Tredici 4, tutte le canzoni nella quarta stagione della serie tv Netflix

Di Alberto Graziola lunedì 8 giugno 2020

Tredici, stagione 4: colonna sonora, musiche e canzoni della serie tv

Tredici è arrivato ufficialmente alla sua conclusione, con la quarta stagione disponibile da pochi giorni su Netflix. La serie tv ha così messo un punto definitivo alle vicende raccontate in questi quattro anni, iniziato tutto con il suicidio di Hanna Baker. Ma un ruolo importante in questa serie tv, sono state sicuramente le canzoni che hanno fatto da colonna sonora. E noi potevamo non darvi i titoli di tutti i pezzi suonati in questa stagione? Ovvio che no. Le trovate proprio qui sotto, titolo e artista.

Episodio 1:

Bottom of the Deep Blue Sea, Missio

Harm, Io Echo

Heatwave (2020 Version), Lean

For a While, Fenne Lily

Fear the Future, St. Vincent

Episodio 2:

STRANGE DAYS (1999), HEALTH

The Breath of Light, Lost Under Heaven

Hustle A Lot, Beatnet

Behave, Summer Cannibals

The Breath of Light (Chris Liebing Burn Slow Remix), Lost Under Heaven

Noise of the Void, Drab Majesty

Episodio 3

Too Much, Huxley Ware, SHIPS

Batgirl - Edit, Kahikko, Kantola

Can't Stop Your Lovin', Poolside, Panama

I'll Come Too, James Blake

All Da Way, Allday

Maybe in the Summer, SASSY 009

Losing It, Fisher

Maze, Juice WRLD

Riding, Eskmo

Episodio 5

My Body, Young The Giant

Under The Moon, 070 Shake

Tiny Dancer, Elton John

Episodio 6

Today I'll Have You Around, Florist

Melt the Guns, XTC

Episodio 8

Black and White, Parquet Courts

The Modern World, The Jam