Laugh Now Cry Later, Drake e Lil Durk: lyrics, traduzione e video ufficiale

Di Alberto Graziola venerdì 14 agosto 2020

Drake e Lil Durk, Laugh Now Cry Later, significato canzone, lyrics e traduzione (video)

In “Laugh Now Cry Later” Drake e Lil Durk rappano sulla bella vita che vivono e di una relazione, sperando di vivere il momento e affrontando il dolore e i problemi in seguito. È il primo singolo del sesto album di Drake, Certified Lover Boy.

Il video musicale, diretto da Dave Meyers, è stato girato presso la sede della Nike a Beaverton, Oregon. Oltre a presentare Drake e Lil Durk, includeva anche le apparizioni di atleti della Nike come Odell Beckham Jr., Marshawn Lynch e Kevin Durant.

In apertura post il video ufficiale, a seguire testo e traduzione del brano.

Drake e Lil Durk, Laugh Now Cry Later, Lyrics

[Intro: Drake]

Woah, woah

Yeah

[Chorus: Drake]

Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby

I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby

We took a trip, now we on your block and it's like a ghost town, baby

Where do these niggas be at when they say they doin' all this and all that?

[Verse 1: Drake]

Tired of beefin' you bums, you can't even pay me enough to react

Been wakin' up in the crib and sometimes I don't even know where I'm at

Please don't play that nigga songs in this party, I can't even listen to that

Anytime that I ran into somebody, it must be a victory lap, ayy

Shawty come sit on my lap, ayy, they sayin' Drizzy just snapped

Distance between us is not like a store, this isn't a closeable gap, ayy

I seen some niggas attack and don't end up makin' it back

[Pre-Chorus: Drake]

I know that they at the crib goin' crazy, down bad

What they had didn't last, damn, baby

[Chorus: Drake]

Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby

I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby

We took a trip, now we on your block and it's like a ghost town, baby

Where do these niggas be at when they say they doin' all this and all that?

[Verse 2: Lil Durk & Drake]

I'm in the trenches, relax

Can you not play that lil' boy in the club? 'Cause we do not listen to rats

We in Atlanta, I buy her a wig, she tellin' me Tae is the best

Point at the nigga who act like a killer, but you only one for the 'net

I'm like DaBaby, I'm not just a rapper, you play with me, you gon' get stretched

Ooh-oh

Bring Drake to the hood, surround Drake around Dracs

Even though I got a case, I'ma do what it take

And I never been embraced

And the money's hard to make

So I bet they on they face right now

[Pre-Chorus: Drake]

I know that they at the crib goin' crazy, down bad

What they had didn't last, damn, baby

[Chorus: Drake]

Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby

I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby

We took a trip, now we on your block and it's like a ghost town, baby

Where do these niggas be at when they say they doin' all this and all that?

[Verse 3: Drake]

When he tell the story, that's not how it went

Know they be lyin', a hundred percent

Moved out the Ritz and forgot 'bout the Bent'

Valet just called me to tell me come get it

Knocked that boy off and I don't want no credit

If it was me, they wouldn't regret it

Left me for dead and now they wan' dead it, yeah

Heart is still beatin', my niggas still eatin'

Backyard, it look like the Garden of Eden

Pillow talk with 'em, she spillin' the tea

And then shawty came back and said she didn't mean it

It's hard to believe it

[Pre-Chorus: Drake]

I know that they at the crib goin' crazy, down bad

What they had didn't last, damn, baby

[Chorus: Drake]

Sometimes we laugh and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby

I took a half and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby

We took a trip, now we on your block and it's like a ghost town, baby

Where do these niggas be at when they say they doin' all this and all that?

Drake e Lil Durk, Laugh Now Cry Later, Traduzione

Woah, woah

si

A volte ridiamo e a volte piangiamo, ma immagino che tu lo sappia ora, piccola

Ho preso una metà e lei ha preso tutto, rallenta, piccola

Abbiamo fatto un viaggio, ora siamo nel tuo isolato ed è come una città fantasma, piccola

Dove sono questi ne*ri quando dicono di fare tutto questo e tutto quello?

Stanca di farti f0ttere, non puoi nemmeno pagarmi abbastanza per reagire

Mi sono svegliato nella culla e a volte non so nemmeno dove sono

Per favore, non suonare le canzoni di quel ne*ro in questa festa, non riesco nemmeno ad ascoltarle

Ogni volta che ho incontrato qualcuno, doveva essere un giro di vittoria, ayy

Shawty vieni a sederti sulle mie ginocchia, ayy, dicono che Drizzy è appena scattato

La distanza tra di noi non è come un isolato, questo non è un divario colmabile, ayy

Ho visto alcuni ne*ri attaccare e non finire per riprendersi

So che nella casa stanno impazzendo, giù male

Quello che non erano durati, dannazione, piccola

A volte ridiamo e a volte piangiamo, ma immagino che tu lo sappia ora, piccola

Ho preso una metà e lei ha preso tutto, rallenta, piccola

Abbiamo fatto un viaggio, ora siamo nel tuo isolato ed è come una città fantasma, piccola

Dove sono questi ne*ri quando dicono di fare tutto questo e tutto quello?

Sono in trincea, rilassati

Puoi non suonare quel ragazzino nel club? Perché non diamo ascolto ai topi

Siamo ad Atlanta, le compro una parrucca, lei mi dice che Tae è il migliore

Indica il ne*ro che si comporta come un assassino, ma tu sei l'unico per la rete

Sono come DaBaby, non sono solo un rapper, giochi con me, ti allungherai

Ooh-oh

Porta Drake nel quartiere, circonda Drake intorno a Dracs

Anche se ho un caso, farò quello che serve

E non sono mai stato abbracciato

E i soldi sono difficili da guadagnare

Quindi scommetto che stanno affrontando adesso

So che nella casa stanno impazzendo, giù male

Quello che non erano durati, dannazione, piccola

A volte ridiamo e a volte piangiamo, ma immagino che tu lo sappia ora, piccola

Ho preso una metà e lei ha preso tutto, rallenta, piccola

Abbiamo fatto un viaggio, ora siamo nel tuo isolato ed è come una città fantasma, piccola

Dove sono questi ne*ri quando dicono di fare tutto questo e tutto quello?

Quando lui racconta la storia, non è andata così

So che mentono, al cento per cento

Mi sono trasferito fuori dal Ritz e mi sono dimenticato del Bent

Il parcheggiatore mi ha appena chiamato per dirmi di venire a prenderla

Ho steso quel ragazzo e non voglio nessun credito

Se fossi stato io, non se ne pentirebbero

Mi hanno lasciato per morto e ora mi vogliono morto, sì

Il cuore sta ancora battendo, i miei ne*ri stanno ancora mangiando

Cortile, sembra il Giardino dell'Eden

Chiacchieri con loro, lei rovescia il tè

E poi Shawty è tornata e ha detto che non intendeva quello

È difficile crederci

So che nella casa stanno impazzendo, giù male

Quello che non erano durati, dannazione, piccola

A volte ridiamo e a volte piangiamo, ma immagino che tu lo sappia ora, piccola

Ho preso una metà e lei ha preso tutto, rallenta, piccola

Abbiamo fatto un viaggio, ora siamo nel tuo isolato ed è come una città fantasma, piccola

Dove sono questi ne*ri quando dicono di fare tutto questo e tutto quello?