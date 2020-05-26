Times Like These, Foo Fighters: 27 cantanti per la cover del brano, raccolta fondi contro il coronavirus (e primo nella chart europea)
Times like these è un brano dei Foo Fighters, estratto dall'album del 2020 "One by One" e tornato al vertice dei singoli più venduti d'Europa grazie alla nuova versione che include la partecipazione di 27 artisti per una cover con lo scopo di raccogliere fondi contro il Covid-19, scelto dalla BBC per il programma Live Lounge.
In apertura post il video ufficiale, a seguire i nomi degli artisti che hanno partecipato al progetto:
5 Seconds of Summer
Anne-Marie
AJ Tracey
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Celeste
Chris Martin of Coldplay
Dermot Kennedy
Dua Lipa
Ellie Goulding
Foo Fighters
Grace Carter
Hailee Steinfeld
Jess Glynne
Mabel
Paloma Faith
Rag N Bone Man
Rita Ora
Royal Blood
Sam Fender
Sean Paul
Sigrid
YUNGBLUD
Zara Larsson
Times like these, lyrics
One, two, three, four
I, I'm a one way motorway
I'm the one that drives away
Then follows you back home
And I, I'm a street light shining
I'm a wild light blinding bright
Burning off alone
It's times like these you learn to live again
It's times like these we give and give again
It's times like these you learn to love again
It's times like these, time and time again
I, I'm a new day rising
I'm a brand new sky
To hang the stars upon tonight
I, I'm a little divided
Do I stay or run away
And leave it all behind?
It's times like these you learn to live again
It's times like these you give and give again
It's times like these you learn to love again
It's times like these, time and time again
Let's go
It's times like these that we activate
Do something to improve, don't procrastinate
I've been cooking now make a wicked pasta bake
Stream games at 11 but I clap at 8
And I'll do a facetime if you tempt me
Time to pay back with all the health docs lent me
And for me west ten's elementary
But right now I wanna see ladbroke grove empty
You get me?
We make it better together we'll make a better life
Because the pressure is ever upon us every night
And everyday so we pray and we will forever fight
We'll make it better together, we'll make a better life
I, I'm a one way motorway
I'm the one that drives away
Then follows you back home
I, I'm a street light shining
I'm a wild light blinding bright
Burning off alone
It's times like these you learn to live again
It's times like these you give and give again
It's times like these you learn to love again
It's times like these, time and time again
It's times like these you learn to live again
It's times like these you learn to love again