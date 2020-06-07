Be kind, Marshmello & Halsey: lyrics video, traduzione e testo
Marshmello & Halsey, Be kind: significato canzone, testo e traduzione
"Be Kind" è una canzone che mette in discussione i motivi dell'altro in una relazione. Invece di impegnarsi completamente nel rapporto, la persona sembra essere alla ricerca di qualcosa di nuovo. In tutto questo, Halsey lo rassicura che sarà lì per sostenerlo. È probabile che questa canzone riguardi il rapper G-Eazy che Halsey aveva frequentato. È stato riferito che G-Eazy ha tradito Halsey, possibile motivo d'ispirazione per questa canzone.
Qui sotto testo e traduzione del pezzo, in apertura post il lyric video:
Marshmello & Halsey, Be Kind, Lyrics
[Verse 1: Halsey]
Wanna believe, wanna believe
That you don't have a bad bone in your body
But the bruises on your ego make you go wild, wild, wild, yeah
Wanna believe, wanna believe
That even when you're stone cold, you're sorry
Tell me why you gotta be so outta your mind, yeah
[Pre-Chorus: Halsey]
I know you're chokin' on your fears
Already told you I'm right here
I will stay by your side every night
[Chorus: Halsey]
I don't know why you hide from the one
And close your eyes to the one
Mess up and lie to the one that you love
When you know you can cry to the one
Always confide in the one
You can be kind to the one that you love
Ah
[Verse 2: Halsey]
I know you need, I know you need
The upper hand even when we aren't fighting
'Cause in the past, you had to prepare every time, yeah
Don't wanna leave, don't wanna leave
But if you're gonna fight, then do it for me
I know you're built to love, but broken now, so just try, yeah
[Pre-Chorus: Halsey]
I know you're chokin' on your fears
Already told you I'm right here
I will stay by your side every night
[Chorus: Halsey]
I don't know why you hide from the one
And close your eyes to the one
Mess up and lie to the one that you love
When you know you can cry to the one
Always confide in the one
You can be kind to the one that you love
Ah
[Bridge: Halsey]
I know it's hard for you, but it's not fair
Going sick in the head, tryna get you there
And I know it's hard for you, but it's not fair
It's not fair
[Chorus: Halsey]
I don't know why you hide from the one
And close your eyes to the one
Mess up and lie to the one that you love
When you know you can cry to the one
Always confide in the one
You can be kind to the one that you love
Ah, ah
When you know you can cry to the one
Always confide in the one
You can be kind to the one that you love
Ah
Marshmello & Halsey, Be Kind, Lyrics
Voglio credere, voglio credere
Che non sei cattivo fino al midollo
Ma i lividi sul tuo ego ti fanno diventare selvaggio, selvaggio, selvaggio, sì
Voglio credere, voglio credere
Che anche quando sei freddo, ti dispiaccia
Dimmi perché devi essere così fuori di testa, sì
So che stai soffocando le tue paure
Ti ho già detto che sono qui
Starò al tuo fianco ogni notte
Non so perché ti nascondi da quello
E chiudi gli occhi su quello
Disordinare e mentire verso quello che ami
Quando sai che puoi piangere per quello
Confidarti sempre con quella persona
Puoi essere gentile con quella che ami
ah
So che hai bisogno, so che hai bisogno
Il sopravvento anche quando non stiamo combattendo
Perché in passato, dovevi prepararti ogni volta, sì
Non voglio andartene, non voglio andarmene
Ma se combatterai, fallo per me
So che sei fatto per amare, ma sei a pezzi adesso, quindi prova, sì
So che stai soffocando per le tue paure
Ti ho già detto che sono qui
Starò al tuo fianco ogni notte
Non so perché ti nascondi da quello
E chiudi gli occhi su quello
Disordinare e mentire verso quello che ami
Quando sai che puoi piangere per quello
Confidarti sempre con quella persona
Puoi essere gentile con quella che ami
ah
So che è difficile per te, ma non è giusto
Esci di testa, cercando di farti arrivare lì
E so che è difficile per te, ma non è giusto
Non è giusto
Non so perché ti nascondi da quello
E chiudi gli occhi su quello
Disordinare e mentire a chi ami
Quando sai che puoi piangere per quello
Confidati sempre in quello
Puoi essere gentile con quello che ami
Ah ah
Quando sai che puoi piangere per quello
Confidarti sempre con quella
Puoi essere gentile con chi ami
ah