No words, Dotan: lyrics, traduzione e video ufficiale

Dotan, No Words: lyrics, significato canzone e traduzione (video)

No words è l'ultimo singolo rilasciato da Dotan, cantautore e produttore discografico olandese, di origini israeliane.

Il brano fa parte dell'Ep "Numb", trainato dalla titletrack del progetto. Dotan è ospite dei Battiti live 2020.

Qui sotto testo e traduzione della canzone. In apertura post, invece, il video ufficiale.

[Verse 1]

Sunlight creeps in cracks in the door

I'll step outside when the world's sleeping

My head held low, out of control

Words hurt the most when there's no meaning

[Pre-Chorus1]

And the wolves outside, they come at my door

Cold like the snow as they breathe on me

And the lies they write made me start the fall

I'm holding so tight but my hands let go

[Chorus2]

No words, silence, I just let the music speak

Frozen, quiet, broken by the big machine

It's like you've lost your faith in me

When all your bullets start to bleed

No words, silence, I just let the music speak

[Verse 2]

Sand on my feet, far as I can be

It all feels so bleak 'cause the winds still whisper

But why can't you see lines run so deep?

Gave me the key to the dark underneath

[Pre-Chorus1]

And the wolves outside, they come at my door

Cold like the snow as they breathe on me

And the lies they write made me start the fall

I'm holding so tight but my hands let go

[Chorus2]

No words, silence, I just let the music speak

Frozen, quiet, broken by the big machine

It's like you've lost your faith in me

When all your bullets start to bleed

No words, silence, I just let the music speak

[Post-Chorus5]

Ooh-ooh-ooh

I just let the music speak

Ooh-ooh-ooh

[Pre-Chorus1]

And the wolves outside, they come at my door

Cold like the snow as they breathe on me

[Chorus2]

No words, silence, I just let the music speak

Frozen, quiet, broken by the big machine

It's like you've lost your faith in me

When all your bullets start to bleed

No words, silence, I just let the music speak

Dotan, No Words, Traduzione

La luce del sole si insinua nelle fessure della porta

Uscirò fuori quando il mondo starà dormendo

La mia testa era bassa, fuori controllo

Le parole fanno più male quando non c'è significato

E i lupi fuori, vengono alla mia porta

Freddi come la neve mentre respirano su di me

E le bugie che scrivono mi hanno fatto iniziare la caduta

Mi tengo così stretto ma le mie mani si lasciano andare

Niente parole, silenzio, ho solo lasciato parlare la musica

Congelato, silenzioso, rotto dalla grande industria

È come se avessi perso la fiducia in me

Quando tutti i tuoi proiettili iniziano a sanguinare

Niente parole, silenzio, ho solo lasciato parlare la musica

Sabbia sui miei piedi, per quanto posso essere

Sembra tutto così cupo perché i venti sussurrano ancora

Ma perché non vedi linee che scorrono così in profondità?

Mi ha dato la chiave dell'oscurità sottostante

E i lupi fuori, vengono alla mia porta

Freddo come la neve mentre respirano su di me

E le bugie che scrivono mi hanno fatto iniziare la caduta

Mi tengo così stretto ma le mie mani si lasciano andare

Niente parole, silenzio, ho solo lasciato parlare la musica

Congelato, silenzioso, spezzato dalla grande industria

È come se avessi perso la fiducia in me

Quando tutti i tuoi proiettili iniziano a sanguinare

Niente parole, silenzio, ho solo lasciato parlare la musica

Ooh-ooh-ooh

Ho solo lasciato parlare la musica

Ooh-ooh-ooh

E i lupi fuori, vengono alla mia porta

Freddi come la neve mentre respirano su di me

Niente parole, silenzio, ho solo lasciato parlare la musica

Congelato, silenzioso, rotto dalla grande macchina

È come se avessi perso la fiducia in me

Quando tutti i tuoi proiettili iniziano a sanguinare

Niente parole, silenzio, ho solo lasciato parlare la musica