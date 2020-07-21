Imagine, Steve Aoki, Frank Walker & AJ Mitchell: lyrics, traduzione e testo
Imagine, Steve Aoki, Frank Walker & AJ Mitchell: ascolta la canzone, leggi traduzione e testo
"Questa traccia con Frank & AJ è qualcosa in cui abbiamo riversato il nostro cuore e le nostre anime, e sono così entusiasta che esca proprio in tempo per l'estate. Le parole sono qualcosa con le quali tutti possono relazionarsi, e il ritmo è qualcosa che tutti possono ballare. Vorrei che potessimo portarlo e suonarlo dal vivo di persona, ma abbiamo alcuni piani speciali"
Ecco le parole di Steve Aoki nel parlare del nuovo singolo, Imagine, inciso insieme a Frank Walker e AJ Mitchell e rilasciato in queste ore.
Potete ascoltare la canzone in apertura post, a seguire testo e traduzione.
Steve Aoki, Frank Walker & AJ Mitchell, Imagine, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
I’m losing my mind
The way you make me feel inside it’s
It’s making me high
Imagination’s running wild
[Pre-Chorus1]
Under your control
Don’t you let me go
Take my heart and soul
I give you it all
Don’t know what to believe
It feels like a dream
What you do to me
What you do
[Chorus2]
I want all the good things
I want all the bad things
I want it with you
I can only imagine
The pain and the passion
I want it with you
[Post-Chorus3]
I want it with you
I want it with you
I want it with you
I want it with you
[Verse 2]
I’m losing my mind
The way you make me feel inside it’s
It’s making me high, yeah
Imagination’s running wild
[Pre-Chorus1]
Under your control
Don’t you let me go
Take my heart and soul
I give you it all
Don’t know what to believe
It feels like a dream
What you do to me
What you do
[Chorus2]
I want all the good things
I want all the bad things
I want it with you
I can only imagine
The pain and the passion
I want it with you
I want all the good things
I want all the bad things
I want it with you
I can only imagine
The pain and the passion
I want it with you
[Post-Chorus3]
I want it with you
I want it with you
I want it with you
I want it with you
I want it with you
[Outro7]
I want all the good things
I want all the bad things
I want it with you
I can only imagine
The pain and the passion
I want it with you
Steve Aoki, Frank Walker & AJ Mitchell, Imagine, Traduzione
sto perdendo la testa
Il modo in cui mi fai sentire dentro
Mi sta facendo impazzire
L'immaginazione si sta scatenando
Sotto il tuo controllo
Non lasciarmi andare
Prendi il mio cuore e la mia anima
Ti do tutto
Non so cosa credere
Sembra un sogno
Cosa mi fai
Ciò che fai
Voglio tutte le cose buone
Voglio tutte le cose brutte
Le voglio con te
posso solo immaginare
Il dolore e la passione
Lo voglio con te
Lo voglio con te
Lo voglio con te
Lo voglio con te
Lo voglio con te
sto perdendo la testa
Il modo in cui mi fai sentire dentro
Mi sta facendo impazzire
L'immaginazione si sta scatenando
Sotto il tuo controllo
Non lasciarmi andare
Prendi il mio cuore e la mia anima
Ti do tutto
Non so cosa credere
Sembra un sogno
Cosa mi fai
Ciò che fai
Voglio tutte le cose buone
Voglio tutte le cose brutte
Lo voglio con te
posso solo immaginare
Il dolore e la passione
Lo voglio con te
Voglio tutte le cose buone
Voglio tutte le cose brutte
Lo voglio con te
posso solo immaginare
Il dolore e la passione
Lo voglio con te
Lo voglio con te
Lo voglio con te
Lo voglio con te
Lo voglio con te
Lo voglio con te
Voglio tutte le cose buone
Voglio tutte le cose brutte
Lo voglio con te
posso solo immaginare
Il dolore e la passione
Lo voglio con te