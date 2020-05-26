Times Like These, Foo Fighters: 27 cantanti per la cover del brano, raccolta fondi contro il coronavirus (e primo nella chart europea)

Di Alberto Graziola martedì 26 maggio 2020

Foo Fighters, Times like these: cantanti e artisti per la cover della BBC con lo scopo di raccogliere fondi contro il Covid-19

Times like these è un brano dei Foo Fighters, estratto dall'album del 2020 "One by One" e tornato al vertice dei singoli più venduti d'Europa grazie alla nuova versione che include la partecipazione di 27 artisti per una cover con lo scopo di raccogliere fondi contro il Covid-19, scelto dalla BBC per il programma Live Lounge.

In apertura post il video ufficiale, a seguire i nomi degli artisti che hanno partecipato al progetto:

5 Seconds of Summer

Anne-Marie

AJ Tracey

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Celeste

Chris Martin of Coldplay

Dermot Kennedy

Dua Lipa

Ellie Goulding

Foo Fighters

Grace Carter

Hailee Steinfeld

Jess Glynne

Mabel

Paloma Faith

Rag N Bone Man

Rita Ora

Royal Blood

Sam Fender

Sean Paul

Sigrid

YUNGBLUD

Zara Larsson

Times like these, lyrics

One, two, three, four

I, I'm a one way motorway

I'm the one that drives away

Then follows you back home

And I, I'm a street light shining

I'm a wild light blinding bright

Burning off alone

It's times like these you learn to live again

It's times like these we give and give again

It's times like these you learn to love again

It's times like these, time and time again

I, I'm a new day rising

I'm a brand new sky

To hang the stars upon tonight

I, I'm a little divided

Do I stay or run away

And leave it all behind?

It's times like these you learn to live again

It's times like these you give and give again

It's times like these you learn to love again

It's times like these, time and time again

Let's go

It's times like these that we activate

Do something to improve, don't procrastinate

I've been cooking now make a wicked pasta bake

Stream games at 11 but I clap at 8

And I'll do a facetime if you tempt me

Time to pay back with all the health docs lent me

And for me west ten's elementary

But right now I wanna see ladbroke grove empty

You get me?

We make it better together we'll make a better life

Because the pressure is ever upon us every night

And everyday so we pray and we will forever fight

We'll make it better together, we'll make a better life

I, I'm a one way motorway

I'm the one that drives away

Then follows you back home

I, I'm a street light shining

I'm a wild light blinding bright

Burning off alone

It's times like these you learn to live again

It's times like these you give and give again

It's times like these you learn to love again

It's times like these, time and time again

It's times like these you learn to live again

It's times like these you learn to love again