A Cap Pa Guerr, Enzo Dong feat. Nicola Siciliano (testo e video ufficiale)

lunedì 20 luglio 2020

Testo e video A Cap Pa Guerr di Enzo Dong e Nicola Siciliano

E' uscito, nelle scorse ore, il video di A Cap Pa Guerr, il singolo che segna la collaborazione di Enzo Dong e Nicola Siciliano, due dei rapper più talentuosi della scena musicale di Secondigliano. La clip musicale, è, attualmente, in tendenza su Youtube.

A seguire, trovate il testo della canzone:

Hey hey

Ij teng a cap p fa a werr

P fa a werr

Ess vo fa sul ammor

Vo fa ammor

Ma ij teng a cap p fa a werr

P fa werr

M fid sul re pistol

Re pistol

Ma ossai c veng a miezz a vij bro

Vij bro

Eee o fierr fra è a uagliona mij mo

Ij mo

Eee

Teng a cap p fa a werr

P fa a werr

Ess vo fa sul ammor

Ye ye ye

Enzo Dong: M’hann bussat e uardj agg sentut Toc Toc

Ij nun sto vennenn a drog però uaj a chi te tocc

Tu me mannat a n’eur a vita mij sott e ngopp

Ossai sul si t uardn e mann sotto shock

A nto liett m fai saglì a frev e

Si vec a chell t ngazz e vai nfrev e

Vien a rint o ghett

si muor e gelusij m scipp o cor a piett perché ti appartiene

Quand tras fratet Enzodong ven o' terremot

Chillu cess e machin c tien o frat s’accappott

Gir nta na machin arrubbat e abbasc s’arrvot

Sta uaglion ha itt facc schif e m vo’nata vot

Però Oh Mama Mama Oh Mama Mama

Sai perché ti spezzo il corazon

T ric ca ne cos

Pur si tu ce muor

Ma l’issa sapè

Hey hey

Ij teng a cap p fa a werr

P fa a werr

Ess vo fa sul ammor

Vo fa ammor

Ma ij teng a cap p fa a werr

P fa werr

M fid sul re pistol

Re pistol

Ma ossai c veng a miezz a vij bro

Vij bro

Eee o fierr fra è a uagliona mij mo

Ij mo

Eee

Teng a cap p fa a werr

P fa a werr

Ess vo fa sul ammor

Ye ye ye

Nicola: Facc nu pass aret

Nun me penzat aier

Me fatt sntì o nient

Vuttat miezz e serpient

Ij malament

Ma chi so’ si primm cu mme

Nun ce stevn t’ e cumpagn

Natu cumpagn

Nziem a maronn

Ca nun m’accumpagn

Pcche so cumpagn

A chillu bastard

L' ego m magn

Woh woh

Zomb int’o stagn

Usamm e spad contr a chi cundann

Fra simm a scen nce sta chi cummann

Chi se sporc a facc

Pe nu par e nciarm

Pe duj par e scarp firmat co smalt

Adduramm e famm

Pcche ij

Hey hey

Ij teng a cap p fa a werr

P fa a werr

Ess vo fa sul ammor

Vo fa ammor

Ma ij teng a cap p fa a werr

P fa werr

M fid sul re pistol

Re pistol

Ma ossai c veng a miezz a vij bro

Vij bro

Eee o fierr fra è a uagliona mij mo

Ij mo

Eee

Teng a cap p fa a werr

P fa a werr

Ess vo fa sul ammor

Ye ye ye