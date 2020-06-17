My Own Soul’s Warning, The Killers: lyrics, traduzione e testo della canzone
I The Killers hanno rilasciato il nuovo singolo "My Own Soul's Warning".
Brandon Flowers e soci hanno regalati ai fan un altro assaggio su cosa aspettarsi dal loro prossimo sesto album in studio, "Imploding The Mirage", che è stato ritardato a causa della pandemia di coronavirus.
Il disco doveva inizialmente essere pubblicato il 29 maggio 2020 ma l'emergenza legata al Covid-19 ha spinto il gruppo a rinviare il rilascio del loro nuovo progetto di inediti.
Nell'attesa di poterlo ascoltare, possiamo consolarci con questa nuova traccia. In apertura post potete ascoltare l'audio, a seguire testo e traduzione.
The Killers, My Own Soul’s Warning, Lyrics
[Intro1]
I tried going against my own soul's warning
But in the end, something just didn't feel right
Oh, I tried diving even though the sky was storming
I just wanted to get back to where you are
[Verse 1]
If you could see through the banner of the sun
Into eternity's eyes like a vision reaching down to you
Would you turn away?
What if it knew you by your name?
What kind of words would cut through the clutter of the whirlwind of these days?
[Pre-Chorus2]
I tried going against my own soul's warning
And in the end, something just didn't feel right
Oh, I tried diving even though the sky was storming
Thunder heads were forming
[Chorus3]
But then I thought I could fly
And when I hit the ground
It made a messed up sound and it kept on rattling through my days
Cutting up the nights like a goddamn knife
And it got me thinking no matter how far
I just wanted to get back to where you are
[Pre-Chorus2]
I tried going against my own soul's warning
And in the end, something just didn't feel right
Oh, I tried running from the memory and the morning
But the penalty kept on pouring
[Chorus3]
And now I think I know why
'Cause when I hit the ground
It made a messed up sound and it kept on rattling through my days
Cutting up the nights like a goddamn knife
And it got me thinking no matter how far
I just wanted to get back to where you are
The Killers, My Own Soul’s Warning, Traduzione
Ho provato ad andare contro l'avvertimento della mia anima
Ma alla fine, qualcosa non sembrava giusto
Oh, ho provato ad immergermi anche se il cielo era in tempesta
Volevo solo tornare dove eri
Se potessi vedere attraverso lo stendardo del sole
Negli occhi dell'eternità come una visione che ti raggiunge
Vorresti allontanarti?
E se ti conoscesse con il tuo nome?
Che tipo di parole taglierebbe il disordine del turbine di questi giorni?
Ho provato ad andare contro l'avvertimento della mia anima
E alla fine, qualcosa non sembrava giusto
Oh, ho provato ad immergermi anche se il cielo era in tempesta
Si stavano formando teste di tuono
Ma poi ho pensato di poter volare
E quando ho colpito il suolo
Ha emesso un suono incasinato e ha continuato a turbare i miei giorni
Tagliare le notti come un dannato coltello
E mi ha fatto pensare, non importa quanto lontano
Volevo solo tornare dove eri
Ho provato ad andare contro l'avvertimento della mia anima
E alla fine, qualcosa non sembrava giusto
Oh, ho provato a correre dalla memoria e dal mattino
Ma la penalità continuava a riversarsi
E ora penso di sapere perché
E quando ho colpito il suolo
Ha emesso un suono incasinato e ha continuato a turbare i miei giorni
Tagliare le notti come un dannato coltello
E mi ha fatto pensare, non importa quanto lontano
Volevo solo tornare dove eri