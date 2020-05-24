death bed (coffee for your head), Powfu featuring beabadoobee: lyrics, traduzione e video

Di Alberto Graziola domenica 24 maggio 2020

Powfu featuring beabadoobee, death bed (coffee for your head): significato canzone, testo e video

death bed (coffee for your head) è una collaborazione tra Powfu e beabadoobee. Nella canzone, Powfu ricorda i ricordi del passato con un presunto ex amante. La canzone offre due temi: uno è quello del narratore che scrive questo come tributo a una rottura, poi il narratore che scrive questo per rivolgersi al suo amante a causa di una morte imminente.

Il brano è stato pubblicato ufficialmente il 7 febbraio 2020, su tutte le piattaforme di streaming.

Qui sotto testo e traduzione. In apertura post il video ufficiale.

Powfu featuring beabadoobee, death bed (coffee for your head), Lyrics

[Intro: beabadoobee]

Don't stay awake for too long, don't go to bed

I'll make a cup of coffee for your head

It'll get you up and going out of bed

[Verse 1: Powfu]

Yeah, I don't wanna fall asleep, I don't wanna pass away

I been thinking of our future 'cause I'll never see those days

I don't know why this has happened, but I probably deserve it

I tried to do my best, but you know that I'm not perfect

I been praying for forgiveness, you've been praying for my health

When I leave this earth, hopin' you'll find someone else

'Cause yeah, we still young, there's so much we haven't done

Getting married, start a family, watch your husband with his son

I wish it could be me, but I won't make it out this bed

I hope I go to heaven so I see you once again

My life was kinda short, but I got so many blessings

Happy you were mine, it sucks that it's all ending

[Chorus: beabadoobee, Powfu, beabadoobee & Powfu]

Don't stay awake for too long, don't go to bed

I'll make a cup of coffee for your head

It'll get you up and going out of bed (Yeah, ayy)

Don't stay awake for too long, don't go to bed

I'll make a cup of coffee for your head

It'll get you up and going out of bed (Ayy, yeah)

[Verse 2: Powfu]

I'm happy that you here with me, I'm sorry if I tear up

When me and you were younger, you would always make me cheer up

Taking goofy videos and walking through the park

You would jump into my arms every time you heard a bark

Cuddle in your sheets, sing me sound asleep

And sneak out through your kitchen at exactly 1:03

Sundays, went to church, on Mondays, watched a movie

Soon you'll be alone, sorry that you have to lose me

[Chorus: beabadoobee, Powfu, beabadoobee & Powfu]

Don't stay awake for too long, don't go to bed

I'll make a cup of coffee for your head

It'll get you up and going out of bed

Don't stay awake for too long, don't go to bed

I'll make a cup of coffee for your head

It'll get you up and going out of bed

Don't stay awake for too long, don't go to bed

I'll make a cup of coffee for your head

It'll get you up and going out of bed

Don't stay awake for too long, don't go to bed

I'll make a cup of coffee for your head

It'll get you up and going out of bed

[Outro: beabadoobee]

Don't stay awake for too long, don't go to bed

I'll make a cup of coffee for your head

It'll get you up and going out of bed

Powfu featuring beabadoobee, death bed (coffee for your head), Traduzione

Non rimanere sveglio troppo a lungo, non andare a letto

Ti preparerò una tazza di caffè per la testa

Ti farà alzare e uscire dal letto

Sì, non voglio addormentarmi, non voglio morire

Ho pensato al nostro futuro perché non vedrò mai quei giorni

Non so perché sia ​​successo, ma probabilmente me lo merito

Ho cercato di fare del mio meglio, ma sai che non sono perfetto

Ho pregato per il perdono, hai pregato per la mia salute

Quando lascio questa terra, spero che troverai qualcun altro

Perché sì, siamo ancora giovani, c'è così tanto che non abbiamo fatto

Sposarsi, mettere su famiglia, guardare tuo marito con suo figlio

Vorrei poter essere io, ma non riuscirò a capire questo letto

Spero di andare in paradiso, quindi ti vedo ancora una volta

La mia vita è stata piuttosto breve, ma ho ricevuto così tante benedizioni

Felice che tu fossi mia, fa schifo che tutto finisca

Non rimanere sveglio troppo a lungo, non andare a letto

Ti preparerò una tazza di caffè per la testa

Ti farà alzare e uscire dal letto (Sì, ayy)

Non rimanere sveglio troppo a lungo, non andare a letto

Ti preparerò una tazza di caffè per la testa

Ti farà alzare e uscire dal letto (Ayy, sì)

Sono felice che tu sia qui con me, mi dispiace se sono a pezzi

Quando io e te eravamo più giovani, mi facevi sempre divertire

Fare video sciocchi e passeggiare nel parco

Mi salteresti tra le braccia ogni volta che sentirai una corteccia

Coccole tra le tue lenzuola, cantami mentre dormo profondamente

E sgattaiola fuori per la tua cucina esattamente all'1: 3

La domenica andavo in chiesa, il lunedì, guardavamo un film

Presto sarai solo, scusami se mi devi perdere

Non rimanere sveglio troppo a lungo, non andare a letto

Ti preparerò una tazza di caffè per la testa

Ti farà alzare e uscire dal letto

Non rimanere sveglio troppo a lungo, non andare a letto

Ti preparerò una tazza di caffè per la testa

Ti farà alzare e uscire dal letto

Non rimanere sveglio troppo a lungo, non andare a letto

Ti preparerò una tazza di caffè per la testa

Ti farà alzare e uscire dal letto

Non rimanere sveglio troppo a lungo, non andare a letto

Ti preparerò una tazza di caffè per la testa

Ti farà alzare e uscire dal letto

Non rimanere sveglio troppo a lungo, non andare a letto

Ti preparerò una tazza di caffè per la testa

Ti farà alzare e uscire dal letto