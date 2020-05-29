Mood Ring, Britney Spears: traduzione, lyrics, il brano su iTunes e Spotify

Di Alberto Graziola venerdì 29 maggio 2020

Britney Spears, Mood Ring, lyrics, traduzione, testo

Dopo aver condiviso la nuova copertina, Britney Spears ha rilasciato "Mood Ring" su tutti i servizi di streaming a partire da oggi. Il brano è stato originariamente pubblicato come bonus track nell'edizione giapponese di Glory, quindi sarà la prima volta che la maggior parte dei fan potrà accedervi legalmente.

Il pezzo, in poche ore, ha già scalato le piattaforme streaming e i fan non hanno perso occasione per un download "di massa". Qui sotto testo, traduzione e audio.

Britney Spears, Mood Ring, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Look in the mirror

Who do I see? Who do I wanna be today?

If you came for a show, which role should I take?

Fading to grey, so do we make a big mistake?

True colors'll show, baby, just put me on display

[Pre-Chorus1]

Think I've been here before

I've turned some hearts into stone

And I can't hide it no more

[Chorus2]

My love is a mood ring

Up and down emotions, all these mood swings

You know how to read the touch of my skin

Nothing on my body but this mood ring

You change me, yeah

[Verse 2]

I have no secrets

'Cause there’s a version of me that I dunno how to hide

When you're making me glow with your fingers against my thighs (Glow)

[Pre-Chorus1]

Think I've been here before

I've turned some hearts into stone

And I can't hide it no more

[Chorus2]

My love is a mood ring

Up and down emotions, all these mood swings

You know how to read the touch of my skin

Nothing on my body but this mood ring

You change me, yeah

(Nothing on my body, but this mood ring, this mood ring)

[Bridge5]

I'm in the palm of your hand

My temperature is at your command by my demand

And now I'm falling for you

I turn to golden from blue

And you do too, ah

[Pre-Chorus1]

Think I've been here before

I've turned some hearts into stone

And I can't hide it no more

[Chorus2]

My love is a mood ring

Up and down emotions, all these mood swings

You know how to read the touch of my skin

Nothing on my body but this mood ring

You change me, yeah

Britney Spears, Mood Ring, Traduzione

Guardo nello specchio

Chi vedo? Chi voglio essere oggi?

Se sei venuto per uno spettacolo, quale ruolo dovrei interpretare?

Dissolvenza in grigio, quindi facciamo un grosso errore?

TI mostrerò i veri colori, baby, mettimi in mostra

Penso di essere stato qui prima

Ho trasformato alcuni cuori in pietra

E non posso più nasconderlo

Il mio amore è un anello dell'umore

Emozioni su e giù, tutti questi sbalzi d'umore

Sai leggere il tocco della mia pelle

Nulla sul mio corpo tranne questo anello dell'umore

Mi cambi, sì

Non ho segreti

Perché c'è una versione di me che non so come nascondere

Quando mi fai brillare con le dita contro le mie cosce (Bagliore)

Penso di essere stato qui prima

Ho trasformato alcuni cuori in pietra

E non posso più nasconderlo

Il mio amore è un anello dell'umore

Emozioni su e giù, tutti questi sbalzi d'umore

Sai leggere il tocco della mia pelle

Nulla sul mio corpo tranne questo anello dell'umore

Mi cambi, sì

(Niente sul mio corpo, ma questo anello dell'umore, questo anello dell'umore)

Sono nel palmo della tua mano

La mia temperatura è al tuo comando secondo la mia richiesta

E ora mi sto innamorando di te

Passo al dorato dal blu

E anche tu, ah

Penso di essere stato qui prima

Ho trasformato alcuni cuori in pietra

E non posso più nasconderlo

Il mio amore è un anello dell'umore

Emozioni su e giù, tutti questi sbalzi d'umore

Sai leggere il tocco della mia pelle

Nulla sul mio corpo tranne questo anello dell'umore

Mi cambi, sì