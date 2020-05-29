Mood Ring, Britney Spears: traduzione, lyrics, il brano su iTunes e Spotify
Britney Spears, Mood Ring, lyrics, traduzione, testo
Dopo aver condiviso la nuova copertina, Britney Spears ha rilasciato "Mood Ring" su tutti i servizi di streaming a partire da oggi. Il brano è stato originariamente pubblicato come bonus track nell'edizione giapponese di Glory, quindi sarà la prima volta che la maggior parte dei fan potrà accedervi legalmente.
Il pezzo, in poche ore, ha già scalato le piattaforme streaming e i fan non hanno perso occasione per un download "di massa". Qui sotto testo, traduzione e audio.
Britney Spears, Mood Ring, Lyrics
[Verse 1]
Look in the mirror
Who do I see? Who do I wanna be today?
If you came for a show, which role should I take?
Fading to grey, so do we make a big mistake?
True colors'll show, baby, just put me on display
[Pre-Chorus1]
Think I've been here before
I've turned some hearts into stone
And I can't hide it no more
[Chorus2]
My love is a mood ring
Up and down emotions, all these mood swings
You know how to read the touch of my skin
Nothing on my body but this mood ring
You change me, yeah
[Verse 2]
I have no secrets
'Cause there’s a version of me that I dunno how to hide
When you're making me glow with your fingers against my thighs (Glow)
[Pre-Chorus1]
Think I've been here before
I've turned some hearts into stone
And I can't hide it no more
[Chorus2]
My love is a mood ring
Up and down emotions, all these mood swings
You know how to read the touch of my skin
Nothing on my body but this mood ring
You change me, yeah
(Nothing on my body, but this mood ring, this mood ring)
[Bridge5]
I'm in the palm of your hand
My temperature is at your command by my demand
And now I'm falling for you
I turn to golden from blue
And you do too, ah
[Pre-Chorus1]
Think I've been here before
I've turned some hearts into stone
And I can't hide it no more
[Chorus2]
My love is a mood ring
Up and down emotions, all these mood swings
You know how to read the touch of my skin
Nothing on my body but this mood ring
You change me, yeah
Britney Spears, Mood Ring, Traduzione
Guardo nello specchio
Chi vedo? Chi voglio essere oggi?
Se sei venuto per uno spettacolo, quale ruolo dovrei interpretare?
Dissolvenza in grigio, quindi facciamo un grosso errore?
TI mostrerò i veri colori, baby, mettimi in mostra
Penso di essere stato qui prima
Ho trasformato alcuni cuori in pietra
E non posso più nasconderlo
Il mio amore è un anello dell'umore
Emozioni su e giù, tutti questi sbalzi d'umore
Sai leggere il tocco della mia pelle
Nulla sul mio corpo tranne questo anello dell'umore
Mi cambi, sì
Non ho segreti
Perché c'è una versione di me che non so come nascondere
Quando mi fai brillare con le dita contro le mie cosce (Bagliore)
Penso di essere stato qui prima
Ho trasformato alcuni cuori in pietra
E non posso più nasconderlo
Il mio amore è un anello dell'umore
Emozioni su e giù, tutti questi sbalzi d'umore
Sai leggere il tocco della mia pelle
Nulla sul mio corpo tranne questo anello dell'umore
Mi cambi, sì
(Niente sul mio corpo, ma questo anello dell'umore, questo anello dell'umore)
Sono nel palmo della tua mano
La mia temperatura è al tuo comando secondo la mia richiesta
E ora mi sto innamorando di te
Passo al dorato dal blu
E anche tu, ah
Penso di essere stato qui prima
Ho trasformato alcuni cuori in pietra
E non posso più nasconderlo
Il mio amore è un anello dell'umore
Emozioni su e giù, tutti questi sbalzi d'umore
Sai leggere il tocco della mia pelle
Nulla sul mio corpo tranne questo anello dell'umore
Mi cambi, sì