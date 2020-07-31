Who’s Laughing Now, Ava Max: lyrics, traduzione e video ufficiale

Ava Max, Who’s Laughing Now: lyrics, significato canzone e testo (video)

"Who’s Laughing Now" è il titolo del nuovo singolo di Ava Max. È stato rilasciato poche ore fa, come sesto estratto ufficiale dal suo album di debutto in studio "Heaven & Hell".

Il pezzo è prodotto da Lotus IV & Cirkut. Qui sotto potete leggere testo e traduzione, in apertura post -invece- il video ufficiale del brano.

Ava Max, Who’s Laughing Now, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Never knew the sting of a stranger

Never felt the words like a razor

But I won't give a damn 'bout it later

All the little digs doesn't matter

Writin' down a brand new chapter

Where there's only love, never anger

[Pre-Chorus1]

So lonely in your bed

Does breakin' me make you feel good?

Guess you don't understand

What goes around, comes around

[Chorus2]

Don't ya know that I'm stronger?

Don't ya see me in all black?

Don't ya cry like a baby

Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha

Who's laughing now?

Know that it's over

Don't ya know I won't call back?

Don't ya cry like a baby

Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha

Who's laughing now?

[Verse 2]

You'll never see me blue, never bleedin'

Hope you understand how I'm feelin'

I'm turnin' off my phone like I'm leaving (Bye)

Pushed me to the edge, now it's over

Shuttin' off the hate, gettin' closure

This will be the dust when I'm older

[Pre-Chorus1]

So lonely in your bed

Does breakin' me make you feel good?

Guess you don't understand

What goes around, comes around

[Chorus2]

Don't ya know that I'm stronger?

Don't ya see me in all black?

Don't ya cry like a baby

Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha

Who's laughing now?

Know that it's over

Don't ya know I won't call back?

Don't ya cry like a baby

Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha

Who's laughing now?

[Post-Chorus5]

Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha-ha-ha

Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha

Who's laughing now?

[Bridge6]

It's comical, hysterical

So ridiculous, think you messed me up

[Chorus2]

Don't ya know that I'm stronger?

Don't ya see me in all black?

Don't ya cry like a baby (Oh)

Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha

Who's laughing now?

Know that it's over

Don't ya know I won't call back? (Call back)

Don't ya cry like a baby

Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha

Who's laughing now?

Ava Max, Who’s Laughing Now, Traduzione

Non ho mai conosciuto il tradimento di uno sconosciuto

Non ho mai sentito le parole come un rasoio

Ma non me ne frega niente poi

Tutti i piccoli scavi non contano

Scrivere un nuovo capitolo

Dove c'è solo amore, mai rabbia

Così solo nel tuo letto

Spezzarmi ti fa stare bene?

Immagino che tu non capisca

Ciò che fai, ti torna indietro

Non sai che sono più forte?

Non mi vedi in nero?

Non piangere come un bambino

Ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Chi ride ora?

Sappi che è finita

Non sai che non ti richiamerò?

Non piangere come un bambino

Ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Chi ride ora?

Non mi vedrai mai sofferente, non sanguinerò mai

Spero tu capisca come mi sento

Sto spegnendo il telefono come se stessi andando via (ciao)

Mi ha spinto al limite, ora è finita

Spegnendo l'odio, ottenendo la chiusura

Questa sarà la polvere quando sarò più grande

Così solo nel tuo letto

Spezzarmi ti fa stare bene?

Immagino che tu non capisca

Ciò che fai, ti torna indietro

Non sai che sono più forte?

Non mi vedi in nero?

Non piangere come un bambino

Ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Chi ride ora?

Sappi che è finita

Non sai che non ti richiamerò?

Non piangere come un bambino

Ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Chi ride ora?

Ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah ah

Ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Chi ride ora?

È comico, isterico

Così ridicolo, pensi di avermi incasinato

Non sai che sono più forte?

Non mi vedi in nero?

Non piangere come un bambino

Ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Chi ride ora?

Sappi che è finita

Non sai che non ti richiamerò?

Non piangere come un bambino

Ah-ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

Chi ride ora?