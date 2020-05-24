death bed (coffee for your head), Powfu featuring beabadoobee: lyrics, traduzione e video
Powfu featuring beabadoobee, death bed (coffee for your head): significato canzone, testo e video
death bed (coffee for your head) è una collaborazione tra Powfu e beabadoobee. Nella canzone, Powfu ricorda i ricordi del passato con un presunto ex amante. La canzone offre due temi: uno è quello del narratore che scrive questo come tributo a una rottura, poi il narratore che scrive questo per rivolgersi al suo amante a causa di una morte imminente.
Il brano è stato pubblicato ufficialmente il 7 febbraio 2020, su tutte le piattaforme di streaming.
Qui sotto testo e traduzione. In apertura post il video ufficiale.
Powfu featuring beabadoobee, death bed (coffee for your head), Lyrics
[Intro: beabadoobee]
Don't stay awake for too long, don't go to bed
I'll make a cup of coffee for your head
It'll get you up and going out of bed
[Verse 1: Powfu]
Yeah, I don't wanna fall asleep, I don't wanna pass away
I been thinking of our future 'cause I'll never see those days
I don't know why this has happened, but I probably deserve it
I tried to do my best, but you know that I'm not perfect
I been praying for forgiveness, you've been praying for my health
When I leave this earth, hopin' you'll find someone else
'Cause yeah, we still young, there's so much we haven't done
Getting married, start a family, watch your husband with his son
I wish it could be me, but I won't make it out this bed
I hope I go to heaven so I see you once again
My life was kinda short, but I got so many blessings
Happy you were mine, it sucks that it's all ending
[Chorus: beabadoobee, Powfu, beabadoobee & Powfu]
Don't stay awake for too long, don't go to bed
I'll make a cup of coffee for your head
It'll get you up and going out of bed (Yeah, ayy)
Don't stay awake for too long, don't go to bed
I'll make a cup of coffee for your head
It'll get you up and going out of bed (Ayy, yeah)
[Verse 2: Powfu]
I'm happy that you here with me, I'm sorry if I tear up
When me and you were younger, you would always make me cheer up
Taking goofy videos and walking through the park
You would jump into my arms every time you heard a bark
Cuddle in your sheets, sing me sound asleep
And sneak out through your kitchen at exactly 1:03
Sundays, went to church, on Mondays, watched a movie
Soon you'll be alone, sorry that you have to lose me
[Chorus: beabadoobee, Powfu, beabadoobee & Powfu]
Don't stay awake for too long, don't go to bed
I'll make a cup of coffee for your head
It'll get you up and going out of bed
Don't stay awake for too long, don't go to bed
I'll make a cup of coffee for your head
It'll get you up and going out of bed
Don't stay awake for too long, don't go to bed
I'll make a cup of coffee for your head
It'll get you up and going out of bed
Don't stay awake for too long, don't go to bed
I'll make a cup of coffee for your head
It'll get you up and going out of bed
[Outro: beabadoobee]
Don't stay awake for too long, don't go to bed
I'll make a cup of coffee for your head
It'll get you up and going out of bed
Powfu featuring beabadoobee, death bed (coffee for your head), Traduzione
Non rimanere sveglio troppo a lungo, non andare a letto
Ti preparerò una tazza di caffè per la testa
Ti farà alzare e uscire dal letto
Sì, non voglio addormentarmi, non voglio morire
Ho pensato al nostro futuro perché non vedrò mai quei giorni
Non so perché sia successo, ma probabilmente me lo merito
Ho cercato di fare del mio meglio, ma sai che non sono perfetto
Ho pregato per il perdono, hai pregato per la mia salute
Quando lascio questa terra, spero che troverai qualcun altro
Perché sì, siamo ancora giovani, c'è così tanto che non abbiamo fatto
Sposarsi, mettere su famiglia, guardare tuo marito con suo figlio
Vorrei poter essere io, ma non riuscirò a capire questo letto
Spero di andare in paradiso, quindi ti vedo ancora una volta
La mia vita è stata piuttosto breve, ma ho ricevuto così tante benedizioni
Felice che tu fossi mia, fa schifo che tutto finisca
Non rimanere sveglio troppo a lungo, non andare a letto
Ti preparerò una tazza di caffè per la testa
Ti farà alzare e uscire dal letto (Sì, ayy)
Non rimanere sveglio troppo a lungo, non andare a letto
Ti preparerò una tazza di caffè per la testa
Ti farà alzare e uscire dal letto (Ayy, sì)
Sono felice che tu sia qui con me, mi dispiace se sono a pezzi
Quando io e te eravamo più giovani, mi facevi sempre divertire
Fare video sciocchi e passeggiare nel parco
Mi salteresti tra le braccia ogni volta che sentirai una corteccia
Coccole tra le tue lenzuola, cantami mentre dormo profondamente
E sgattaiola fuori per la tua cucina esattamente all'1: 3
La domenica andavo in chiesa, il lunedì, guardavamo un film
Presto sarai solo, scusami se mi devi perdere
Non rimanere sveglio troppo a lungo, non andare a letto
Ti preparerò una tazza di caffè per la testa
Ti farà alzare e uscire dal letto
Non rimanere sveglio troppo a lungo, non andare a letto
Ti preparerò una tazza di caffè per la testa
Ti farà alzare e uscire dal letto
Non rimanere sveglio troppo a lungo, non andare a letto
Ti preparerò una tazza di caffè per la testa
Ti farà alzare e uscire dal letto
Non rimanere sveglio troppo a lungo, non andare a letto
Ti preparerò una tazza di caffè per la testa
Ti farà alzare e uscire dal letto
Non rimanere sveglio troppo a lungo, non andare a letto
Ti preparerò una tazza di caffè per la testa
Ti farà alzare e uscire dal letto