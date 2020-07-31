Who’s Laughing Now, Ava Max: lyrics, traduzione e video ufficiale
Ava Max, Who’s Laughing Now: lyrics, significato canzone e testo (video)
"Who’s Laughing Now" è il titolo del nuovo singolo di Ava Max. È stato rilasciato poche ore fa, come sesto estratto ufficiale dal suo album di debutto in studio "Heaven & Hell".
Il pezzo è prodotto da Lotus IV & Cirkut. Qui sotto potete leggere testo e traduzione, in apertura post -invece- il video ufficiale del brano.
Ava Max, Who’s Laughing Now, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
Never knew the sting of a stranger
Never felt the words like a razor
But I won't give a damn 'bout it later
All the little digs doesn't matter
Writin' down a brand new chapter
Where there's only love, never anger
[Pre-Chorus1]
So lonely in your bed
Does breakin' me make you feel good?
Guess you don't understand
What goes around, comes around
[Chorus2]
Don't ya know that I'm stronger?
Don't ya see me in all black?
Don't ya cry like a baby
Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha
Who's laughing now?
Know that it's over
Don't ya know I won't call back?
Don't ya cry like a baby
Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha
Who's laughing now?
[Verse 2]
You'll never see me blue, never bleedin'
Hope you understand how I'm feelin'
I'm turnin' off my phone like I'm leaving (Bye)
Pushed me to the edge, now it's over
Shuttin' off the hate, gettin' closure
This will be the dust when I'm older
[Pre-Chorus1]
So lonely in your bed
Does breakin' me make you feel good?
Guess you don't understand
What goes around, comes around
[Chorus2]
Don't ya know that I'm stronger?
Don't ya see me in all black?
Don't ya cry like a baby
Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha
Who's laughing now?
Know that it's over
Don't ya know I won't call back?
Don't ya cry like a baby
Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha
Who's laughing now?
[Post-Chorus5]
Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha-ha-ha
Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha
Who's laughing now?
[Bridge6]
It's comical, hysterical
So ridiculous, think you messed me up
[Chorus2]
Don't ya know that I'm stronger?
Don't ya see me in all black?
Don't ya cry like a baby (Oh)
Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha
Who's laughing now?
Know that it's over
Don't ya know I won't call back? (Call back)
Don't ya cry like a baby
Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha
Who's laughing now?
Ava Max, Who’s Laughing Now, Traduzione
Non ho mai conosciuto il tradimento di uno sconosciuto
Non ho mai sentito le parole come un rasoio
Ma non me ne frega niente poi
Tutti i piccoli scavi non contano
Scrivere un nuovo capitolo
Dove c'è solo amore, mai rabbia
Così solo nel tuo letto
Spezzarmi ti fa stare bene?
Immagino che tu non capisca
Ciò che fai, ti torna indietro
Non sai che sono più forte?
Non mi vedi in nero?
Non piangere come un bambino
Ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
Chi ride ora?
Sappi che è finita
Non sai che non ti richiamerò?
Non piangere come un bambino
Ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
Chi ride ora?
Non mi vedrai mai sofferente, non sanguinerò mai
Spero tu capisca come mi sento
Sto spegnendo il telefono come se stessi andando via (ciao)
Mi ha spinto al limite, ora è finita
Spegnendo l'odio, ottenendo la chiusura
Questa sarà la polvere quando sarò più grande
Così solo nel tuo letto
Spezzarmi ti fa stare bene?
Immagino che tu non capisca
Ciò che fai, ti torna indietro
Non sai che sono più forte?
Non mi vedi in nero?
Non piangere come un bambino
Ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
Chi ride ora?
Sappi che è finita
Non sai che non ti richiamerò?
Non piangere come un bambino
Ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
Chi ride ora?
Ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah
Ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
Chi ride ora?
È comico, isterico
Così ridicolo, pensi di avermi incasinato
Non sai che sono più forte?
Non mi vedi in nero?
Non piangere come un bambino
Ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
Chi ride ora?
Sappi che è finita
Non sai che non ti richiamerò?
Non piangere come un bambino
Ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
Chi ride ora?