My Own Soul’s Warning, The Killers: lyrics, traduzione e testo della canzone

mercoledì 17 giugno 2020

The killers, My Own Soul’s Warning: significato canzone, testo, lyrics e traduzione

I The Killers hanno rilasciato il nuovo singolo "My Own Soul's Warning".

Brandon Flowers e soci hanno regalati ai fan un altro assaggio su cosa aspettarsi dal loro prossimo sesto album in studio, "Imploding The Mirage", che è stato ritardato a causa della pandemia di coronavirus.

Il disco doveva inizialmente essere pubblicato il 29 maggio 2020 ma l'emergenza legata al Covid-19 ha spinto il gruppo a rinviare il rilascio del loro nuovo progetto di inediti.

Nell'attesa di poterlo ascoltare, possiamo consolarci con questa nuova traccia. In apertura post potete ascoltare l'audio, a seguire testo e traduzione.

The Killers, My Own Soul’s Warning, Lyrics

[Intro1]

I tried going against my own soul's warning

But in the end, something just didn't feel right

Oh, I tried diving even though the sky was storming

I just wanted to get back to where you are

[Verse 1]

If you could see through the banner of the sun

Into eternity's eyes like a vision reaching down to you

Would you turn away?

What if it knew you by your name?

What kind of words would cut through the clutter of the whirlwind of these days?

[Pre-Chorus2]

I tried going against my own soul's warning

And in the end, something just didn't feel right

Oh, I tried diving even though the sky was storming

Thunder heads were forming

[Chorus3]

But then I thought I could fly

And when I hit the ground

It made a messed up sound and it kept on rattling through my days

Cutting up the nights like a goddamn knife

And it got me thinking no matter how far

I just wanted to get back to where you are

[Pre-Chorus2]

I tried going against my own soul's warning

And in the end, something just didn't feel right

Oh, I tried running from the memory and the morning

But the penalty kept on pouring

[Chorus3]

And now I think I know why

'Cause when I hit the ground

It made a messed up sound and it kept on rattling through my days

Cutting up the nights like a goddamn knife

And it got me thinking no matter how far

I just wanted to get back to where you are

The Killers, My Own Soul’s Warning, Traduzione

Ho provato ad andare contro l'avvertimento della mia anima

Ma alla fine, qualcosa non sembrava giusto

Oh, ho provato ad immergermi anche se il cielo era in tempesta

Volevo solo tornare dove eri

Se potessi vedere attraverso lo stendardo del sole

Negli occhi dell'eternità come una visione che ti raggiunge

Vorresti allontanarti?

E se ti conoscesse con il tuo nome?

Che tipo di parole taglierebbe il disordine del turbine di questi giorni?

Ho provato ad andare contro l'avvertimento della mia anima

E alla fine, qualcosa non sembrava giusto

Oh, ho provato ad immergermi anche se il cielo era in tempesta

Si stavano formando teste di tuono

Ma poi ho pensato di poter volare

E quando ho colpito il suolo

Ha emesso un suono incasinato e ha continuato a turbare i miei giorni

Tagliare le notti come un dannato coltello

E mi ha fatto pensare, non importa quanto lontano

Volevo solo tornare dove eri

Ho provato ad andare contro l'avvertimento della mia anima

E alla fine, qualcosa non sembrava giusto

Oh, ho provato a correre dalla memoria e dal mattino

Ma la penalità continuava a riversarsi

E ora penso di sapere perché

E quando ho colpito il suolo

Ha emesso un suono incasinato e ha continuato a turbare i miei giorni

Tagliare le notti come un dannato coltello

E mi ha fatto pensare, non importa quanto lontano

Volevo solo tornare dove eri