Sine from Above, Lady Gaga feat. Elton John: lyrics, traduzione e testo

Di Alberto Graziola venerdì 29 maggio 2020

Sine from above introduce il terzo e ultimo atto di Chromatica. Il brano segna la seconda collaborazione tra Sir Elton John e Lady Gaga.

Su questa traccia, Lady Gaga parla del suo processo di scrittura. Rivela che "Sound" è il suo Dio ed è la ragione di tutte le sue rivelazioni artistiche.

Il titolo della traccia è stato interpretato in diversi modi. "Sine" è pronunciato come "segno" alludendo a un "Segno dall'alto" mantenendo il tema del confronto del suono con Dio. "Sine" è stato anche interpretato come un gioco di parole sulla parola "peccato".

In apertura post l'audio, a seguire testo e traduzione del pezzo.

Lady Gaga feat. Elton John, Sine from above, Lyrics

[Verse 1: Lady Gaga]

When I was young, I prayed for lightning

My mother said it would come and find me

I found myself without a prayer

I lost my love and no one cared

When I was young, I prayed for lightning

[Pre-Chorus: Lady Gaga]

Yeah, I looked with my face up to the sky

But I saw nothing there, no, no, nothing there

Yeah, I stared while my eyes filled up with tears

But there was nothing there, no, no, nothing

[Chorus: Lady Gaga]

I heard one sine from above (Oh)

I heard one sine from above (Oh)

Then the signal split in two

The sound created stars like me and you

Before there was love, there was silence

I heard one sine

And it healed my heart, heard a sine

[Post-Chorus1]

Healed my heart, heard a sine

Healed my heart, heard a sine

[Verse 2: Elton John & Both]

When I was young, I felt immortal

And not a day went by without a struggle

I lived my days just for the nights

I lost myself under the lights

When I was young, I felt immortal

[Pre-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Elton John]

Yeah, I looked with my face up to the sky

But I saw nothing there, no, no, nothing there

Yeah, I stared while my eyes filled up with tears

But there was nothing there, no, no nothing

[Chorus: Lady Gaga & Elton John, Lady Gaga]

I heard one sine from above (Oh)

I heard one sine from above (Oh)

Then the signal split in two

The sound created stars like me and you

Before there was love, there was silence

I heard one sine

And it healed my heart, heard a sine

[Post-Chorus: Lady Gaga & Elton John]

Healed my heart, heard a sine

Healed my heart, heard a sine

[Bridge: Lady Gaga, Elton John & Both]

Then the signal split in two

The sound created stars like me and you

Before there was love, there was silence

I heard one sine

And it healed my heart, heard a sine

[Outro: Lady Gaga]

Healed my heart

Healed my

Heart, heard a sine

Healed my

Heart, heard a sine

Lady Gaga feat. Elton John, Sine from above, Traduzione

Quando ero giovane, ho pregato per un fulmine

Mia madre disse che sarebbe arrivato e mi avrebbe trovata

Mi sono trovato senza una preghiera

Ho perso il mio amore e a nessuno importava

Quando ero giovane, ho pregato per un fulmine

Sì, ho guardato con la faccia rivolta verso il cielo

Ma non ho visto niente lì, no, no, niente lì

Sì, ho fissato mentre i miei occhi si riempivano di lacrime

Ma non c'era niente lì, no, no, niente

Ho sentito un segno dall'alto (Oh)

Ho sentito un segno dall'alto (Oh)

Quindi il segnale si è diviso in due

Il suono ha creato stelle come me e te

Prima che ci fosse amore, c'era silenzio

Ho sentito un segno

E mi ha guarito il cuore, ho sentito un segno

Mi ha guarito il cuore, ho sentito un segno

Mi ha guarito il cuore, ho sentito un segno

Quando ero giovane, mi sentivo immortale

E non è passato un giorno senza faticare

Ho vissuto i miei giorni solo per le notti

Mi sono perso sotto le luci

Quando ero giovane, mi sentivo immortale

Sì, ho guardato con la faccia rivolta verso il cielo

Ma non ho visto niente lì, no, no, niente lì

Sì, ho fissato mentre i miei occhi si riempivano di lacrime

Ma non c'era niente lì, no, no, niente

Ho sentito un segno dall'alto (Oh)

Ho sentito un segno dall'alto (Oh)

Quindi il segnale si è diviso in due

Il suono ha creato stelle come me e te

Prima che ci fosse amore, c'era silenzio

Ho sentito un segno

E mi ha guarito il cuore, ho sentito un segno

Mi ha guarito il cuore, ho sentito un segno

Mi ha guarito il cuore, ho sentito un segno

Quindi il segnale si è diviso in due

Il suono ha creato stelle come me e te

Prima che ci fosse amore, c'era silenzio

Ho sentito un segno

E mi ha guarito il cuore, ho sentito un segno

Mi ha guarito il cuore

Guarito il mio

Cuore, ho sentito un segno

ha guarito mio

Cuore, ho sentito un segno