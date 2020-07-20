Kiss in concerto il 12 luglio 2021 all'Arena di Verona: annunciate le nuove date del tour d'addio "End Of The Road"
Kiss all'Arena di Verona il 12 luglio 2021 per l'ultimo tour della carriera (info biglietti)
I Kiss si esibiranno in concerto all'Arena di Verona il 12 luglio 2021 con la loro unica tappa italiana del tour "End Of The Road".
Il gruppo avrebbe dovuto iniziare il tour quest'estate, ma a causa della pandemia di coronavirus hanno dovuto posticipare i loro spettacoli europei fino a giugno e luglio 2021.
Il chitarrista e co-frontman Paul Stanley ha dichiarato:
"Stiamo aspettando. Siamo pronti. Quando ci verrà detto che tutti sono al sicuro e questa pandemia è finita, scuoteremo la terra e scuoteremo il tuo mondo come sempre e come mai prima d'ora"
Gli fa da eco anche il bassista e cantante Gene Simmons:
"Non vediamo l'ora che finisca questa pandemia e che tutti voi siate al sicuro. Stiamo programmando di scuotere il tuo mondo, una volta che sarà al sicuro, per tutti voi e per noi. Ci vediamo in Europa"
Le loro esibizioni previste in Norvegia, Lituania, Portogallo, Polonia e Bulgaria non sono potute essere riprogrammate.
Annunciando il loro tour di addio - che è iniziato a gennaio in Canada - nel 2018, i Kiss hanno dichiarato:
"Tutto ciò che abbiamo costruito e tutto ciò che abbiamo conquistato negli ultimi quattro decenni non sarebbe mai potuto accadere senza i milioni di persone in tutto il mondo, nei club, arene e stadi pieni, in quegli anni. Questa sarà la celebrazione definitiva per coloro che ci hanno visto e un'ultima possibilità per coloro che non ci hanno ancora visto dal vivo. Kiss Army, stiamo salutando il nostro ultimo tour con il nostro più grande spettacolo e usciremo allo stesso modo in cui siamo entrati ... non dispiaciuti e inarrestabili"
I biglietti sono già acquistabili cliccando qui.
JUST ANNOUNCED! Rescheduled & New #EndOfTheRoad European Dates for 2021 We are excited to announce rescheduled and new European dates for 2021. Further dates will also be added to the cities announced today. Paul Stanley says, “We are waiting. We are ready. When we are told everyone is safe and this pandemic is over, we will shake the earth and rock your world as always and as never before.” Gene Simmons says, “We can't wait for this pandemic to be over, and for all of you to be safe. We are planning to rock your world, once it is safe out there, for all of you and for us. See you in Europe” KISS END OF THE ROAD 2021 rescheduled and new European dates announced today are below. With more dates to be added. June 2 - Sportspalais - Antwerp, BELGIUM June 8 - Accors Hotel Arena - Paris, FRANCE June 10 - Westfalenhalle - Dortmund, GERMANY June 12 - Atlas Arena - Lodz, POLAND June 15 - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, GERMANY June 19 - Tele 2 Arena - Stockholm, SWEDEN June 21 - Hartwell Arena - Helsinki, FINLAND June 23 - Scandanavian - Gothenburg, SWEDEN June 25 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, GERMANY June 30 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, SWITZERLAND July 3 - Rockfest - Barcelona, SPAIN July 4 - Wizink Arena - Madrid, SPAIN July 6 - Roman Arena - Nimes, FRANCE July 8 - Schleyerhalle - Stuttgart, GERMANY July 10 - O2 Arena - Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC July 12 - Arena Di Verona - Verona, ITALY July 15 - Budapest Arena - Budapest, HUNGARY KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan presales. VIP experiences may include a personal photo opportunity with the band, access to an exclusive pre-show lounge and a behind the scenes tour. Visit www.kissonline.com/tour for more information. Unfortunately, due to scheduling issues involved with moving the tour back a year KISS will not be able to play the following cities, that were originally set for 2020. Sandnes, Norway Kaunas, Lithuania Lisbon, Portugal Gliwice, Poland Sofia, Bulgaria Those fans with tickets for the above cities should refer to their ticket office for refunds.