Kiss in concerto il 12 luglio 2021 all'Arena di Verona: annunciate le nuove date del tour d'addio "End Of The Road"

Di Alberto Graziola lunedì 20 luglio 2020

Kiss all'Arena di Verona il 12 luglio 2021 per l'ultimo tour della carriera (info biglietti)

I Kiss si esibiranno in concerto all'Arena di Verona il 12 luglio 2021 con la loro unica tappa italiana del tour "End Of The Road".

Il gruppo avrebbe dovuto iniziare il tour quest'estate, ma a causa della pandemia di coronavirus hanno dovuto posticipare i loro spettacoli europei fino a giugno e luglio 2021.

Il chitarrista e co-frontman Paul Stanley ha dichiarato:

"Stiamo aspettando. Siamo pronti. Quando ci verrà detto che tutti sono al sicuro e questa pandemia è finita, scuoteremo la terra e scuoteremo il tuo mondo come sempre e come mai prima d'ora"

Gli fa da eco anche il bassista e cantante Gene Simmons:

"Non vediamo l'ora che finisca questa pandemia e che tutti voi siate al sicuro. Stiamo programmando di scuotere il tuo mondo, una volta che sarà al sicuro, per tutti voi e per noi. Ci vediamo in Europa"

Le loro esibizioni previste in Norvegia, Lituania, Portogallo, Polonia e Bulgaria non sono potute essere riprogrammate.

Annunciando il loro tour di addio - che è iniziato a gennaio in Canada - nel 2018, i Kiss hanno dichiarato:

"Tutto ciò che abbiamo costruito e tutto ciò che abbiamo conquistato negli ultimi quattro decenni non sarebbe mai potuto accadere senza i milioni di persone in tutto il mondo, nei club, arene e stadi pieni, in quegli anni. Questa sarà la celebrazione definitiva per coloro che ci hanno visto e un'ultima possibilità per coloro che non ci hanno ancora visto dal vivo. Kiss Army, stiamo salutando il nostro ultimo tour con il nostro più grande spettacolo e usciremo allo stesso modo in cui siamo entrati ... non dispiaciuti e inarrestabili"

