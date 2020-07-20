A Cap Pa Guerr, Enzo Dong feat. Nicola Siciliano (testo e video ufficiale)
Testo e video A Cap Pa Guerr di Enzo Dong e Nicola Siciliano
E' uscito, nelle scorse ore, il video di A Cap Pa Guerr, il singolo che segna la collaborazione di Enzo Dong e Nicola Siciliano, due dei rapper più talentuosi della scena musicale di Secondigliano. La clip musicale, è, attualmente, in tendenza su Youtube.
A seguire, trovate il testo della canzone:
Hey hey
Ij teng a cap p fa a werr
P fa a werr
Ess vo fa sul ammor
Vo fa ammor
Ma ij teng a cap p fa a werr
P fa werr
M fid sul re pistol
Re pistol
Ma ossai c veng a miezz a vij bro
Vij bro
Eee o fierr fra è a uagliona mij mo
Ij mo
Eee
Teng a cap p fa a werr
P fa a werr
Ess vo fa sul ammor
Ye ye ye
Enzo Dong: M’hann bussat e uardj agg sentut Toc Toc
Ij nun sto vennenn a drog però uaj a chi te tocc
Tu me mannat a n’eur a vita mij sott e ngopp
Ossai sul si t uardn e mann sotto shock
A nto liett m fai saglì a frev e
Si vec a chell t ngazz e vai nfrev e
Vien a rint o ghett
si muor e gelusij m scipp o cor a piett perché ti appartiene
Quand tras fratet Enzodong ven o' terremot
Chillu cess e machin c tien o frat s’accappott
Gir nta na machin arrubbat e abbasc s’arrvot
Sta uaglion ha itt facc schif e m vo’nata vot
Però Oh Mama Mama Oh Mama Mama
Sai perché ti spezzo il corazon
T ric ca ne cos
Pur si tu ce muor
Ma l’issa sapè
Hey hey
Ij teng a cap p fa a werr
P fa a werr
Ess vo fa sul ammor
Vo fa ammor
Ma ij teng a cap p fa a werr
P fa werr
M fid sul re pistol
Re pistol
Ma ossai c veng a miezz a vij bro
Vij bro
Eee o fierr fra è a uagliona mij mo
Ij mo
Eee
Teng a cap p fa a werr
P fa a werr
Ess vo fa sul ammor
Ye ye ye
Nicola: Facc nu pass aret
Nun me penzat aier
Me fatt sntì o nient
Vuttat miezz e serpient
Ij malament
Ma chi so’ si primm cu mme
Nun ce stevn t’ e cumpagn
Natu cumpagn
Nziem a maronn
Ca nun m’accumpagn
Pcche so cumpagn
A chillu bastard
L' ego m magn
Woh woh
Zomb int’o stagn
Usamm e spad contr a chi cundann
Fra simm a scen nce sta chi cummann
Chi se sporc a facc
Pe nu par e nciarm
Pe duj par e scarp firmat co smalt
Adduramm e famm
Pcche ij
Hey hey
Ij teng a cap p fa a werr
P fa a werr
Ess vo fa sul ammor
Vo fa ammor
Ma ij teng a cap p fa a werr
P fa werr
M fid sul re pistol
Re pistol
Ma ossai c veng a miezz a vij bro
Vij bro
Eee o fierr fra è a uagliona mij mo
Ij mo
Eee
Teng a cap p fa a werr
P fa a werr
Ess vo fa sul ammor
Ye ye ye