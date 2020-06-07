Be kind, Marshmello & Halsey: lyrics video, traduzione e testo

Di Alberto Graziola domenica 7 giugno 2020

Marshmello & Halsey, Be kind: significato canzone, testo e traduzione

"Be Kind" è una canzone che mette in discussione i motivi dell'altro in una relazione. Invece di impegnarsi completamente nel rapporto, la persona sembra essere alla ricerca di qualcosa di nuovo. In tutto questo, Halsey lo rassicura che sarà lì per sostenerlo. È probabile che questa canzone riguardi il rapper G-Eazy che Halsey aveva frequentato. È stato riferito che G-Eazy ha tradito Halsey, possibile motivo d'ispirazione per questa canzone.

Qui sotto testo e traduzione del pezzo, in apertura post il lyric video:

Marshmello & Halsey, Be Kind, Lyrics

[Verse 1: Halsey]

Wanna believe, wanna believe

That you don't have a bad bone in your body

But the bruises on your ego make you go wild, wild, wild, yeah

Wanna believe, wanna believe

That even when you're stone cold, you're sorry

Tell me why you gotta be so outta your mind, yeah

[Pre-Chorus: Halsey]

I know you're chokin' on your fears

Already told you I'm right here

I will stay by your side every night

[Chorus: Halsey]

I don't know why you hide from the one

And close your eyes to the one

Mess up and lie to the one that you love

When you know you can cry to the one

Always confide in the one

You can be kind to the one that you love

Ah

[Verse 2: Halsey]

I know you need, I know you need

The upper hand even when we aren't fighting

'Cause in the past, you had to prepare every time, yeah

Don't wanna leave, don't wanna leave

But if you're gonna fight, then do it for me

I know you're built to love, but broken now, so just try, yeah

[Pre-Chorus: Halsey]

I know you're chokin' on your fears

Already told you I'm right here

I will stay by your side every night

[Chorus: Halsey]

I don't know why you hide from the one

And close your eyes to the one

Mess up and lie to the one that you love

When you know you can cry to the one

Always confide in the one

You can be kind to the one that you love

Ah

[Bridge: Halsey]

I know it's hard for you, but it's not fair

Going sick in the head, tryna get you there

And I know it's hard for you, but it's not fair

It's not fair

[Chorus: Halsey]

I don't know why you hide from the one

And close your eyes to the one

Mess up and lie to the one that you love

When you know you can cry to the one

Always confide in the one

You can be kind to the one that you love

Ah, ah

When you know you can cry to the one

Always confide in the one

You can be kind to the one that you love

Ah

Voglio credere, voglio credere

Che non sei cattivo fino al midollo

Ma i lividi sul tuo ego ti fanno diventare selvaggio, selvaggio, selvaggio, sì

Voglio credere, voglio credere

Che anche quando sei freddo, ti dispiaccia

Dimmi perché devi essere così fuori di testa, sì

So che stai soffocando le tue paure

Ti ho già detto che sono qui

Starò al tuo fianco ogni notte

Non so perché ti nascondi da quello

E chiudi gli occhi su quello

Disordinare e mentire verso quello che ami

Quando sai che puoi piangere per quello

Confidarti sempre con quella persona

Puoi essere gentile con quella che ami

ah

So che hai bisogno, so che hai bisogno

Il sopravvento anche quando non stiamo combattendo

Perché in passato, dovevi prepararti ogni volta, sì

Non voglio andartene, non voglio andarmene

Ma se combatterai, fallo per me

So che sei fatto per amare, ma sei a pezzi adesso, quindi prova, sì

So che stai soffocando per le tue paure

Ti ho già detto che sono qui

Starò al tuo fianco ogni notte

Non so perché ti nascondi da quello

E chiudi gli occhi su quello

Disordinare e mentire verso quello che ami

Quando sai che puoi piangere per quello

Confidarti sempre con quella persona

Puoi essere gentile con quella che ami

ah

So che è difficile per te, ma non è giusto

Esci di testa, cercando di farti arrivare lì

E so che è difficile per te, ma non è giusto

Non è giusto

Non so perché ti nascondi da quello

E chiudi gli occhi su quello

Disordinare e mentire a chi ami

Quando sai che puoi piangere per quello

Confidati sempre in quello

Puoi essere gentile con quello che ami

Ah ah

Quando sai che puoi piangere per quello

Confidarti sempre con quella

Puoi essere gentile con chi ami

ah