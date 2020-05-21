Guys, The 1975: lyrics, traduzione e video

Di Alberto Graziola giovedì 21 maggio 2020

"Guys" chiude il quarto album in studio dei The 1975, Notes on a Conditional Form. Il titolo funge da antitesi alla loro traccia del 2013 "Girls", che esplora la loro brama di donne, mentre "Guys" funge da omaggio alle relazioni dei membri della band, fra di loro.

La canzone è stata presentata dal vivo il 15 febbraio 2020, quando la band l'ha suonata alla Motorpoint Arena di Nottingham, nel Regno Unito. Il 12 maggio 2020, The 1975 annunciò sui loro social media che la traccia sarebbe stata pubblicata il 13 maggio 2020, con l'anteprima del programma radiofonico Beats 1 di Zane Lowe.

In apertura post il video ufficiale, a seguire testo e traduzione.

The 1975, Guys, Lyrics

[Verse 1]

I was missing the guys (I was missing the guys)

In my rented apartment

You would think I'd have realised

But I didn't for quite sometime

Started wetting my eyes (Started wetting my eyes)

'Cause I'm soft in that department

Right then I realised

You're the love of my life

[Chorus1]

The moment that you took my hand

Was the best thing that ever happened, yeah

The moment that we started a band

Was the best thing that ever happened

And I wish that we could do it again

It was the best thing that ever happened to me

It was the best thing that ever happened to me

It was the best thing that ever happened

[Verse 2]

I took a zoot outside

In my coat's secret compartment

I hear a song and start to cry

Pretend it's smoke that's in my eye

I don't know why I'm surprised

'Cause we all shared one apartment

Man, they were the golden times

They were the best of my life

[Chorus1]

The moment that you took my hand (The moment that you took my hand)

Was the best thing that ever happened, yeah

The moment that we started a band (The moment that we started a band)

Was the best thing that ever happened

Oh, the first time we went to Japan (The first time we went to Japan)

Was the best thing that ever happened (The best thing)

And I wish that we could do it again

You guys are the best thing that ever happened to me

You guys are the best thing that ever happened to me

You guys are the best thing that ever happened

You guys are the best thing that ever happened to me

You guys are the best thing that ever happened

The 1975, Guys, Traduzione

Mi mancavano i ragazzi (mi mancavano i ragazzi)

Nel mio appartamento in affitto

Penseresti che me ne sarei reso conto

Ma non l'ho fatto per un po 'di tempo

Mi si sono iniziati a bagnare gli occhi (Mi si sono iniziati a bagnare gli occhi)

Perché sono morbido in quel reparto

In quel momento ho capito

Voi siete l'amore della mia vita

Nel momento in cui mi hai preso per mano

È stata la cosa migliore che sia mai successa, sì

Nel momento in cui abbiamo creato una band

È stata la cosa migliore che sia mai successa

E vorrei che potessimo farlo di nuovo

È stata la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata

È stata la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata

È stata la cosa migliore che sia mai successa

Ho preso uno zoot fuori

Nel compartimento segreto della mia giacca

Sento una canzone e inizio a piangere

Fai finta che sia fumo che è nei miei occhi

Non so perché sono sorpreso

Perché abbiamo condiviso tutti un appartamento

Amico, erano i tempi d'oro

Sono stati i migliori della mia vita

Il momento in cui mi hai preso la mano (Il momento in cui mi hai preso la mano)

È stata la cosa migliore che sia mai successa, sì

Il momento in cui abbiamo creato una band (Il momento in cui abbiamo creato una band)

È stata la cosa migliore che sia mai successa

Oh, la prima volta che siamo andati in Giappone (La prima volta che siamo andati in Giappone)

È stata la cosa migliore che sia mai accaduta (La cosa migliore)

E vorrei che potessimo farlo di nuovo

Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata

Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata

Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che sia mai successa

Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che mi sia mai capitata

Ragazzi, siete la cosa migliore che sia mai successa