you gon' get stretched
Ooh-oh
Bring Drake to the hood, surround Drake around Dracs
Even though I got a case, I'ma do what it take
And I never been embraced
And the money's hard to make
So I bet they on they face right now
[Pre-Chorus: Drake]
I know that they at the crib goin' crazy, down bad
What they had didn't last, damn, baby
[Chorus: Drake]
Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby
I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby
We took a trip, now we on your block and it's like a ghost town, baby
Where do these niggas be at when they say they doin' all this and all that?
[Verse 3: Drake]
When he tell the story, that's not how it went
Know they be lyin', a hundred percent
Moved out the Ritz and forgot 'bout the Bent'
Valet just called me to tell me come get it
Knocked that boy off and I don't want no credit
If it was me, they wouldn't regret it
Left me for dead and now they wan' dead it, yeah
Heart is still beatin', my niggas still eatin'
Backyard, it look like the Garden of Eden
Pillow talk with 'em, she spillin' the tea
And then shawty came back and said she didn't mean it
It's hard to believe it
[Pre-Chorus: Drake]
I know that they at the crib goin' crazy, down bad
What they had didn't last, damn, baby
[Chorus: Drake]
Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby
I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby
We took a trip, now we on your block and it's like a ghost town, baby
Where do these niggas be at when they say they doin' all this and all that?
Drake e Lil Durk, Laugh Now Cry Later, Traduzione
Woah, woah
si
A volte ridiamo e a volte piangiamo, ma immagino che tu lo sappia ora, piccola
Ho preso una metà e lei ha preso tutto, rallenta, piccola
Abbiamo fatto un viaggio, ora siamo nel tuo isolato ed è come una città fantasma, piccola
Dove sono questi ne*ri quando dicono di fare tutto questo e tutto quello?
Stanca di farti f0ttere, non puoi nemmeno pagarmi abbastanza per reagire
Mi sono svegliato nella culla e a volte non so nemmeno dove sono
Per favore, non suonare le canzoni di quel ne*ro in questa festa, non riesco nemmeno ad ascoltarle
Ogni volta che ho incontrato qualcuno, doveva essere un giro di vittoria, ayy
Shawty vieni a sederti sulle mie ginocchia, ayy, dicono che Drizzy è appena scattato
La distanza tra di noi non è come un isolato, questo non è un divario colmabile, ayy
Ho visto alcuni ne*ri attaccare e non finire per riprendersi
So che nella casa stanno impazzendo, giù male
Quello che non erano durati, dannazione, piccola
A volte ridiamo e a volte piangiamo, ma immagino che tu lo sappia ora, piccola
Ho preso una metà e lei ha preso tutto, rallenta, piccola
Abbiamo fatto un viaggio, ora siamo nel tuo isolato ed è come una città fantasma, piccola
Dove sono questi ne*ri quando dicono di fare tutto questo e tutto quello?
Sono in trincea, rilassati
Puoi non suonare quel ragazzino nel club? Perché non diamo ascolto ai topi
Siamo ad Atlanta, le compro una parrucca, lei mi dice che Tae è il migliore
Indica il ne*ro che si comporta come un assassino, ma tu sei l'unico per la rete
Sono come DaBaby, non sono solo un rapper, giochi con me, ti allungherai
Ooh-oh
Porta Drake nel quartiere, circonda Drake intorno a Dracs
Anche se ho un caso, farò quello che serve
E non sono mai stato abbracciato
E i soldi sono difficili da guadagnare
Quindi scommetto che stanno affrontando adesso
So che nella casa stanno impazzendo, giù male
Quello che non erano durati, dannazione, piccola
A volte ridiamo e a volte piangiamo, ma immagino che tu lo sappia ora, piccola
Ho preso una metà e lei ha preso tutto, rallenta, piccola
Abbiamo fatto un viaggio, ora siamo nel tuo isolato ed è come una città fantasma, piccola
Dove sono questi ne*ri quando dicono di fare tutto questo e tutto quello?
Quando lui racconta la storia, non è andata così
So che mentono, al cento per cento
Mi sono trasferito fuori dal Ritz e mi sono dimenticato del Bent
Il parcheggiatore mi ha appena chiamato per dirmi di venire a prenderla
Ho steso quel ragazzo e non voglio nessun credito
Se fossi stato io, non se ne pentirebbero
Mi hanno lasciato per morto e ora mi vogliono morto, sì
Il cuore sta ancora battendo, i miei ne*ri stanno ancora mangiando
Cortile, sembra il Giardino dell'Eden
Chiacchieri con loro, lei rovescia il tè
E poi Shawty è tornata e ha detto che non intendeva quello
È difficile crederci
So che nella casa stanno impazzendo, giù male
Quello che non erano durati, dannazione, piccola
A volte ridiamo e a volte piangiamo, ma immagino che tu lo sappia ora, piccola
Ho preso una metà e lei ha preso tutto, rallenta, piccola
Abbiamo fatto un viaggio, ora siamo nel tuo isolato ed è come una città fantasma, piccola
Dove sono questi ne*ri quando dicono di fare tutto questo e tutto quello?