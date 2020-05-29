Sine from Above, Lady Gaga feat. Elton John: lyrics, traduzione e testo
Lady Gaga feat. Elton John, Sine from above: significato canzone, lyrics, traduzione e testo
Sine from above introduce il terzo e ultimo atto di Chromatica. Il brano segna la seconda collaborazione tra Sir Elton John e Lady Gaga.
Su questa traccia, Lady Gaga parla del suo processo di scrittura. Rivela che "Sound" è il suo Dio ed è la ragione di tutte le sue rivelazioni artistiche.
Il titolo della traccia è stato interpretato in diversi modi. "Sine" è pronunciato come "segno" alludendo a un "Segno dall'alto" mantenendo il tema del confronto del suono con Dio. "Sine" è stato anche interpretato come un gioco di parole sulla parola "peccato".
In apertura post l'audio, a seguire testo e traduzione del pezzo.
Lady Gaga feat. Elton John, Sine from above, Lyrics
[Verse 1: Lady Gaga]
When I was young, I prayed for lightning
My mother said it would come and find me
I found myself without a prayer
I lost my love and no one cared
When I was young, I prayed for lightning
[Pre-Chorus: Lady Gaga]
Yeah, I looked with my face up to the sky
But I saw nothing there, no, no, nothing there
Yeah, I stared while my eyes filled up with tears
But there was nothing there, no, no, nothing
[Chorus: Lady Gaga]
I heard one sine from above (Oh)
I heard one sine from above (Oh)
Then the signal split in two
The sound created stars like me and you
Before there was love, there was silence
I heard one sine
And it healed my heart, heard a sine
[Post-Chorus1]
Healed my heart, heard a sine
Healed my heart, heard a sine
[Verse 2: Elton John & Both]
When I was young, I felt immortal
And not a day went by without a struggle
I lived my days just for the nights
I lost myself under the lights
When I was young, I felt immortal
[Pre-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Elton John]
Yeah, I looked with my face up to the sky
But I saw nothing there, no, no, nothing there
Yeah, I stared while my eyes filled up with tears
But there was nothing there, no, no nothing
[Chorus: Lady Gaga & Elton John, Lady Gaga]
I heard one sine from above (Oh)
I heard one sine from above (Oh)
Then the signal split in two
The sound created stars like me and you
Before there was love, there was silence
I heard one sine
And it healed my heart, heard a sine
[Post-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Elton John]
Healed my heart, heard a sine
Healed my heart, heard a sine
[Bridge: Lady Gaga, Elton John & Both]
Then the signal split in two
The sound created stars like me and you
Before there was love, there was silence
I heard one sine
And it healed my heart, heard a sine
[Outro: Lady Gaga]
Healed my heart
Healed my
Heart, heard a sine
Healed my
Heart, heard a sine
Lady Gaga feat. Elton John, Sine from above, Traduzione
Quando ero giovane, ho pregato per un fulmine
Mia madre disse che sarebbe arrivato e mi avrebbe trovata
Mi sono trovato senza una preghiera
Ho perso il mio amore e a nessuno importava
Quando ero giovane, ho pregato per un fulmine
Sì, ho guardato con la faccia rivolta verso il cielo
Ma non ho visto niente lì, no, no, niente lì
Sì, ho fissato mentre i miei occhi si riempivano di lacrime
Ma non c'era niente lì, no, no, niente
Ho sentito un segno dall'alto (Oh)
Ho sentito un segno dall'alto (Oh)
Quindi il segnale si è diviso in due
Il suono ha creato stelle come me e te
Prima che ci fosse amore, c'era silenzio
Ho sentito un segno
E mi ha guarito il cuore, ho sentito un segno
Mi ha guarito il cuore, ho sentito un segno
Mi ha guarito il cuore, ho sentito un segno
Quando ero giovane, mi sentivo immortale
E non è passato un giorno senza faticare
Ho vissuto i miei giorni solo per le notti
Mi sono perso sotto le luci
Quando ero giovane, mi sentivo immortale
Sì, ho guardato con la faccia rivolta verso il cielo
Ma non ho visto niente lì, no, no, niente lì
Sì, ho fissato mentre i miei occhi si riempivano di lacrime
Ma non c'era niente lì, no, no, niente
Ho sentito un segno dall'alto (Oh)
Ho sentito un segno dall'alto (Oh)
Quindi il segnale si è diviso in due
Il suono ha creato stelle come me e te
Prima che ci fosse amore, c'era silenzio
Ho sentito un segno
E mi ha guarito il cuore, ho sentito un segno
Mi ha guarito il cuore, ho sentito un segno
Mi ha guarito il cuore, ho sentito un segno
Quindi il segnale si è diviso in due
Il suono ha creato stelle come me e te
Prima che ci fosse amore, c'era silenzio
Ho sentito un segno
E mi ha guarito il cuore, ho sentito un segno
Mi ha guarito il cuore
Guarito il mio
Cuore, ho sentito un segno
ha guarito mio
Cuore, ho sentito un segno