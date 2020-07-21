Imagine, Steve Aoki, Frank Walker & AJ Mitchell: lyrics, traduzione e testo

Di Alberto Graziola martedì 21 luglio 2020

Imagine, Steve Aoki, Frank Walker & AJ Mitchell: ascolta la canzone, leggi traduzione e testo

"Questa traccia con Frank & AJ è qualcosa in cui abbiamo riversato il nostro cuore e le nostre anime, e sono così entusiasta che esca proprio in tempo per l'estate. Le parole sono qualcosa con le quali tutti possono relazionarsi, e il ritmo è qualcosa che tutti possono ballare. Vorrei che potessimo portarlo e suonarlo dal vivo di persona, ma abbiamo alcuni piani speciali"

Ecco le parole di Steve Aoki nel parlare del nuovo singolo, Imagine, inciso insieme a Frank Walker e AJ Mitchell e rilasciato in queste ore.

Potete ascoltare la canzone in apertura post, a seguire testo e traduzione.

Steve Aoki, Frank Walker & AJ Mitchell, Imagine, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

I’m losing my mind

The way you make me feel inside it’s

It’s making me high

Imagination’s running wild

[Pre-Chorus1]

Under your control

Don’t you let me go

Take my heart and soul

I give you it all

Don’t know what to believe

It feels like a dream

What you do to me

What you do

[Chorus2]

I want all the good things

I want all the bad things

I want it with you

I can only imagine

The pain and the passion

I want it with you

[Post-Chorus3]

I want it with you

I want it with you

I want it with you

I want it with you

[Verse 2]

I’m losing my mind

The way you make me feel inside it’s

It’s making me high, yeah

Imagination’s running wild

[Pre-Chorus1]

Under your control

Don’t you let me go

Take my heart and soul

I give you it all

Don’t know what to believe

It feels like a dream

What you do to me

What you do

[Chorus2]

I want all the good things

I want all the bad things

I want it with you

I can only imagine

The pain and the passion

I want it with you

I want all the good things

I want all the bad things

I want it with you

I can only imagine

The pain and the passion

I want it with you

[Post-Chorus3]

I want it with you

I want it with you

I want it with you

I want it with you

I want it with you

[Outro7]

I want all the good things

I want all the bad things

I want it with you

I can only imagine

The pain and the passion

I want it with you

Steve Aoki, Frank Walker & AJ Mitchell, Imagine, Traduzione

sto perdendo la testa

Il modo in cui mi fai sentire dentro

Mi sta facendo impazzire

L'immaginazione si sta scatenando

Sotto il tuo controllo

Non lasciarmi andare

Prendi il mio cuore e la mia anima

Ti do tutto

Non so cosa credere

Sembra un sogno

Cosa mi fai

Ciò che fai

Voglio tutte le cose buone

Voglio tutte le cose brutte

Le voglio con te

posso solo immaginare

Il dolore e la passione

Lo voglio con te

Lo voglio con te

Lo voglio con te

Lo voglio con te

Lo voglio con te

sto perdendo la testa

Il modo in cui mi fai sentire dentro

Mi sta facendo impazzire

L'immaginazione si sta scatenando

Sotto il tuo controllo

Non lasciarmi andare

Prendi il mio cuore e la mia anima

Ti do tutto

Non so cosa credere

Sembra un sogno

Cosa mi fai

Ciò che fai

Voglio tutte le cose buone

Voglio tutte le cose brutte

Lo voglio con te

posso solo immaginare

Il dolore e la passione

Lo voglio con te

Voglio tutte le cose buone

Voglio tutte le cose brutte

Lo voglio con te

posso solo immaginare

Il dolore e la passione

Lo voglio con te

Lo voglio con te

Lo voglio con te

Lo voglio con te

Lo voglio con te

Lo voglio con te

Voglio tutte le cose buone

Voglio tutte le cose brutte

Lo voglio con te

posso solo immaginare

Il dolore e la passione

Lo voglio con te