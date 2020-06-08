Tredici 4, tutte le canzoni nella quarta stagione della serie tv Netflix
Tredici, stagione 4: colonna sonora, musiche e canzoni della serie tv
Tredici è arrivato ufficialmente alla sua conclusione, con la quarta stagione disponibile da pochi giorni su Netflix. La serie tv ha così messo un punto definitivo alle vicende raccontate in questi quattro anni, iniziato tutto con il suicidio di Hanna Baker. Ma un ruolo importante in questa serie tv, sono state sicuramente le canzoni che hanno fatto da colonna sonora. E noi potevamo non darvi i titoli di tutti i pezzi suonati in questa stagione? Ovvio che no. Le trovate proprio qui sotto, titolo e artista.
Episodio 1:
Bottom of the Deep Blue Sea, Missio
Harm, Io Echo
Heatwave (2020 Version), Lean
For a While, Fenne Lily
Fear the Future, St. Vincent
Episodio 2:
STRANGE DAYS (1999), HEALTH
The Breath of Light, Lost Under Heaven
Hustle A Lot, Beatnet
Behave, Summer Cannibals
The Breath of Light (Chris Liebing Burn Slow Remix), Lost Under Heaven
Noise of the Void, Drab Majesty
Episodio 3
Too Much, Huxley Ware, SHIPS
Batgirl - Edit, Kahikko, Kantola
Can't Stop Your Lovin', Poolside, Panama
I'll Come Too, James Blake
All Da Way, Allday
Maybe in the Summer, SASSY 009
Losing It, Fisher
Maze, Juice WRLD
Riding, Eskmo
Episodio 5
My Body, Young The Giant
Under The Moon, 070 Shake
Tiny Dancer, Elton John
Episodio 6
Today I'll Have You Around, Florist
Melt the Guns, XTC
Episodio 8
Black and White, Parquet Courts
The Modern World, The Jam